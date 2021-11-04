Bryan football team edged out by Harker Heights 28-24 in regular-season finale

KILLEEN — Bryan’s streak is over.

After losing the first five football games of their season, the Vikings completely reversed its fortunes, winning four consecutive encounters to secure a playoff berth.

Now, however, they must start again.

Harker Heights rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to stop Bryan’s surge, sandwiching a pair of touchdowns around a defensive stop to win 28-24 in each team’s regular-season finale in District 12-6A play.

Tied 14-14 at halftime, the Vikings (4-6, 4-3) earned their first lead when Bryce Luckie connected on a 35-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Then following junior Luke Weltens’ interception, Bryan stretched its advantage to 24-14 on Tate Allen’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:09 left in the period.

It was not enough, though.

The Knights (9-1, 6-1) scored on consecutive drives measuring 56 and 91 yards to secure the victory.

The Vikings must now turn their attention toward the playoffs. Bryan will travel to face Cedar Hill in the Class 6A Division II bi-district round at 7 p.m. next Thursday.