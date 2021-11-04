Bryan football team edged out by Harker Heights 28-24 in regular-season finale

KILLEEN — Bryan’s streak is over.
After losing the first five football games of their season, the Vikings completely reversed its fortunes, winning four consecutive encounters to secure a playoff berth.
Now, however, they must start again.
Harker Heights rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to stop Bryan’s surge, sandwiching a pair of touchdowns around a defensive stop to win 28-24 in each team’s regular-season finale in District 12-6A play.
Tied 14-14 at halftime, the Vikings (4-6, 4-3) earned their first lead when Bryce Luckie connected on a 35-yard field goal with 3 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Then following junior Luke Weltens’ interception, Bryan stretched its advantage to 24-14 on Tate Allen’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:09 left in the period.
It was not enough, though.
The Knights (9-1, 6-1) scored on consecutive drives measuring 56 and 91 yards to secure the victory.
The Vikings must now turn their attention toward the playoffs. Bryan will travel to face Cedar Hill in the Class 6A Division II bi-district round at 7 p.m. next Thursday.
The Vikings will be looking for a measure of revenge after the Longhorns were responsible for the end of Bryan’s first playoff appearance since 2016 last year, winning 27-0 in the bi-district round. Unlike 2020, though, Cedar Hill is vulnerable.
Last season, the Longhorns outscored their opponents by 220 points en route to an overall record of 12-2 and a trip to the state championship game, where it lost to Katy 51-14. Entering Friday’s regular-season finale vs. Mansfield, however, Cedar Hill (5-4) had recorded a total of 221 points and lost two of its previous three games by a combined score of 103-7.
A performance similar to the one delivered in Thursday’s first half would certainly help Bryan’s chances of advancing.
After the Knights forced Bryan to punt away the game’s opening possession, Harker Heights embarked on a 11-play, 55-yard scoring drive punctuated by running back Re’Shaun Sanford’s 2-yard touchdown run with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.
The 7-0 advantage held through the end of the quarter as the squads exchanged a pair of punts over the next four drives until the Vikings discovered their rhythm.
Bryan constructed a time-consuming drive that ate almost seven minutes off the clock. Du’wayne Paulhill capped the 61-yard march by converting a 4th-and-goal at the Knights’ 1-yard line.
Moments later, the Vikings immediately capitalized on sophomore Tyson Turner’s interception of Harker Heights quarterback Dylan Plake by scoring on a 43-yard pass from Allen to Hunter Vivaldi with 41 seconds remaining in the first half.
But Bryan left too much time on the clock.
The Knights needed just three plays and 32 seconds to tie the score at 14 as Plake completed an 18-yard pass to senior Eric Jackson before finding Marcus Maple twice — first on a 37-yard pass then on a 6-yard TD pass with six seconds left in the first half.
Allen rushed for 116 yards on 25 carries and completed 6 of 13 passes for 66 yards. The Vikings finished with 248 total yards of offense, including Vivaldi’s five catches for a team-high 71 yards.