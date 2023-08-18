Bryan football coach Ricky Tullos can sympathize with his young offensive line.

A year ago everything was new for Tullos in his first season with the Vikings. Luckily, he could lean on an offensive line featuring four senior starters, which allowed the skill position players to make plays as Bryan went 6-5 and made the playoffs.

The Vikings return three key skill-position players in running back Javalen Wade and wide receivers senior Tyson Turner and junior Terrence Lewis to help lead the offense. Wade was District 12-6A’s offensive newcomer of the year last season as a freshman, while Turner earned first-team all-district honors and Lewis made the second team. But the unknown is the line.

“We’ve got to continue to allow them to get their experience, and that just comes with time,” Tullos said. “We’ve got to not throw too much at them, so that they can go out and play. It’s important for us to take that slow up front until they get some more game situations under their belt.”

Bryan had the luxury of two scrimmages, because it didn’t hold spring drills. The players did a lot of thinking last week against Conroe Oak Ridge and Clear Creek. It was different against A&M Consolidated on Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

“I felt like we reacted a little faster to everything, and I think that just comes with time,” Tullos said. “I was really, really proud of our effort after the first scrimmage, but I felt like we might have turned it up a little more in the second scrimmage from an effort standpoint.”

Both Bryan and Consol ran approximately 30 plays with a combination of first- and second-team players in the controlled part of the scrimmage followed by a live 24-minute half with a running clock. The Vikings hit a couple pass plays for a touchdown along with a running play for a score in the live portion, while the Tigers scored once. It was Consol’s first and only scrimmage because it had spring drills.

“I think we handled the live portion pretty well,” Tullos said. “Obviously, the coaches are on the sideline at that moment, and you’re trying to get that experience as best you can. And you want to kind of see the players out there by themselves, how they are going to respond.”

Bryan picked up its intensity and execution during the live portion, Tullos said.

“We’re going to make mistakes, but when we play hard, we can overcome a lot of those,” Tullos said. “I think yesterday we did some good things in terms of effort, running to the football especially from a defensive standpoint.”

The offensive execution also was better than last week.

“Our skilled positions are pretty much all back,” Tullos said. “We’ve got two quarterbacks that are doing some really good things. They are competing at a high level. They’re getting better and better every day just being part of the system and being part of the offense.”

Senior Kason Byrd and junior Boone Turner, a pair of transfers, are competing at quarterback. Bryan graduated all-district quarterback Malcom Gooden, who along with the veteran offensive line and skill players helped Bryan score 31 or more points six times last season.

“We’re going to utilize both of those kids,” Tullos said of his two quarterbacks. “They have some good positives about them. They both bring different, positive tangibles to the table.

“It’s their job to go out and play and make it so hard they have to be out there. They’re competing. They’re playing well. Both of them are doing some great things, and we’re excited about that.”

Bryan’s defense could give the offense time to jell. The Vikings have seven starters returning on defense and several others on the depth chart saw significant action last season.

“You can kind of sense that a little bit,” Tullos said. “There’s not much thinking going on. They really know what the expectation is and what we’re trying to get accomplished.”

Bryan will open the regular season at Waller on Aug. 25. The Vikings’ home opener will be against Huntsville on Sept. 1.