Bryan football team bounced by Duncanville 74-13 in bi-district playoffs

DUNCANVILLE — A bright start turned dark fast for the Bryan football team on Friday night as the Vikings fell to third-ranked Duncanville 74-13 in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Panther Stadium.

Bryan scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Malcom Gooden to Tyson Turner on the third play of the game to put the Vikings ahead 7-0 with 10:37 left in the first quarter.

Their lead lasted less than 30 seconds.

Duncanville tied the game two plays later on a 57-yard touchdown pass, and the onslaught was on for the Panthers, who scored 54 unanswered points en route to victory.

Bryan’s season ends at 6-5 overall as the Vikings fell in the bi-district round for the third straight season. Duncanville, a statewide favorite in the 6A-I bracket, will play Wylie in the area round next week.

“We wanted to be able to hang around,” Bryan coach Ricky Tullos said. “That was our goal. If we can hang around a little bit ... and I felt we were close. We were right there, make a couple plays here or there, you never know. But it didn’t go. It went the other way, and they’re such a good football team. You need a break here or there, and we didn’t get the break we needed.”

Duncanville did most of its damage early through the air as quarterback Keelon Russell completed 9 of 12 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in just one half of action. The Panthers pivoted to a run-based attack in the second half and backup running back JaQualon Armstrong ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers finished with 578 yards of total offense.

Duncanville led 27-7 after the first quarter and 40-7 at halftime and used an up-tempo attack the Vikings couldn’t vanquish.

“They executed,” Tullos said. “They made the plays. They’re so good up front that you’ve got to try and make them one-dimensional. They’re so good running the ball and throwing it.”

Chances came for Bryan on offense, but the Vikings failed to convert two fourth-down attempts in the first half and were kept off the scoreboard late in the second quarter after reaching the Duncanville 11-yard line due to a couple of negative plays.

Javalen Wade scored a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:19 in the third quarter to cut Duncanville’s lead to 54-13, but the Panthers added three more touchdowns in the final 14 minutes.

In his final game with the Vikings, Gooden completed 9 of 16 passes for 156 yards. Running back Tate Schneringer was the team’s leading rusher with 15 yards on 97 carries in his last game for Bryan. Senior defensive back Jacob Baten intercepted a pass on the final play of the first half.

Schneringer said the Vikings tried to make the game fun after they fell behind by an insurmountable lead.

“This season has meant the world to me,” Schneringer said. “The whole new coaching staff, all of the players coming in, it’s just meant a lot to all of us. It changed the whole program throughout the school and culture around town.”

Friday’s loss marks the end of Tullos’ first season with the Vikings. He said he will remember this team for its work ethic.

“I [told the team] right now it stings, but in the next couple of days and over time you’re going to look back and the adversity we faced after a loss at Huntsville and to bounce back ... the adversity that we had the last three games of district — we had to go win,” Tullos said. “We controlled our destiny, but we had to go to Waco and win. We had Hutto at home and had to win. All of those things, it’s the resiliency that I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and our program.”