Bryan football coach Rogers tests positive for COVID-19

Bryan High football coach Ross Rogers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s season opener Friday night against Lucas Lovejoy at Waco ISD Stadium.
Bryan defensive coordinator Bret Page will be the interim head coach, BISD director of athletics Janice Williamson said in a text Wednesday.
