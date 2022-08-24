Bryan excited to have QB Malcom Gooden healthy, new coach Ricky Tullos in charge

Offseason workouts were a dream come true for Malcom Gooden.

Bryan’s senior quarterback had almost his entire junior year taken from him when he fractured his right leg during the opening minutes of the Vikings’ 2021 season opener against Lucas Lovejoy.

So no one was more excited to get back on the field than Gooden.

“Since I’ve had surgery, I’ve been ready to come back out and just play with my friends, teammates, brothers,” Gooden said. “Just ready to win.”

And Gooden’s teammates couldn’t wait for him to come back either.

“It means the most,” senior defensive back Matthew Cooks said. “[Malcom is] a great leader to the offensive side of the ball. Not just him being on the field was what we missed, but we also missed the mentality, the leadership he brought, the way he brought the team together. It just wasn’t the same without him being here.”

Bryan finished last season 4-7 overall and 4-3 in District 12-6A play. Despite a slow start, the four wins in district helped the Vikings secure a playoff spot as the league’s fourth seed. The playoff run didn’t last long, but Bryan showed its toughness in a 10-5 bi-district loss to Cedar Hill.

And while the players were ultimately glad to still make the playoffs, it also frustrated them since the Vikings felt like they could have done more with a healthy Gooden under center.

“We want to make up for last year when we didn’t really get a fair chance from the beginning,” Cooks said.

Along with Gooden coming back, the other big bolt of juice to the Bryan program this offseason has been new head coach Ricky Tullos. Tullos is taking over for the legendary Ross Rogers, who retired in November after 36 years as a high school coach.

Tullos comes to Bryan after spending the last four years as head coach at Pearland, where he guided the Oilers to a combined 33-11 record and took them to the playoffs all four years.

Cooks says the arrival of Tullos has brought a lot of “new” to the program with the teams’ schemes, playbook, jerseys and coaching staff all revamped during the offseason. The players also have started to notice a culture shift within the program.

Senior linebacker Mason Rice is one of the many players who feels that Tullos has brought a lot of energy to the Vikings, getting the players excited for the season and creating a winning mentality throughout the team.

“I think it’s like contagious among everybody,” Rice said. “You see everybody showing up to strength and conditioning camp. We’ve had the highest numbers here, so you can tell everyone’s excited for the season.”

Senior offensive lineman Austin Pennington said he’s enjoyed the transition under Tullos so far.

“I think he’s probably one of my favorite head coaches I’ve had,” Pennington said. “He’s really excitable. He’s enthusiastic. He gets up and personally with the players. He’ll get into the workouts with us, get real hands on. He brings out team bonding real well with each other.”

As for the players who will make the difference on the field, Cooks pointed out the team’s standout leaders on defense including Tate Allen, Bryson Davis and Luke Weltens. Senior left tackle Isacc Ibarra says players such as Chris Maxey, Jayrin Jackson, Cooks, Gooden and Allen were ones to watch for this season.

And with a bevy of talent on offense and defense, along with the return of Gooden and a new head coach in Tullos, the players feel like the sky is the limit this year.

“I’m thinking winning district and making it to the playoffs are good goals, but I think this year we have a shot at state,” Rice said. “And I think that should be where our eyes are, hoping we end up there and win state.”