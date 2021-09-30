Bryan DE Tanner Allen taking cues from JJ Watt to help lead Vikings in trenches

“He’s a good leader for the players to follow,” Woodward said. “He’s a kid that we know can help us out on both sides of the ball, and he’s capable of doing both. He’s doing a good job, and he’s very willing to do it, because he’s team oriented.”

Allen’s team-centric attitude can be traced to his days playing for the Bryan Blazers with some of the same teammates he has now. Allen’s brothers Tyler, Tate and Trace all played for the Blazers, and his father, Britt, is the president of the little league club.

Allen said he credits his family for helping him grow as a player and learn basic techniques, especially his older brother Tyler who was an offensive lineman for Bryan and played in college.

Despite learning from Tyler early in his career, Allen always knew defense was the right fit for him.

“I loved hitting people and tackling people,” Allen said. “It’s getting all the energy out. That’s why it’s so fun on defense.”

Now as a three-year starter with many tackles behind him, Allen said he wants to focus on being a better leader and playing with more intensity — two things he’s hoping to pass on to his brother Tate, who is a sophomore quarterback and tight end for the Vikings.