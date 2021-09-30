Bryan DE Tanner Allen taking cues from JJ Watt to help lead Vikings in trenches

Bryan’s Tanner Allen has always looked up to Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, but the two have more in common than just their towering frames.
Allen grew up playing alongside his three brothers, similarly to Watt and his brothers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, who also play in the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end took on more responsibility this season at right tackle but welcomed the extra work load, something he’s learned from watching Watts’ career.
But possibly the biggest lesson Allen learned from Watt is the importance of getting stronger in the weight room. Allen has become a key leader for the Vikings up front, but he didn’t start to add muscle until the end of his freshman year. After seeing results, Allen continued to work in the weight room and eventually made the varsity roster his sophomore year.
“It’s essential for football,” Allen said. “It gets to a point where those guys on the offensive line, they’re 330 pounds plus, and you can’t move them if you can only bench press 200 pounds. Leverage is also really important on the defensive and offensive line.”
Allen has reaped the benefits of improving his strength and technique, becoming a disruption to most offenses. Bryan defensive line coach Michael Woodward said Allen’s work ethic and leadership were big reasons why the Vikings trust him in the trenches.
“He’s a good leader for the players to follow,” Woodward said. “He’s a kid that we know can help us out on both sides of the ball, and he’s capable of doing both. He’s doing a good job, and he’s very willing to do it, because he’s team oriented.”
Allen’s team-centric attitude can be traced to his days playing for the Bryan Blazers with some of the same teammates he has now. Allen’s brothers Tyler, Tate and Trace all played for the Blazers, and his father, Britt, is the president of the little league club.
Allen said he credits his family for helping him grow as a player and learn basic techniques, especially his older brother Tyler who was an offensive lineman for Bryan and played in college.
Despite learning from Tyler early in his career, Allen always knew defense was the right fit for him.
“I loved hitting people and tackling people,” Allen said. “It’s getting all the energy out. That’s why it’s so fun on defense.”
Now as a three-year starter with many tackles behind him, Allen said he wants to focus on being a better leader and playing with more intensity — two things he’s hoping to pass on to his brother Tate, who is a sophomore quarterback and tight end for the Vikings.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Allen said about playing with Tate again. “I definitely think I’ve helped him by bringing him to [summer] workouts and stuff. I love playing with him.”
Although Allen has his brother next to him every Friday night, he sees the entire team as his extended family.
“I’ve known these guys for [several years], and it’s all one big family,” Allen said. “It’s a lot of fun, and I’m definitely going to miss it. You can’t just have that relationship at the next level. They’re just your boys, and you know them and see them every day.”