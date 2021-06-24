Bryan-College Station enjoys economic impact of state 7-on-7 tournament

The state 7-on-7 tournament returned to College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex on Thursday after the 128-team tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“State 7-on-7’s always been one of our marquee events, so having that back makes us feel like it’s almost getting back to normal,” said Dominique Powell, sports and events director for the city’s sports tourism division Compete College Station.
An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people will make their way to the Bryan-College Station area for this week’s event and bring in a projected $1.3 to $1.7 million to the area, according to Powell. He added that a second event -- the Gridiron Select Flag Football Tournament of Champions -- also will be held at Veterans Park on Saturday and Sunday, which is anticipated to bring an additional $500,000 to $700,000 to the area.
“It’s a huge week for our community with people coming in Wednesday through Sunday. It’s going to be very impactful,” Powell said. “We talk to all of the businesses, and they say thank you all the time, because they need these summer events to make it through. We lost 60,000 students when the summer comes, so we need to find ways to help those businesses and keep that sales tax going and keep that revenue coming to town.”
Since 1998, the state 7-on-7 tournament has been held in College Station for all but one year (Round Rock, 2013). In 2014, the event moved to Veterans Park from Texas A&M's Penberthy Fields, and this year Veterans Park has two new turf fields.
Texas State 7-on-7 director Doug Stephens said event organizers like the venue and have a strong relationship with College Station officials, including Powell.
“It’s hard to find a venue that can house all of these teams,” Stephens said. “There’s not a whole lot of them out there. And not only can this place do it, but the people there at the venue, at Veterans Park ... they are just wonderful people. We tried going somewhere else. We did that for a year, but we found out that not everybody’s as good as what they are in College Station. We’ll hopefully have that come to College Station for a while. It’s not exactly center-located, but it’s pretty darn close.”
The event’s economic impact goes beyond the basics, said Powell, who said hosting it is a team effort between both Bryan and College Station.
“Everyone knows about the hotels, the restaurants, things like that, but then you have the gas stations," Powell said. "Then you’ve got clothing stores. You have just a lot of different ways people spend money here. We’ve had people buy cars while they’re here, things like that you don’t think about, but everyone’s impacted by thousands of people coming into town.”