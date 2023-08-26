WALLER — Bryan was at its best when the opponent was at its worst.

The opportunistic Vikings made up for their mistakes by taking advantage of Waller’s miscues for a 21-6 season-opening high school football victory Friday night at Waller ISD Stadium.

The final score is deceptive because it was a dogfight until Bryan scored its last two touchdowns after Waller gaffes in the kicking game. The Vikings needed to go only 2 yards for a touchdown after the Bulldogs botched the snap on a punt attempt. Bryan senior quarterback Kason Byrd powered into the end zone with 8 minutes, 17 seconds left to make it 14-6.

Reeling Waller muffed Casey Bulhof’s popup kickoff with Bryan’s Darrel Mosely recovering at the Waller 41. The Vikings needed only three plays to score.

Bryan’s Isaiah Nutall rolled around the right side, leaving a couple would-be tacklers on the 25-yard run for the final score with 7:08 left.

“We definitely created some turnovers tonight and in big games like that, that’s what you got to do,” Bryan coach Ricky Tullos said. “It’s a tribute to how hard the kids are playing.”

Bryan before Nutall’s run had managed only 12 yards rushing on 20 plays. The passing game wasn’t much better with Bryan having only one completion longer than 11 yards.

“It was make a play or two and then take a step back,” Tullos said. “It’s just hard to get in a rhythm. We kept sputtering here and there. We’d make a play and then sputter again. We just gotta be more consistent. .We gotta execute a little better.”

After its back-to-back touchdowns, Bryan got the ball right back with 4:14 and ran out the clock. It probably could have scored after reaching the 8 with a first down, but took a pair of knees.

“Right there at the end, we started playing a little and made some plays, and executed a little better,” Tullos said.

Bryan’s offense struggled much of the game, but didn’t have a turnover. Waller, meanwhile, had four turnovers.

The contest was in sharp contrast to last year’s season opener when the Vikings had a 41-21 halftime lead in rolling to a 67-21 victory with 617 yards of offense.

Other than its touchdown drive in the first half, Bryan only had only three first downs, the last on a pass interference call.

The frustrated Bulldogs cut down on their mistakes early in the second half and pulled within 7-6 on a pair of field goals by Joevan Ortez that got the crowd into the game and seemed to fire up the defense, but turnovers killed Waller’s momentum.

The first half ended with a flurry of activity in the closing minute.

Waller’s Brandon Stewart muffed a bouncing punt inside his own 2, but dodged a defender and returned it 29 yards.

Waller failed to pick up a first down, giving Bryan a last-ditch chance when the Vikings’ Luke Weltens partially blocked a punt. Bryan recovered at the Waller 42 with 5.6 seconds remaining.

The Vikings couldn’t connect on a pass inside the 10 to Tyson Turner, but Waller was called for pass interference, moving Bryan to the 27 for an untimed play. Waller smothered a slow-developing 45-yard field-goal attempt with Ryan Garcia getting credit for a block to end an entertaining 24 minutes.

Waller dashed and darted down field the first time it had the ball with running back Alex Barrs totaling 42 yards on eight carries. He seldom went down with first contact. Backup tailback Devon Bogan ran over and through defenders on an 11-yard run to the Bryan 8. The Vikings stiffened with defensive back Tayshaun Devault getting a tackle for a 3-yard loss on third down followed by an incomplete pass.

Waller’s offense was in position to get the ball back after Bryan failed to pick up a first down, but Stewart unwisely tried to catch a short punt on the run and fumbled with Bryan recovering at its own 42.

The Vikings scored with two big plays. Terrence Lewis caught a 44-yard pass on third down from junior Boone Turner to the Waller 14. Turner scored on fourth-and-5 from the 8 by rolling around right end after faking a handoff to the wide receiver. Bulhof added the point after with 3:54 left in the first quarter.