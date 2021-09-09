Bryan, Brenham seeking that elusive first victory

Bryan playing Brenham for the first time might feel like a rivalry game because both winless teams are in need of a victory as they conclude nondistrict play at 7 p.m. Friday night at Cub Stadium.
Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers while at A&M Consolidated played the Cubs and when Rogers was at Waller in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Bulldogs played Brenham in several sports.
“They like their high school traditions over there,” Rogers said.
Bryan and Brenham have never played in football though Brenham and Stephen F. Austin played in many sports, including football, before Bryan High opened its doors in 1971 after desegregation merged the students from SFA and Kemp.
“We’ve been trying to set this game up for two, three, four years and it just never worked into the gamut,” Rogers said.
Fourth-year Brenham head coach Eliot Allen, who spent 15 seasons at Houston Stratford, doesn’t know much about the Central Texas football history, but he knows a pair of 0-2 teams that could use a victory.
“It’ll be a new game, there’s not a lot of history there, but both teams will be hungry for a win, for sure” Allen said.
Bryan’s losses were to Lucas Lovejoy and College Park, both district champs from a year ago, while Brenham’s losses were to Magnolia West and Magnolia, another defending district champ.
Turnovers have contributed to Brenham’s slow start.
“Our areas of youth in the offensive line and some [other] offensive spots have really kind of shown up,” Allen said. “We’ve got to grow up.”
Bryan has been slowed by injuries and illnesses, which included Rogers missing the first two games after testing positive for COVID-19.
“This week has been a lot better,” said Rogers who was back at the fieldhouse Saturday. “I’m not 100% yet, as far as energy.”
Rogers is gradually building up stamina after being totally lethargic.
“I’m glad to be here,” Rogers said.
He’ll feel even better when more missing players return. Bryan doesn’t have a depth chart, it has a flow chart, Rogers said.
“It makes it tough on practice,” he said.
Bryan’s roster includes five sophomores who heading into the season were ticketed for JV starters, but now some of them are playing multiple positions. Bryan lost junior quarterback Malcom Gooden to a season-ending injury in the opener and last week center Austin Pennington, a second-team All-District 12-6A performer, was ill.
“It’s been just one thing after another,” Rogers said. “We’ve finally got to get through this somehow and turn things around.”
Brenham’s turnaround needs to start up front. The Cubs have rushed the ball 57 times for just 85 yards.
“We want to run the football,” Allen said. “But if you can’t run the football consistently, I don’t care what offense you’re in, it’s difficult to execute.”
Bryan’s strength is its defense.
“Nothing’s bouncing our way,” said Rogers, adding that the Vikings allowed 60 yards rushing and 120-130 yards passing in the 24-14 loss to College Park. ”That’s old-time great defense, but we’re not putting the ball in the end zone for this reason or that reason.”
Bryan is hopeful junior Karson Dillard, a transfer from A&M Consolidated, settles in at quarterback.
“We’re glad Carson Dillard came over with us,” Rogers said. “He’s doing the best he can and he has some tools. We just gotta figure out what he can do best.”
Brenham returns nine defensive starters, led by unanimous 13-5A DII defensive back Eric Hemphill who also is a weapon on offense for returning quarterback Steven Stackhouse.
“There’s possibilities every time they throw the ball because of their speed,” Rogers said. “They’ve got a running back who can certainly pop one on you. We respect Brenham and their speed.”
Class 6A Bryan figures to have the edge up front on the 5-DII Cubs.
“I know they’re awful big,” Allen said. “They’re big, big, big on both lines.”
Both teams, which made the playoffs a year ago, will be off next week before starting district play. One will get a huge lift Friday night.
“Winning is winning,” Rogers said. “We’d like to win, but we hear every year somebody goes 0-3 and they turn around and win the district championship. We’re not in district yet, but winning. … nothing beats winning.”