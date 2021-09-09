Bryan, Brenham seeking that elusive first victory

Bryan playing Brenham for the first time might feel like a rivalry game because both winless teams are in need of a victory as they conclude nondistrict play at 7 p.m. Friday night at Cub Stadium.

Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers while at A&M Consolidated played the Cubs and when Rogers was at Waller in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Bulldogs played Brenham in several sports.

“They like their high school traditions over there,” Rogers said.

Bryan and Brenham have never played in football though Brenham and Stephen F. Austin played in many sports, including football, before Bryan High opened its doors in 1971 after desegregation merged the students from SFA and Kemp.

“We’ve been trying to set this game up for two, three, four years and it just never worked into the gamut,” Rogers said.

Fourth-year Brenham head coach Eliot Allen, who spent 15 seasons at Houston Stratford, doesn’t know much about the Central Texas football history, but he knows a pair of 0-2 teams that could use a victory.

“It’ll be a new game, there’s not a lot of history there, but both teams will be hungry for a win, for sure” Allen said.