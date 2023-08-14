Brazos Valley high school football teams were finally able to tackle someone other than themselves last week as schools that didn’t hold spring practice could have their first scrimmages of the preseason starting last Thursday.

That included Bryan, Allen Academy, St. Joseph and Brazos Christian and every school in Class 4A-A. Rudder, A&M Consolidated and College Station, who all held spring practice, will only have one scrimmage with all of them scrimmaging this Thursday.

The teams that scrimmaged last week will have their second scrimmages on either Thursday or Friday.

BRYAN

The Vikings hit the road to face Conroe Oak Ridge and Clear Creek at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Conroe last Friday.

Head coach Ricky Tullos said the subvarsity scrimmaged for about an hour and a half before the varsity took the field. The varsity faced both teams as Bryan’s first-teamers and later second-teamers each went through 24 plays on offense and 24 plays on defense.

Tullos said offensively that he thought the Vikings both threw the ball and ran the ball well at times although there were some inconsistencies.

“Early on sometimes you’re a little inconsistent, and that consistency will come obviously the more you’re executing and the more practice you’re getting, but we showed some flashes of being explosive and being physical and being tough,” Tullos said.

That same sentiment was true on the defensive side. Bryan’s second-year head coach said that while the Vikings missed some things early on such as where they needed to fit or incorrectly reading their keys, they made up for it with effort and flying to the ball.

Bryan will host A&M Consolidated for another scrimmage at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium. Tullos says the scrimmage will consist of a portion of controlled plays then end with a 24-minute running clock game. He’s got a good idea of what he’d like to see out of his team Thursday.

“First continue to see improvement, a little more consistency, minimizing the mistakes a little bit more week in and week out,” Tullos said. “Every week you want to continue to get better and better at that. And then you still want to build upon your effort and how hard you played. ... You can overcome a lot of mistakes with effort and playing hard, so we want to continue to step in the right direction when it comes to that and definitely not take a step back.

“It’ll be a good scrimmage. That’s a good ball club over there at Consol, and it’s another good test as we approach our Week 1 opponent and continue to see what we need to improve on and what our strengths are. We’re excited about getting a chance to go back out there and having the opportunity to get better.”

ALLEN ACADEMY

Allen Academy took part in a six-team scrimmage at Austin Veritas Academy on Friday.

Each team got 10 plays of offense and 10 plays on defense against each school as the Rams faced Austin Veritas, Smoking for Jesus, Austin St. Stephen’s, Austin Royals and Marble Falls Faith Academy.

Over its 50 plays on offense, Allen Academy scored 20 times while only six of the Rams’ 50 defensive possessions ended with them giving up points, according to head coach Adrian Adams.

“On offense, Ethan Lucas looked really good throwing the ball, connecting with Rusty Ly-McMurray a couple times, Blake Roe,” Adams said. “Jackson Reece and Brock Field, they each scored touchdowns on the ground as well. Logan Perez, our center, also got in the end zone.”

Allen Academy will host a trio of teams beginning at 6 p.m. Friday as Calvert, High Island and Victor Gator come to Baker Field for a four-team scrimmage.

“We’re going to incorporate some special teams work, so we can get ready for Week 1,” Adams said. “Try to work on our no-huddle offense a little bit more and just key in on a couple more things defensively. The main goal is just staying healthy and prepping for Week 1.”

BRAZOS CHRISTIAN

Brazos Christian made plenty of plays against both Riesel and Iola on Friday in a joint scrimmage at Riesel.

The scrimmage consisted of a set number of plays for each team’s first and second teams along with the JV.

Brazos Christian head coach Correy Washington said there was plenty to like as his Eagles scored once on defense while also not giving up any scores when the starting defense was on the field.

The defense was spearheaded by a bevy of players as Washington said that linebacker Jake Shaddox had an interception that he ran back for a touchdown along with numerous tackles for a loss. Freshman linebacker Ty Urban also had plenty of tackles, according to Washington. They were joined by Brazos Christian’s defensive line which Washington said looked good with guys like Ben Tillery, Darius Brumskill and Carson Browne stepping up.

On offense, Washington said that Brazos Christian struggled to run the ball as the Eagles work to figure things out in that department, but they impressed at times through the air, especially using play-action. Hudson Jacobus threw a 70-yard TD pass to Truett Goodyk. Washington also said that Chance Locker had four or five big catches while freshman quarterback Cooper Murr rushed for about 65 yards on eight carries.

Brazos Christian will scrimmage at Leon at 6 p.m. Thursday. The scrimmage will consist of 15 plays for both teams’ starters on offense and defense, 12 plays for the backups, 10 plays for the JV then end with a 15-minute running clock.

Washington said his main goal for the scrimmage is simple.

“Just be more sound in what we do,” Washington said. “We scrimmage Leon this week, and they’re physical, like to run the ball at you, so that’ll be a good test for us. I’m excited to see how we respond to some of the tight end sets that we’ll see and if we can line up to those things.”

NOTES — St. Joseph scrimmaged at Conroe Covenant on Friday and will be back on the road this week at Huntsville Alpha Omega at 10 a.m. Saturday. ... The following teams will have their final scrimmages this week: College Station (7 p.m. Thursday vs. Pearland), Rudder (7 p.m. Thursday at Georgetown), Brenham (7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress Park), Navasota (7 p.m. Thursday vs. Caldwell), Madisonville (7 p.m. Thursday at Cameron), Rockdale (7 p.m. Thursday vs. Waco Robinson), Anderson-Shiro (5:30 p.m. Thursday at Wallis Brazos), Franklin (5:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Taylor), Lexington (6 p.m. Thursday vs. Marlin), Centerville (5:30 p.m. Friday vs. San Augustine, Trinity at Trinity), Leon (6 p.m. Thursday vs. Brazos Christian, Cross Roads), Normangee (6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wortham), Bremond (6 p.m. Friday at Crawford), Burton (6 p.m. Friday vs. Shiner in Snook), Iola (6 p.m. Friday vs. Buffalo), Milano (6 p.m. Thursday vs. Thrall), Hearne (7 p.m. Thursday at New Waverly), Snook (7 p.m. Thursday at Rosebud-Lott), Somerville (7 p.m. Friday at Tomball Rosehill Christian). Several of the scrimmages will begin with the JV.