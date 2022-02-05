Bryan assistant football coach Nelson Kortis hired at Johnson City

Johnson City has hired Bryan offensive coordinator Nelson Kortis as its head football coach, Texas Football’s Matt Stepp reported. Kortis joined the Bryan staff after four seasons as Normangee’s head coach. He also was Maud’s head coach in 2013-14 and an assistant at Normangee. He has a 35-32 overall record in six seasons. Kortis will replace David T. Sine, who went 17-26 in four seasons at Johnson City, including 8-3 last season.