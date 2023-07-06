Bryan has hired Kevin Reaves as the football team’s inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. Bryan also hired Easton Simpson as freshman football coach and varsity assistant track & field coach.

The school made the announcements via its football team’s Twitter account Thursday.

Reaves was an assistant football coach and boys soccer coach at Texarkana Pleasant Grove. Simpson, who played football at Texas Lutheran, recently graduated from Texas A&M.

Bryan's football program announced five assistant hires Wednesday along with promoting freshman head coach Lucas Martin to varsity outside linebackers coach.