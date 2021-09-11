 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brookshire Royal 26, Caldwell 20
0 comments

Brookshire Royal 26, Caldwell 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKSHIRE -- Brookshire Royal scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final minute for a 26-20 nondistrict victory over the Caldwell Hornets on Friday night.

Caldwell (2-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Royal 28-yard line with three minutes left, jump-starting the Falcons (2-1) to a game-winning drive.

Elms ad

High school football coverage presented by:

Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt had a 40-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter.

Zach Heaton caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to give Caldwell a 14-12 halftime lead. Hewitt also tied the game at 6 on an 80-yard touchdown run.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 41, Cameron 21
Football

Franklin 41, Cameron 21

CAMERON — The Franklin Lions edged ahead in the second quarter on Marcus Wade’s 48-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Helton and maintained their l…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert