Brookshire Royal 26, Caldwell 20

BROOKSHIRE -- Brookshire Royal scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the final minute for a 26-20 nondistrict victory over the Caldwell Hornets on Friday night.

Caldwell (2-1) turned the ball over on downs at the Royal 28-yard line with three minutes left, jump-starting the Falcons (2-1) to a game-winning drive.

Caldwell’s Jamar Hewitt had a 40-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 20 in the third quarter.

Zach Heaton caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Shupak to give Caldwell a 14-12 halftime lead. Hewitt also tied the game at 6 on an 80-yard touchdown run.