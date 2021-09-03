Brodie Daniel shows off skills in A&M Consolidated’s 62-7 win over Aldine MacArthur

A&M Consolidated senior quarterback Brodie Daniel proved his dual-threat capabilities even further in the Tigers’ 62-7 victory over Aldine MacArthur on Friday night at Tiger Field.
After throwing seven touchdown passes in last week’s season opener against Waco University, Daniel had five rushing scores against the Generals (1-1) on Friday in less than three quarters of action. He wasn’t the Tigers’ leading rusher but finished the night with 38 yards on seven carries. He had four TDs in the first half alone to put Consol (2-0) ahead 35-0 at halftime.
“I think last week helped just throwing the ball, throwing the ball, so I think they were way more concerned about the passing game,” Daniel said. “So we just started running it up on them in the first quarter.”
Daniel scrambled to score twice after the pocket collapsed in the second quarter. On a 16-yard run, he rushed up the middle and side-stepped a defender to break free, bouncing outside and untouched into the end zone. Later, he flashed some speed on an 11-yard touchdown run, stretching and diving for the pylon with defenders in pursuit to score with 54 seconds remaining before halftime.
On top of that, Daniel completed 9 of 13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.
“You take away the pass, he can run the ball on you, and if you take the run away, he can throw the ball on you,” Consol coach Lee Fedora said. “He’s doing a great job.”
Running the ball was the focus of the Tigers’ offensive attack. Sophomore Keshun Thomas only had four carries for 16 yards last week but saw his workload increase against MacArthur. He had 167 yards on 13 carries, averaging 12.8 yards per carry, and his runs often set up Daniel’s scores. Fedora said he was pleased with Thomas’ ability to find creases and gave credit to the Tigers’ offensive line. Thomas found the end zone once on a 17-yard run in the third quarter.
“I know I had five of those touchdowns, but Keshun got me down the field,” Daniel said. “I had those two short 3-yard runs, so Keshun really just powered through and got us down the field.”
Consol didn’t have to go too far down the field often to find the end zone thanks to another strong effort from the Tigers’ defense. The Tigers limited the Generals to just 202 yards of total offense. A number of defensive stops plus strong punt returns from sophomore Trace Meadows equaled another night of excellent field position for Consol.
“I just feel like we’re playing really good all together,” Tyndall McNamara said. “The D-line is all going in the right gaps, and our responsibilities are really on point right now. And our offense is really helping us too by getting all the points on the board that they’ve been getting.”
Consol held MacArthur’s offense scoreless as the Generals’ only touchdown came on a 63-yard interception return by Ryver Lawson in the third quarter. MacArthur reached the red zone twice, but the Consol defense stood tall, intercepting a pass in the end zone early in the second quarter and stopping the Generals on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. MacArthur lost five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles — including an interception by McNamara in the first quarter that led to a Tiger touchdown two plays later.
“It just really gives you all the momentum in the world when you have a big interception and everybody’s hollering on the sideline,” McNamara said. “It just gets you in the zone for the offense to march down the field.”
Consol now has cruised past its first two opponents, but the Tigers will take a leap forward in competition next week with a nondistrict game against Converse Judson. The Rockets entered the week ranked 17th in Class 6A after defeating DeSoto in Week 1. They fell to No. 7 Lake Travis 52-20 on Friday. The game between Consol and Judson will be held at Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos at 7 p.m. next Friday.
“We always tell them it ain’t about our opponent. It’s about ourselves,” Fedora said. “We’ve got to be focused because we’re facing one of the best teams we’re probably going to face all year long, and we’ve got to be ready for it.”
NOTES — McNamara wore senior Major Shulse’s No. 22 jersey during the game. Shulse suffered a leg injury in last week’s game and was on the sidelines with crutches wearing a protective boot on his left foot. “He’s one of my best friends,” McNamara said, “so I wanted to do that for him since he’s injured, but I rolled my ankle pretty bad tonight, so I think we might have to retire that number.”