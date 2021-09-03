Brodie Daniel shows off skills in A&M Consolidated’s 62-7 win over Aldine MacArthur

Running the ball was the focus of the Tigers’ offensive attack. Sophomore Keshun Thomas only had four carries for 16 yards last week but saw his workload increase against MacArthur. He had 167 yards on 13 carries, averaging 12.8 yards per carry, and his runs often set up Daniel’s scores. Fedora said he was pleased with Thomas’ ability to find creases and gave credit to the Tigers’ offensive line. Thomas found the end zone once on a 17-yard run in the third quarter.

“I know I had five of those touchdowns, but Keshun got me down the field,” Daniel said. “I had those two short 3-yard runs, so Keshun really just powered through and got us down the field.”

Consol didn’t have to go too far down the field often to find the end zone thanks to another strong effort from the Tigers’ defense. The Tigers limited the Generals to just 202 yards of total offense. A number of defensive stops plus strong punt returns from sophomore Trace Meadows equaled another night of excellent field position for Consol.

“I just feel like we’re playing really good all together,” Tyndall McNamara said. “The D-line is all going in the right gaps, and our responsibilities are really on point right now. And our offense is really helping us too by getting all the points on the board that they’ve been getting.”