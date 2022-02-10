Brenham names Brazoswood's Danny Youngs new football coach

The Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved Brazoswood's Danny Youngs to be the new head football coach and athletic director during a special board meeting on Thursday night.

Youngs replaces Eliot Allen, who was hired as Bastrop ISD's athletic director last month.

"It's been excitement since the offer's been made," Youngs said at the meeting, which was streamed online. "I understand the expectations and I'm honored, I'm humbled, I can't wait to get to Cub Nation and let's get started at work."

Youngs had been the coach at Brazoswood for three years, compiling a 5-24 record. Before that, he was head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi for five seasons where he went 30-29. Youngs led Hirschi to a regional final appearance in 2017.

Brenham went 7-4 in 2021, finishing second in District 13-5A Division II as the Cubs made their 18th consecutive playoff appearance. Brenham will remain in 5A-II for the next two seasons as the Cubs will be in District 10 with Rudder, Huntsville, Montgomery, Lake Creek, Richmond Randle and Lamar Consolidated. Brenham will face Bryan in non-district play.