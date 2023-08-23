The Brenham Cubs turned things around last season in a big way.

Coming off back-to-back bi-district losses in which it was favored, Brenham started 1-3 and was outscored by 43 points in those games. But the Cubs caught fire and advanced to the Class 5A Division II regionals, losing a hard-fought 38-28 decision to eventual state runner-up Port Neches-Groves.

The challenge for the 2023 Cubs is to match or better what was the program’s 11th time to reach at least the third round of the playoffs since 2001.

“The one thing I really love about Brenham is the high expectations of the community and the school district and our coaches,” Brenham coach Danny Youngs said. “The goal there is to win state championships, and that’s just the truth, and that’s what we want to do.”

Youngs might have a bigger challenge in his second year with the Cubs, considering he returns only nine starters and lost 26 seniors. The top concern is replacing quarterback Rylan Wooten, who blossomed into one of the state’s best dual threats after seeing limited action as a junior.

Wooten accounted for 81.4% of the offense, throwing for 2,348 yards and 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He added 1,374 yards rushing on 240 carries with 16 TDs.

“Rylan was special,” Youngs said. “We’re going to have to replace his production by more than just the quarterback. We have two good ones, but we also got a lot of other weapons over there on offense that we’ll take advantage of, and it’ll be a collective effort.”

Juan Mata, a 6-foot, 175-pound senior with 4.6 speed in the 40-yard dash, is trying to take the quarterback reins.

“I feel like I bring confidence to the offense, somebody you can trust in,” Mata said.

He’s had only a few snaps under center but doesn’t see that as a problem.

“I’ve got good chemistry with the running backs, the linemen and the wide receivers,” he said. “The wide receivers are very talented. I’m excited for this year.”

Junior wide receiver Keith Crawford had 30 receptions for 389 yards last year with three touchdowns. Junior Deontae Martin added 12 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown, and the Cubs also are high on senior Bralyn Ragston.

Brenham returns its top rushers outside of Wooten in senior running back Jaylon Ward (49 carries, 272 yards, 2 TDs) and Crawford (57-321-4).

The only returning lineman is center Blake Robinson (6-0, 230), who is a college prospect as a deep-snapper.

Mata could be a two-way starter because he also plays cornerback, where he had 21 tackles and six pass breakups last year.

“It’s a little tiring [going both ways], but at the end of the day, I’m going to get the job done,” Mata said.

Mata is among six talented returning starters on defense. Safety Jabreon Moore was District 10-5A Division II’s newcomer of the year. Lineman Miguel Rodriguez, end John Rigsby, linebacker Cade Moore and Mata were first-team picks, and safety Ivan Salazar was a second-team pick.

“One thing you’ve got to do is build and trust your defense to hold your opponent to a low point total,” Youngs said. “We’re going to lean on our defense early. We’ve got a lot of returning guys there, and we’ve also got a lot of good guys we’re going to add to it. I think the experience coming back and being in the second year in the program,will show not only on defense but offense and special teams.”

Cade Moore had 109 tackles, 72 of them solos, including 17 for loss. He also had four sacks and four quarterback pressures. Jabreon Moore had 53 tackles, 38 of them solos. He added two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Rodriguez had 64 tackles, nine of them for losses.

Rigsby had 36 tackles, 31 of them solos, including 14 for loss. He also had six quarterback pressures and an interception.

Led by the Moore brothers, Brenham’s defense allowed just over 100 yards passing per game and only 133.6 yards rushing per game last year.

NOTES — Youngs reached the third round of the playoffs last year for the third time in nine years as a head coach. He ended his time at Wichita Falls Hirschi by going 11-3 and 10-3 in 2017 and ’18, reaching the quarterfinals and regionals. ... Brenham, which moved from Region IV to Region III last season, is picked by Texas Football to finish second in 10-5A-II behind defending champion Montgomery Lake Creek. Cade Moore is the preseason defensive MVP.