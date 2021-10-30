 Skip to main content
Brenham 58, Bastrop Cedar Creek 6
BRENHAM -- Brenham senior quarterback Steven Stackhouse ran for two touchdowns and threw for one and the Cubs rolled to a 41-point halftime lead en route to the 58-6 victory over Bastrop Cedar Creek in District 13-5A Division II play Friday night.

Stackhouse was 7-for-8 passing for 102 yards and Brenham (7-2, 6-0) averaged nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt in cruising to victory. Rylan Wooten averaged 50 yards on his two touchdown jaunts.

The Cubs totaled 329 yards rushing.

