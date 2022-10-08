Brenham 47, Montgomery 14

MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play.

Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two TDs for the Cubs (3-3, 2-0), and Ian Stelter caught two passes for 25 yards and one TD. Wooten also ran for 132 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Defensively for Brenham, Dylan Franklin-McDonald and Micah Tanner each recovered fumbles. Savion Ragston had an interception, and Jaeren Robinson had a sack.

Montgomery (1-6, 1-2) will play at Richmond Randle on Thursday, and Brenham will host Lamar Consolidated next Friday.