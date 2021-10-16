 Skip to main content
Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0
Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0

BRENHAM — Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Javon Dixon in the Cubs’ 44-0 shutout of Pflugerville Connally on Friday night in District 13-5A Division II play at Cub Stadium.

Trenton Gilbert also ran for 89 yards and a TD for Brenham (5-2, 4-0), while Amir Johnson ran for 53 yards and a score.

On defense, Brenham’s Justin Garza had an interception, while Blake Jones and Jordan Mathis each had one sack.

The Cubs will play at Elgin next Friday, and Pflugerville Connally (2-5, 1-3) will host Bastrop.

