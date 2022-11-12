 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brenham 42, Dayton 28

  • 0

BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 166 yards and another score to lead the Cubs past the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs.

Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 78 yards for the Cubs (7-4), while senior Ian Stelter caught two passes for 59 yards and a TD. Senior Ricky Brown also had a TD run as Brenham advances to face either Belton or Northeast Early College.

Dayton ends its season at 7-4.

