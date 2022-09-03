Brenham 42, Belton 7

BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten had a big night to lead the Cubs past Belton 42-7 on Friday at Cub Stadium.
Wooten ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and completed 9 of 16 passes for 179 yards and two more scores. Reid Robinson caught two passes for 49 yards and a score, and Ian Stelter caught three passes for 29 yards and another score. Grant mayfield also made 6 of 6 extra-point kicks for the Cubs (1-1).
Brenham will host Bryan next week, while Belton (1-1) will host Huntsville.