 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenham 38, Richmond Randle 22

  • 0

BRENHAM -- Brenham’s Rylan Wooten threw four touchdown passes to lead the Cubs past the Richmond Randle Lions 38-22 in District 10-5A Division II play Friday night at Cub Stadium for Homecoming.

Reid Robinson grabbed two touchdown passes and D. Neal Franklin and Ian Stelter each had one for the Cubs (2-3, 1-0) who got a touchdown run from Jaylon Ward who had two carries for 54 yards. Keith Crawford added 81 yards on 15 carries.

Wooten completed 11 of 18 for 94 yards as Brenham grabbed a 24-0 lead before Randle (2-4, 0-2) made the score respectable.

Brenham sophomore Jabreon Moore had two interceptions, while Cade Moore, Ivan Salazar and Jake Forland each recovered a fumble.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert