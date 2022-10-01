Brenham 38, Richmond Randle 22

BRENHAM -- Brenham’s Rylan Wooten threw four touchdown passes to lead the Cubs past the Richmond Randle Lions 38-22 in District 10-5A Division II play Friday night at Cub Stadium for Homecoming.

Reid Robinson grabbed two touchdown passes and D. Neal Franklin and Ian Stelter each had one for the Cubs (2-3, 1-0) who got a touchdown run from Jaylon Ward who had two carries for 54 yards. Keith Crawford added 81 yards on 15 carries.

Wooten completed 11 of 18 for 94 yards as Brenham grabbed a 24-0 lead before Randle (2-4, 0-2) made the score respectable.

Brenham sophomore Jabreon Moore had two interceptions, while Cade Moore, Ivan Salazar and Jake Forland each recovered a fumble.