Brenham 31, Huntsville 17

BRENHAM — Seniors Ricky Brown and Rylan Wooten and freshman Cartelle Brown each ran for a touchdown, and Wooten threw a TD pass to sophomore Keith Crawford to lead the Brenham Cubs to a 31-17 victory over the Huntsville Hornets on Thursday in District 10-5A Division II play.

Wooten completed 9 of 15 passes for 148 yards with no interceptions. Ricky Brown rushed for 83 yards on eight carries. Wooten had 68 yards on 16 carries, and Cartelle Brown finished with 42 yards on eight carries. Crawford led Brenham (6-3, 5-0) in receiving with three catches for 52 yards.

Ricky Brown also had 13 tackles to lead the Cubs’ defense. Junior Cade Moore had eight. Both had one tackle for a loss.

Brenham will finish the regular season at Montgomery Lake Creek next Friday, while Huntsville (3-6, 2-3) will host Richmond Randle.