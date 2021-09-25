 Skip to main content
Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7
BRENHAM — Brenham junior Trenton Gilbert ran for 108 yards on 18 carries, while Steven Stackhouse threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Cubs open District 13-5A Division II play with a 23-7 win over Leander Glenn.

Brenham (2-2, 1-0) led 7-0 at halftime and 16-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Stackhouse completed 3 of 7 passes for 44 yards and a 7-yard TD pass to Brandon Ward. He also ran five times for 26 yards and a TD, while senior Amir Johnson carried twice for 42 yards and a TD.

Sophomore Jaren Robinson helped lead the Cub defense with two sacks.

Leander Glenn fell to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district.

