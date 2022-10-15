Brenham 17, Lamar Consolidated 3

BRENHAM — Senior Rylan Wooten threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to senior Datavian Neal Franklin to push the Brenham Cubs past the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs 17-3 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play at Cub Stadium.
Wooten completed 11 of 20 passes for 155 yards with one interception. He also ran for 70 yards on 20 carries.
On defense, Brenham’s Cade Moore, Grant Mayfield, Jaeren Robinson and Kylan Crawford each had a sack.
The Cubs (4-3, 3-0) will host Rudder next Friday, and Lamar (3-5, 1-3) will host Richmond Randle.