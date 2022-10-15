 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenham 17, Lamar Consolidated 3

  • 0

BRENHAM — Senior Rylan Wooten threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to senior Datavian Neal Franklin to push the Brenham Cubs past the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs 17-3 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play at Cub Stadium.

Wooten completed 11 of 20 passes for 155 yards with one interception. He also ran for 70 yards on 20 carries.

On defense, Brenham’s Cade Moore, Grant Mayfield, Jaeren Robinson and Kylan Crawford each had a sack.

The Cubs (4-3, 3-0) will host Rudder next Friday, and Lamar (3-5, 1-3) will host Richmond Randle.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert