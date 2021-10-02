 Skip to main content
Brenham 13, Georgetown East View 10
GEORGETOWN -- The Brenham Cubs hit a fourth-quarter field goal for a 13-10 victory over the Georgetown East View Patriots in District 13-5A Division II play.

Brenham (3-2, 2-0) gave up a safety in the first quarter but took a 10-2 halftime lead with a touchdown field goal. East View (2-3, 1-1) tied the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but Brenham’s second field goal of the game gave it a third straight victory.

