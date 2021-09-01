Bremond's football game vs. Axtell moved to Thursday

Bremond High School's football game against Axtell has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m., Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski confirmed Wednesday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, and the move was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp.

Axtell ISD announced Tuesday that the district would be closing and ceasing activities on Friday through Tuesday, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bremond is looking for its first win of the season after dropping its season opener to Normangee, 49-13, last week. The Tigers defeated Axtell 58-20 in last year's meeting.