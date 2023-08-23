Experience reigns at Bremond, which returns 18 starters and 34 lettermen from a football team that finished third in its district, but most of the preseason discussion has surrounded one starter who didn’t return.

Two-year starting quarterback Braylen Wortham, still only a junior, took his 3,000-plus yards of total offense and 4.6 speed to College Station High School this summer.

Koben Zan, who played wide receiver on the Tigers’ varsity the past three seasons and was the team’s top wideout in 2022, moves under center. His teammates have his back.

“I’m not too worried to be honest,” senior lineman Maclane Minor said. “He’s a smart guy who knows what he’s doing. We’ve got so much talent on the outside that it doesn’t matter.”

Zan’s 32 receptions for 570 yards led the team in both categories and earned him all-district honors last season, but now he heads to the backfield to run Bremond’s single-back spread offense out of a shotgun, which Wortham ran to perfection. Wortham, the District 13-2A Division II co-offensive MVP in 2022, rushed for 1,611 yards (9.2 average) and 26 touchdowns along with throwing for 1,456 yards and another 17 scores, a big reason why the Tigers were ranked fifth in Class 2A-II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine to open the season.

“It was surprising, but once we were told, we took it and ran with it,” senior lineman Lee Williams said upon hearing of Wortham’s transfer.

Jeff Kasowski, heading into his 13th season as head coach and owner of a 121-37 record, is confident his senior can handle the job.

“He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and he’ll run the offense,” Kasowski said.

It helps to have seven other starters back on offense and 10 defensive starters from a team that went 8-3 and reached the bi-district playoffs in 2022. The other key loss was Bobby Drake (838 yards rushing, 9.9 average, nine TDs and 26 receptions for 455 yards, seven TDs).

“We’re going to lean on our offensive and defensive lines because those are our veterans. Those kids are seniors,” Kasowski said. “Everyone is still pretty young since we started a lot of freshmen last year. We bring back a lot of kids, so we’re hopeful.”

It won’t be easy in District 13-2A-II where Chilton (12-1 last season) and Granger (11-3, regional finalist) stand in the way. But the Tigers gave both a run for their money during the 2022 regular season, losing 41-30 to Chilton and 31-28 to Granger.

“We’ll have our hands full with Granger and Chilton in the district and also Milano,” Kasowski said. “It’s a very competitive district. We want to win the district, we sure do. Whether that’ll happen or not, I don’t know. It depends on how everything comes together, but that’s what we’re shooting for.”

A 14th consecutive playoff appearance won’t be enough for the players despite the unexpected change at signal-caller. Many of them experienced three losses to Chilton in the last two years.

“We were young last year, so now that we’ve got some experience under our belt, we can go further than we did last year,” Minor said. “We’ve lost to Chilton three times in the past two seasons, so it’s time to beat them.”

Back-to-back home contests against Chilton and Granger in early October may decide the Tigers’ district fate. Players such as senior middle linebacker Gael Carrizales, who had a team-high 138 tackles last season, are ready for the challenge.

“I like the intensity of the game, especially against teams like Chilton and Granger,” the all-district performer said.

In order to contend against the district favorites, Bremond needs to use its strengths. Quickness is one of those positive attributes.

“That’s one of the main factors about this team — speed. That’s really going to help us win games,” said Minor, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound all-district lineman who is listed as running a 4.7-second 40-yard time.

Kasowski concurs, saying his team is speedy at all the skill positions even without Zan at wideout.

“Speed cures a lot of ills,” the coach said. “We have a lot of speed and athleticism, people we can get the ball to and put points on the board. If we can play a little defense, we’ll have a chance to win a lot of football games.”

That’s Zan’s goal as well. And now as the new quarterback, he’ll have a lot of say in how the Tigers fare this season starting Friday at Normangee.

“We want to improve on [8-3] and just go out and have a better season,” Zan said. “We only graduated two or three guys, so I feel we’ll be good this year.”

Others who the Tigers are relying on this season include offensive linemen Zean Al-Tal, Brady Tullous and Jayden Estrada as well as defensive linemen Julius Scott and Coltin Pruitt.