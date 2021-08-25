Bremond looks to continue winning tradition with young team

Bremond appears to have found a new running back in sophomore Gael Carrizales, whom Kasowski said worked his way onto varsity as a freshman last fall and earned playing time at linebacker toward the end of the season.

“He’s going to step in there and play some running back,” Kasowski said. “He’s a tough kid, runs hard, blocks well, and he’s going to be a good running back. He’ll be our guy in the backfield.”

The strength of Bremond’s team lies within the Tigers’ offensive line, Kasowski said. Competition for playing time continues at receiver, he added, as a handful of players fight for starting roles. Those players, along with Wortham and Carrizales, will make up Bremond’s secondary on defense.

Leading the Bremond defense will be defensive ends Miles Minor and Jack Herbst. Minor is a three-year letterwinner, whom Kasowski calls the anchor of the overall defense and the Tigers’ best holdover on that side of the ball. Herbst will be a second-year starter.

“Both of those guys were elected captains in the spring, and both of them are very good examples of captains for us,” Kasowski said. “They work hard. They’re both intelligent. They’re both good kids. They’re the kind you want to be captains. We’ll lean on their leadership this year for all of these young guys.”