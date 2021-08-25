Bremond looks to continue winning tradition with young team

Their talent is promising, but youth is prominent among the Bremond Tigers this year.
Head coach Jeff Kasowski said the Tigers are working on developing a team laden with underclassmen to prepare them to play on Friday nights.
“It will be a growing process, but in the end it will be a good thing,” Kasowski said.
The process begins with developing freshman quarterback Braylen Wortham, who is taking over for Kasowski’s son, Seth, who graduated.
“Braylen’s going to be a real good one for us,” Kasowski said. “The best teacher is experience, and it takes a while for that to happen. He got his junior high years of experience, but there’s a big difference between eighth grade football and varsity football, so he’ll learn, and there will be a learning curve there, but I feel really good about his potential.”
Standout defensive tackle and running back JaRay Bledsoe transferred to Marlin over the summer for his senior year, leaving the Tigers searching for new playmakers in the backfield.
“He was a big a part, especially on the defensive line, and he played running back, of course, and was hard to tackle,” Kasowski said. “What is does open the door for us is a chance for us to move forward with some young kids who are talented, and it will give them another year of varsity experience.”
Bremond appears to have found a new running back in sophomore Gael Carrizales, whom Kasowski said worked his way onto varsity as a freshman last fall and earned playing time at linebacker toward the end of the season.
“He’s going to step in there and play some running back,” Kasowski said. “He’s a tough kid, runs hard, blocks well, and he’s going to be a good running back. He’ll be our guy in the backfield.”
The strength of Bremond’s team lies within the Tigers’ offensive line, Kasowski said. Competition for playing time continues at receiver, he added, as a handful of players fight for starting roles. Those players, along with Wortham and Carrizales, will make up Bremond’s secondary on defense.
Leading the Bremond defense will be defensive ends Miles Minor and Jack Herbst. Minor is a three-year letterwinner, whom Kasowski calls the anchor of the overall defense and the Tigers’ best holdover on that side of the ball. Herbst will be a second-year starter.
“Both of those guys were elected captains in the spring, and both of them are very good examples of captains for us,” Kasowski said. “They work hard. They’re both intelligent. They’re both good kids. They’re the kind you want to be captains. We’ll lean on their leadership this year for all of these young guys.”
The Tigers have four of five nondistrict games on the road, including contests at Normangee, Milano and Centerville. Kasowski said he hopes the team’s growth during nondistrict play can translate into wins and a playoff push in District 10-2A Division II.