Bremond football team takes down Milano for first district win of season

BREMOND — After dropping close district games the previous two weeks, Bremond’s performance Friday night couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers topped previously unbeaten Milano 36-21 for their first District 13-2A Division II victory.

The Tigers (6-2, 1-2) wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as sophomore quarterback Braylen Wortham took a keeper 18 yards to the Milano 21-yard line before rattling off a run to the end zone on the next play for a touchdown. Senior Swiss Army Knife Bobby Drake ran in the two-point conversion, giving Bremond an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.

The Eagles (6-1, 2-1) responded, albeit with a different offensive approach, as senior running back Ethan Gordon’s 3-yard plunge for a score capped off a 10 minute, 18-play drive in which Milano successfully converted two fourth downs and didn’t attempt a pass. Senior kicker Gael Alacala’s successful extra point brought the visitors within one down 8-7.

Bremond’s lead grew to seven on the next drive when Drake took a handoff around the right side of the field for a 5-yard TD run. The ensuing two-point conversion was no good, putting the Tigers up 14-7.

Bremond forced a punt on Milano’s next drive only to give the ball right back when sophomore linebacker Ty Magee jumped to pick off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, leveling the score at 14 with 5:49 left in the first half.

Wortham and the Tigers quickly shook off the mistake as the signal-caller returned the next kickoff 47 yards to the Milano 18. Later facing fourth-and-goal at the 1, Wortham kept the snap and trotted into the end zone. Bremond called for a quarterback keeper again on the two-point conversion, which Wortham scored with ease to put the Tigers back on top with three minutes to go in the half.

Still looking to bolster its lead, Bremond’s defense forced a three-and-out on Milano’s next drive to get the ball back before halftime. After two passes to sophomore wide receiver Carson Crowley for a total of 39 yards, Wortham connected with junior wideout Koben Zan from 37 yards for another TD. The two-point conversion was no good, but the Tigers had nonetheless built a 28-14 lead going into the break.

Both teams’ defenses took center stage in the second half as each side only managed to score once. Milano made it a one-score game on its second drive of the third quarter as sophomore running back Andres Ruelas, one of three feature backs for the Eagles, broke multiple tackles en route to a 25-yard touchdown run. Alacala then nailed the extra point as Milano trailed 28-21.

Drake iced the victory for Bremond, showcasing his speed and agility on a 68-yard dash to the end zone with 6:29 remaining in the contest. Wortham’s keeper for the two-point conversion was successful, and the Tigers led 36-21 after the huge insurance score. The Eagles managed to get the ball back twice afterwards, but couldn’t get any points out of it as Bremond held on for the critical win.

The Tigers return to play next Friday in a matchup at Bartlett, while Milano hosts Granger.