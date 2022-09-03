Bremond 57, Kerens 14

BREMOND — Braylen Wortham threw for an efficient 162 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 151 yards and three more scores to power Bremond past Kerens 57-14 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Wortham completed just 5 of 7 passes, but his 73-yard TD pass to Bobby Drake put the Tigers up 20-0 near the end of the first quarter, and his 33-yard TD pass to Koben Zan later gave Bremond a commanding 44-7 lead in the second quarter. Wortham scored on a 3-yard run just before halftime for his third TD and a 50-7 lead at the break.

Gael Carrizales ran for 85 yards on six carries for Bremond (2-0), while Terrence Scott had 72 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Drake added 46 yards and a TD on just two carries.

Drake had two catches for 83 yards, and Zan had two catches for 61 yards.

Drake and Xavier Clark also had interceptions for the Tiger defense.

Lane Lynch completed 8 of 17 passes for 84 yards and two TDs with two interceptions for Kerens (0-2), while Nrehemiah Massey ran for 103 yards and a TD on 13 carries.