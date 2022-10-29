 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bremond 55, Bartlett 0

  0

BARTLETT — Bremond’s Terrence Scott ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns, and four other Tigers had TD runs in their 55-0 shutout of Bartlett on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play.

Braylen Wortham ran for 74 yards and a TD on eight carries, while Bobby Drake had 46 yards and a score on two carries, and Estrada Jayden had 42 yards and a TD on four carries. Wortham also completed 6 of 10 passes for 101 yards and a TD with one interception. Drake caught two passes for 61 yards and a TD.

Bremond (7-2, 2-2) will host Iola next Friday, and Bartlett (2-6, 0-4) will play at Granger.

