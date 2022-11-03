Bremond 54, Iola 6

BREMOND — The Bremond Tigers clinched the third seed in District 13-2A Division II on Thursday with a 54-6 victory over Iola.

Bremond (8-2, 3-2) scored all 54 points before Iola (2-8, 1-4) could answer as five different Tigers ran for touchdowns. Terrence Scott had 46 yards and two TDs on five carries, while Bobby Drake, Estrada Jayden, Koben Zan and Xavier Clark each ran for one TD. Clark led the group in yards with 93 on just three carries.

Carson Crowley also caught a 62-yard TD pass from Braylen Wortham, who completed 5 of 6 passes for 119 yards with no interceptions.

Iola scored on Brian Crosby’s 46-yard TD pass to Blake Bennett late in the second quarter. Crosby completed 8 of 14 passes for 84 yards with no interceptions. Bennett caught three passes for 62 yards.

Bremond will open the Class 2A Division II playoffs next week.