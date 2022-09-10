Bremond 50, Grapeland 22

GRAPELAND — Bremond answered Grapeland’s early tying score with four straight touchdowns for a big halftime lead en route to a 50-22 victory in nondistrict play Friday.

Grapeland (0-3) tied the score at 6 on Trey Gilmore’s 4-yard TD run in the first quarter, but Bremond (3-0) quickly seized control of the game with Bobby Drake regaining the lead on an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Braylen Wortham also threw a 10-yard TD pass to Koben Zan for a 20-6 first-quarter lead, then Wortham scored on a 1-yard run, and Dorian Sreele scored on a 4-yarder before halftime for a 36-6 lead.

Wortham completed 13 of 14 passes for 114 yards and two TDs, and he ran for 112 yards and three more scores on 15 carries. Zan caught six passes for 65 yards and two TDs.

Bremond will host Holland next week, while Grapeland will host Groveton.