Bremond 46, Holland 35

BREMOND — Bremond’s Bobby Drake ran for 226 yards and a touchdown, and Braylen Wortham ran for 158 yards and four scores as the Tigers won a 46-35 shootout over Holland in nondistrict play Friday.

Wortham’s 4-yard TD run and conversion pass to Jayden Estrada gave Bremond a 38-28 lead with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter. Holland tried to answer with Desi Cantu’s 58-yard TD pass to Christian Michalek 31 seconds later, but Wortham clinched the victory for the Tigers with a 36-yard TD run and conversion pass to Koben Zan with 2:05 left.