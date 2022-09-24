Brazosport Christian 44, St. Joseph 42

St. Joseph’s Jackson Carey ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns, and the Eagle defense had three interceptions, but Brazosport Christian held on for a 44-42 victory in TAPPS 6-man District III-5 play Friday.

Colt Bundick had six tackles, one for a loss and two interceptions for St. Joseph’s defense, while Bryant Hutka had seven tackles, one for a loss, and another another interception. Lucas Ramirez also had eight tackles, including one for a loss.

On offense, Bundick ran for 161 yards and a TD on 18 carries.

St. Joseph (1-4, 0-1) will play at Houston Grace Christian next week, while Brazosport Christian (2-2, 1-0) will host Baytown Christian.