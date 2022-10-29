 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brazosport 33, Navasota 27

  • 0

FREEPORT — Navasota’s Deontray Scott ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but the Rattlers’ rally fell just short in a 33-27 loss to Brazosport on Friday in District 12-4A Division I action.

Brazosport (5-4, 3-2) scored first on Darius Robertson’s fumble recovery early in the first quarter, and the Exporters led the rest of the way, through Navasota answered each of their scores.

Navasota’s Hudson Minor threw a 49-yard TD pass to Devin Nunez, and Juan Vargas kicked two field goals. Minor completed 11 of 28 passes for 170 yards with one interception.

Navasota (6-4, 3-3) ended its regular season and has a bye next week before the playoffs.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert