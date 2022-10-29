Brazosport 33, Navasota 27

FREEPORT — Navasota’s Deontray Scott ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, but the Rattlers’ rally fell just short in a 33-27 loss to Brazosport on Friday in District 12-4A Division I action.

Brazosport (5-4, 3-2) scored first on Darius Robertson’s fumble recovery early in the first quarter, and the Exporters led the rest of the way, through Navasota answered each of their scores.

Navasota’s Hudson Minor threw a 49-yard TD pass to Devin Nunez, and Juan Vargas kicked two field goals. Minor completed 11 of 28 passes for 170 yards with one interception.

Navasota (6-4, 3-3) ended its regular season and has a bye next week before the playoffs.