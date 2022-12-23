Brazos Valley's best high school football players weigh in on various topics

We end the high school football season with how it started. The Eagle had players from 27 Brazos Valley high schools get together with the media at Merrill Green Stadium before the season to talk about possibly winning district and state championships and having a season to remember. Along with football questions, we had them delve into pop culture.

The players answered six questions ranging from what is their favorite team to what song would they pump into their opponents’ locker room to drive them crazy. Their answers spanned a wide spectrum from serious to hilarious.

1. What are your favorite college football and NFL teams?

Texas A&M and the Dallas Cowboys were the favorites, which was somewhat expected. They finished in a tie with each getting 53 votes.

The University of Texas was the second most-popular college team with 13 votes, three more than Baylor and LSU followed by Oregon (7) and Ohio State (6). Alabama, Clemson and Sam Houston State each received three votes. Eighteen other schools received at least a vote.

The Houston Texans were a distant second as the favorite NFL team with 13 votes. Seattle and the L.A. Rams each had seven votes and Denver six. Kansas City followed with five, while San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Philadelphia each had four. Sixteen other teams received at least one vote. Teams not getting a vote were Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee and the N.Y. Jets.

Bryan lineman Jayrin Jackson and Hearne defensive back KeyShawn Langham might be moving soon, since both picked LSU and the New Orleans Saints as their favorite teams.

College Station senior linebacker Kolton Griswold had Michigan and the Las Vegas Raiders as his favorite teams. He was the only one voting for either.

2. What is your go-to postgame meal?

Whataburger was the favorite restaurant with 29 votes, though a couple players had a tough time spelling it.

Raising Cane’s was second with eight votes, one more than McDonald’s. Chick-fil-A and Subway each received four votes with Dairy Queen and Wings ’N More each getting three.

Most players opted to choose food type and weren’t concerned with any particular restaurant with 17 choosing some form of chicken. Ten went with pizza.

St. Joseph junior running back Jackson Carey and sophomore wide receiver Peter Najvor voted for Double Dave’s with Najvor praising the pizza rolls. The Franklin players enjoy the Lions Den after games with players citing Hunt Brothers pizza as a go-to meal.

Another 10 players went with a hamburger or cheeseburger. Hearne junior running back Ayden Hover said he loves to order “a big, fat burger.”

Anderson-Shiro senior defensive back Jacob Borski likes a peanut butter sandwich, while Snook senior wide receiver Sam Smitherman wants a stack of pancakes.

Calvert senior quarterback/linebacker Antonio Porter sits down to meat loaf, corn bread and green beans.

Hearne senior defensive back KeyShawn Langham wants pasta after home games, but for the away games he’ll settle for “whatever we get.”

Anderson-Shiro junior defensive end Kevin Cabrera went with a Texas combo of beef jerky and Dr Pepper. Anderson-Shiro junior quarterback/defensive end Jordan Coronado opts for grandma’s cooking.

Leon senior lineman Aaron Graham will pass on a postgame meal. He just wants sleep.

3. If you could land two NIL deals, who would they be with?

Nike with 74 votes was a runaway winner, being named by more than half the players. Adidas was a solid second with 39. Raising Canes (17), Under Armour (16) Jordan and Gatorade (nine each) rounded out the top five.

College Station middle linebacker Jaxon Edwards must have anticipated dialing up a lot of tackles, because he picked Verizon and AT&T.

Centerville senior running back Paxton Hancock chose Nike and a protein company.

A&M Consolidated senior wide receiver Wesley Watson picked Apple and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Navasota senior wide receiver Camden Dacus might have attended a few A&M baseball games, because he chose Pringles.

Bremond junior lineman Maclane Minor likes driving and golf. He picked Tesla and Titleist, the only one to choose either.

College Station senior cornerback A.J. Tisdwell won’t let personal preferences get in the way, picking “Which everyone gives the most money.”

4. What two people would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island?

Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock,” and Kevin Hart were the most popular choices from Hollywood, but the majority of the players opted for relatives, friends or teammates.

Fourteen players picked their parents.

Cameron Yoe junior wide receiver Treyjen Wilcox chose Bill Nye The Science Guy, and if he can’t blow up the island and they find their way back home, he’ll stay in shape with British-American kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten would talk shop with Dak Prescott and Johnny Manziel.

A few players picked their coach. Franklin tight end Braden Smith went with his mother and Lions head coach Mark Fannin. Normangee junior quarterback Dallas Jones picked former Baltimore Ravens’ linebacker Ray Lewis and Panthers’ head coach Danny Mitchell. Anderson-Shiro junior defensive end Mason Kolby picked his grandpa and coach Brad Hodges. Allen Academy senior center picked New England quarterback Mac Jones and the Rams’ head coach Adrian Adams.

Bryan junior linebacker Tate Allen picked The Rock and his future wife, whomever she might be.

Lexington senior Lane Magnuson picked restaurateur Guy Fieri and MacGyver. Caldwell sophomore quarterback Boone Turner went with his father and Tom Brady. Milano senior lineman Layne Ferrell went with Brady and former NFL quarterback Michael Vick.

Centerville senior wide receiver Zachary Taylor wants to talk basketball, picking LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Caldwell senior defensive back Delvin Morris picked the crew from Duck Dynasty.

Leon senior lineman Aaron Graham picked his cousin and his dog.

Iola senior wide receiver Teagan Cale Creamer picked Crocodile Dundee and Turtleman.

5. Who is the greatest Texas athlete of all time?

It’s been almost four decades since Earl Campbell played in the NFL, but “the Tyler Rose” remains one of the sport’s most recognizable stars, receiving 19 votes.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who started his collegiate career at A&M, had 10 votes. Former Texas quarterback Vince Young and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes each had nine votes. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, a first-round pick out of A&M, had eight votes as did former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, earned but seven votes.

Milano fullback/linebacker Ethan Gordon went old school, picking former Hearne standout Ervin Randle who played in the NFL with Minnesota. Also going old school was Lexington senior lineman Koleten Claxton who picked former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Ed “Too Tall” Jones and A&M Consolidated senior defensive tackle Joey Lightfoot who picked former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Famer Mean Joe Greene who played at North Texas.

Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington was picked by five of his teammates. Washington also picked himself, adding a smiley face beside his answer.

Also voting for themselves were Bryan senior defensive lineman Chris Maxey, College Station senior center Kolton Griswold, Calvert senior quarterback/linebacker Antonio Porter, Rockdale senior linebacker Cade Pantaleon, Burton junior linebacker Colby Beck and Rudder senior wide receiver Nathanil Figgers also picked themselves.

Several of the Bremond players chose former Tiger quarterback Roshauud Paul, who won three state championships with the Tigers.

6. What song would you play over and over in an opponents’ locker room to drive them crazy?

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” was the hands-down winner with 26 votes. “War Ready” got seven votes. “NBA Youngboy” by War With Us and “Twist” by Korn each had five votes.

Lexington senior wide receiver Daylon Washington went with “Radio Active.”

Bryan senior linebacker chose “Wheels on the Bus,” while Iola senior wide receiver Teagan Cale Creamer picked “Mama’s Broken Heart.”

Rockdale junior quarterback Blaydn Barcak said just go with the school song.

College Station senior linebacker Kolton Griswold picked the Cougars’ school song. College Station senior offensive tackle Jake Utley said anything by Taylor Swift as did teammate senior cornerback A.J. Tisdell. Cougar senior running back Marquise Collins said anything by Beyonce should do the trick.