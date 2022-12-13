Brazos Valley’s Caleb Harmel, Kyle King earn Division III All-America honors

A pair of former Brazos Valley football standouts earned NCAA Division III All-America honors by the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday. Trinity senior linebacker Caleb Harmel, who played at Burton, was a first-team pick, and Mary Hardin-Baylor senior quarterback Kyle King, who played at Milano, was a second-team pick.

Harmel had a team-leading 76 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble for Trinity (11-1), which won the Southern Athletic Conference with a 7-0 record. The Tigers defeated Hardin-Simmons 14-7 in the first round of the NCAA playoffs with Harmel making 12 tackles in the program’s first playoff win since 2002. Trinity then lost to Mary Hardin-Baylor 24-17 in the second round with Harmel making nine tackles.

King threw for 3,676 yards and 41 touchdowns with seven interceptions for the 12-2 Crusaders ,who won the American Southwest Conference with an 8-0 record. He completed 260 of 399 passes and rushed for 211 yards on 50 carries with a TD. He also averaged 38.6 yards on 27 punts with 11 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Mary Hardin-Baylor lost to Illinois’ North Central College 49-14 in the national semifinals Saturday. King threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.