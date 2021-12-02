Brazos Valley high school football playoff capsules for Dec. 3

Et cetera: College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Colleyville Heritage, Katy Paetow and Fort Bend Hightower. ... Hill, a junior, is a five-star recruit that’s ranked as the state’s second-best prospect in the Class of 2023 behind Allen defensive lineman David Hicks. Hill is supported by defensive back Austin Jordan (28 tackles) a Texas pledge and defensive tackle Mason Davis (59 tackles, 13 TFL), an Army commitment. ...College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 86-18 overall, including 18-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19. .... Ryan won the 5A-DI title last year by beating Cedar Park 59-14. Ryan beat College Station 55-21 in area play — the Cougars’ last loss. Hicks rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Ryan had 623 yards behind quarterback Seth Henigan who threw four touchdowns. Henigan, who played for his father Dave Henigan, is at Memphis. Dave Henigan is 102-11 in eight seasons with Ryan. He was 5-5 in his first season. ... The Raiders also won the 4A-DI title in 2001 over Smithson Valley 42-35 in overtime and the following year won 4A-DII by beating Brenham 38-8. ... Ryan’s first season was 1994. Ryan is trying to win at least 13 games for the seventh straight season. This is Ryan’s seventh straight year to make the quarterfinals. It hasn’t lost in this round since falling to 6A Allen in 2015.