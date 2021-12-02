Brazos Valley high school football playoff capsules for Dec. 3

UIL State Quarterfinals
Class 5A Division I
College Station Cougars vs. Denton Ryan Raiders, 7 p.m. Friday, McLane Stadium, Waco
Thus far: College Station 13-0, 8-0 in 8-5A: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0; Waller 70-0; Magnolia West 41-20; McKinney North 49-10; Frisco Lone Star 55-21; Frisco Wakeland 45-35.
Denton Ryan 12-1, 8-0 in 5A: Longview 40-7; Denton Guyer 7-14; Frisco Reedy 28-10; Denton 55-28; Frisco Wakeland 27-3; Frisco Centennial 37-7; The Colony 42-3; Frisco Heritage 55-14; Frisco Independence 41-7; Frisco Lone Star 7-6; Dallas White 49-14; Magnolia West 28-20; Longview 37-33
Harris Ratings: College Station by 27
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Statistics: College Station — QB Jett Huff 193-250-2,643, 41 TDs, 4 INTs. RB Marquise Collins 251-2,167, 8.6, 31 TDs & 11-216, 19.6, 3 TDs receiving. WR Traylen Suel 69-863, 12.5, 15 TDs & 19 PR-262, 13.8. RB Nathaniel Palmer 105-838, 8.0, 9 TDs. WR Dalton Carnes 48-728, 15.2, 11 TDs. WB Bradley Jones 17-166, 9.7, 5 TDs. WR Houston Thomas 35-590, 16.9, 7 TDs. LB Jaxson Slanker 143 tackles. LB Harrison Robinson 107 tackles, 13 TFL. MLB Jaxxon Edwards 71 tackles. E Caleb Skow 66 tackles, 12 TFL. T Connor Lingren 68 tackles, 19 TFL, 13 QBPs. E Korbin Johnson 52 tackles, 24 TFL, 8 QBPs. LB Kolton Griswold 57 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 QBPs. DB Kyle Walsh 78 tackles, 6 PBU.
Denton Ryan — QB Khalon Davis 148-219-1,898, 18 TDs, 3 INTs. RB Kaleb Hicks 197-1,322, 6.7, 17 TDs. WR Jordan Bailey 59-696, 11.8, 6 TDs. WR Michael Davis 43-594, 13.8, 4 TDs. MLB Anthony Hill Jr. 119 tackles, 16 TFL, 16 QBPs. DE Michael Gee 99 tackles, 29 TFL, 9 sacks, 32 QBPs. FS Kaden Kelly 86 tackles. T Ravonte Blowe 87 tackles, 35 TFL, 15 QBPs
Et cetera: College Station was ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football in the final regular-season poll, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Colleyville Heritage, Katy Paetow and Fort Bend Hightower. ... Hill, a junior, is a five-star recruit that’s ranked as the state’s second-best prospect in the Class of 2023 behind Allen defensive lineman David Hicks. Hill is supported by defensive back Austin Jordan (28 tackles) a Texas pledge and defensive tackle Mason Davis (59 tackles, 13 TFL), an Army commitment. ...College Station’s first season was in 2014. The Cougars are 86-18 overall, including 18-6 in the playoffs, all under head coach Steve Huff. CS won the 5A Division II state title in 2017, beating Aledo 20-19. .... Ryan won the 5A-DI title last year by beating Cedar Park 59-14. Ryan beat College Station 55-21 in area play — the Cougars’ last loss. Hicks rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Ryan had 623 yards behind quarterback Seth Henigan who threw four touchdowns. Henigan, who played for his father Dave Henigan, is at Memphis. Dave Henigan is 102-11 in eight seasons with Ryan. He was 5-5 in his first season. ... The Raiders also won the 4A-DI title in 2001 over Smithson Valley 42-35 in overtime and the following year won 4A-DII by beating Brenham 38-8. ... Ryan’s first season was 1994. Ryan is trying to win at least 13 games for the seventh straight season. This is Ryan’s seventh straight year to make the quarterfinals. It hasn’t lost in this round since falling to 6A Allen in 2015.
Next: The winner plays the Mansfield Summit (10-3)-Colleyville Heritage (12-1) winner
Class 3A Division II
Franklin Lions vs. Poth Pirates, 7 p.m. Friday, The Pfield, Pflugerville
Thus far: Franklin 13-0, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3; Clifton 57-0; Danbury 63-7; Stockdale 70-6; Riesel 60-0
Poth 11-0, 6-0 in 15-3A: Lytle 52-0; Falls City 17-14; Shiner 10-39; Karnes City 47-0; Dilley 62-0; Stockdale 21-0; George West 56-7; Nixon-Smiley 49-0; Natalia 42-13; Banquete 53-20; East Bernard 41-14; Tidehaven 27-14
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 31
Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)
Statistics: Franklin — RB/FS Bryson Washington 64-1,054, 16.5, 14 TDs, 92 tackles. RB Bobby Washington 117-1,350, 11.5, 20 TDs. RB Malcolm Murphy 53-986, 18.6, 14 TDs. RB Jayden Jackson 57-808, 14.2, 9 TDs. QB Marcus Wade 36-72-1,059, 18 TDs, 2 INTs. WR Hayden Helton 14-443 yards, 31.6, 7 TDs. WR Murphy 10-220, 22.0, 3 TDs. CB Darren Daughterty has 4 INTs. LB Colby Smith 115 tackles. LB Bayden Youree has 110 tackles. LB Haze Tomascik 85 tackles, 12 TFL. OLB Seth Shamblin 79 tackles, 10 TFL. L Luis Munoz 66 tackles. L Major Kimbrough 61 tackles, 11 TFL
Poth — QB Jude George 48-92-955, 12 TDs, 3 INTs; 120-954 rushing, 8.0, 11 TDs. RB Zane Raabe 125-901, 7.2, 14 TDs. RB Matthew Bunn 90-812, 9.0 12 TDs. RB/WR Jaeden Fangman 43-430, 10.0, 10 TDs rushing, 25-420, 16.8, 5 TDs receiving
Et cetera: Franklin has rushed for 5,582 yards on 481 carries (11.6). ... Franklin was ranked first in Class 3A-DII in Texas Football’s final regular season poll. Franklin is ranked first by the Harris Ratings followed by Gunter, Waskom, Holliday and Newton. ... Franklin was the 3A-DII runner-up last year to Canadian (35-34). The Lions also were the 3A-DII runner-up in 2005 to Waskom (33-21). ... Poth was the Class A runner-up in 1968 to Sonora (9-0). The Pirates also made the state quarterfinals in 2000 and ’01.
Next: The winner will play the Daingerfield (11-2)-Waskom (12-1) winner.
Class 2A Division I
Centerville Tigers vs. Timpson Bears, 7 p.m. Friday, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Thus far: Centerville 12-1, 5-0 in 11-2A: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT; Bremond 56-7; Leon 54-8; Alto 38-16; Groveton 56-6; Grapeland 67-8; Normangee 58-21; Rosebud-Lott 34-7; Hawkins 49-14; Holland 28-0.
Timpson 11-0, 4-0 in 10-2A: Frankston 61-0; Waskom 49-28; Carlisle 55-20; Booneville (Ark.) 57-40; Garrison 51-0; San Augustine 61-5; Joaquin 47-0; Shelbyville 56-14; Frankston 62-0; Thorndale 74-13; Beckville 42-21.
Radio: KIVY (92.7 FM)
Harris Ratings: Timpson by 24
Statistics: Centerville — RB/LB Paxton Hancock 227-2,075, 19 TDs rushing, 129 tackles. RB Halston French 101-807, 14 TDs. RB-CB Andrew Newman 78-680, 9 TDs. RB Levodrick Phillips 69-496, 8 TDs. QB Sully Hill 25-60-417, 10 TDs, 6 INTs. WR/CB Ethan Flori 8-233, 3 TDs; 6 INTs. WR Cameron Pate 6-112, 2 TDs. OLB Zach Taylor 77 tackles. DB Zantayl Holley 78 tackles, 5 sacks. MLB Angel Villarreal 68 tackles.
Timpson — QB Terry Bussey 87-130-1,569, 20 TDs, 1 INTs. & 84-1,304, 15.5, 26 TDs. RB/LB Braden Courtney 134-1,112, 8.3, 23 TDs & 84 tackles, 2 sacks, 16 TFL. WR Voskey Howard 32-715, 22.3, 9 TDs. WR Malachi Blanton 19-354, 18.6, 3 TDs. WR Braden Courtney 10-201, 20.1, 3 TDs. LB L.T. Washington 71 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 TFL. MyKendrick Roberts 55 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL. Hunter Tipton 53 tackles, 7 TFL.
Et cetera: Centerville is ranked 10th by the Harris Ratings. Refugio is first followed by Refugio, Shiner, Timpson, Crawford and Hawley. ... This is Centerville’s most victories in a season. The Tigers made the state semifinals in 2014 (a 27-7 loss to Mason) and ’16 (a 38-14 loss to Refugio). .... Timpson reached the state semifinals last year for the first time, losing to eventual 2A-DII champ Shiner 49-7. Timpson made the quarterfinals in 1992, 2003 and ’17.
Next: The winner will play the Shiner (13-0)-Refugio (13-0) winner.
Class 2A Division II
Burton Panthers vs. Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m. Friday, Matador Stadium, Seguin
Thus far: Burton 5-8, 2-4 in 13-2A: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0; Shiner 0-43; Snook 34-8; Somerville 34-6; Bartlett 49-10; Granger 28-22; Milano 42-3; Iola 21-0; Christoval 30-29; Bruni 48-6; Granger 57-27.
Falls City 12-1, 6-0 in 16-2A: Three Rivers 27-12; Poth 14-17; Stockdale 34-12; Flatonia 36-0; Pettus (forfeit); Yorktown 50-12; Louise 42-0; Runge 59-0; Agua Dulce 54-0; Woodsboro 48-0 La Pryor 48-0; Rocksprings 66-20; Eldorado 50-26
Statistics: Falls City — QB Luke Shaffer 39-83-919, 11 TDs, 4 INTs. & 84-531, 6.3, 12 TDs & 84-531 rushing, 6.3, 12 TDs. RB Cole Thomas 107-887, 8.3, 11 TDs & 23.8 avg. on 11 PR. RB Grant Jendrusch 77-579, 7.5, 14 TDs. RB Cody Arrisola 52-508, 9.8, 9 TDs. Wesley Molina 4 INTs.
Harris Ratings: Falls City by 6
Radio: KWHI 1280 AM & 101.7 FM
Et cetera: Burton is ranked seventh in the state by the Harris Ratings. Mart is first followed by Stratford, Albany, Muenster, Windthorst and Falls City. ... Burton had to forfeit its first seven victories for using an ineligible player. Burton had to win its last two regular season games and get help to make the playoffs as the fourth-place team. ... Falls City lost in the semifinals last year to Mart. Falls City was the 2013 Class A Division II runner-up to Wellington 42-20. ... Falls City has rushed for 3,553 yards on 455 carries (5.0) with 59 TDs.