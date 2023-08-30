All games Friday, unless noted
Huntsville Hornets
(10-5A DII)
at Bryan Vikings (12-6A)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last year’s score: Huntsville, 21-14
Last week: Bryan 21, Waller 6; Consol 23, Huntsville 12
Harris Ratings: Bryan by 2
Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)
UANL Monterrey,
Mexico Tigres at Consolidated Tigers
(11-5A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Consol, 23-12
Last year’s score: Consol, 49-14
Harris Ratings: no line
Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)
Et cetera: The Monterrey Tigres have been coming to Texas since 2008, defeating Harker Heights 24-12 in 2017.
Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII)
at Salado Eagles (11-4A DII)
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Willis 52, Rudder 21; Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
Last year’s score: Salado, 38-28
Harris Ratings: Salado by 10
Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)
Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII)
at Belton Tigers (11-5A DII)
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Brenham 16, Oak Ridge 7; Belton 35, Hendrickson 27
Last year’s score: Belton, 42-7
Harris Ratings: Belton by 11
Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)
Et cetera: The teams met twice last year, with Brenham grabbing a 31-10 area playoff win at Merrill Green Stadium
Madisonville (11-4A DII)
at Navasota (12-4A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Navarro 34, Navasota 8; Madisonville 24, Diboll 14
Last year’s score: Navasota, 27-21 OT
Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 3
Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM) & KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)
Et cetera: The kickoff was moved back because of the heat.
Waco Robinson (8-3A DI) at
Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII)
Time: 8 p.m.
Last week: Groesbeck 31, Caldwell 6; Waco University 43, Robinson 21
Last year’s score: Robinson, 35-7
Harris Ratings: Robinson by 18
Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)
Et cetera: The kickoff was moved back because of the heat. … Caldwell has lost 19 straight.
Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI)
at Yoakum (12-3A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Cameron 45, Lago Vista 21; Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
Last year’s score: Cameron, 62-28
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 10
Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)
Mexia Blackcats (8-3A DI)
at Franklin Lions (11-3A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Franklin 36, Woodville 33; Waco Connally 64, Mexia 13
Last year’s score: Franklin, 77-13
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 38
Et cetera: Franklin has won 33 straight. The Lions won Class 3A-II two years ago and won 3A-I last year.
Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI)
at Taylor Ducks (13-4A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Teague 28, Rockdale 21; Gatesville 34, Taylor 27
Last year’s score: Taylor, 55-41
Harris Ratings: Taylor by 4
Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)
Et cetera: Taylor leads the Highway 79 rivalry 49-35-3.
Danbury Panthers
(14-3A DII) at
Anderson-Shiro (12-3A DII), 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6; Louise 26, Danbury 0
Last year’s score: Anderson-Shiro, 12-9
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 38
Et cetera: This is Anderson-Shiro’s Homecoming. The honor teams are 1944, ’54, ’64, ’74, ’84, ’94, 2004, ’14. … Danbury has lost 10 straight, scoring more than nine points only once. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2013.
Lexington Eagles (13-3A DII)
at Troy Trojans (11-3A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Lexington 45, Thorndale 12; Whitney 28, Troy 21
Last year’s score: Lexington, 43-24
Harris Ratings: Lexington by 20
Crawford Pirates (8-2A DI) at
Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Centerville 27, Buffalo 6; Crawford 28, Goldthwaite 14
Last year’s score: Crawford, 21-6
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 3
Et cetera: Centerville is ranked sixth in 2A-DI, one spot ahead of Crawford.
Leon Cougars (12-2A DI) at
Dawson Bulldogs (10-2A DII)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Leon 27, Rosebud-Lott 21; Dawson 40, Rio Vista 13
Last year’s score: Dawson, 40-14
Harris Ratings: Leon by 6
Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII)
at Kerens Bobcats (7-2A DI)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Bremond 59, Normangee 6; Wortham 28, Kerens 14
Last year’s score: Bremond 57-14
Harris Ratings: Bremond by 28
Et cetera: Bremond is ranked fifth in Class 2A-II.
Normangee (12-2A DI)
at Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Bremond 59, Normangee 6; Iola 27, Snook 24
Last year’s score: Iola, 43-22
Harris Ratings: Iola by 11
Et cetera: This is the Highway 39 rivalry.
Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI) vs.
Burton Panthers (14-2A DII)
at Snook, 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6; Holland 31, Burton 14
Last year’s score: Burton, 6-0 OT
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Harris Ratings: Burton by 8
Somerville (14-2A DII) at
Brentwood Christian
(TAPPS Div. III-District 4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Thrall 42, Somerville 14; Brentwood 40, Central Texas Christian 21
Last year’s score: Brentwood, 42-13
Harris Ratings: no line
Et cetera: Brazos Christian second-year coach Correy Washington was at Brentwood before coming to the Eagles.
Giddings State School
at Calvert Trojans
Time: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Last week: Emery/Weiner 54, Calvert 8; Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 60-14
Last year’s score: Did not play
6-man football line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: Giddings St. Mustangs are in TAPPS Division I-District 2 and Trojans are in 11-A D II
Snook Bluejays at
Brazos Christian Eagles
Time: 7 p.m.
Last week: Iola 27, Snook 24; Dallas First Baptist 55, Brazos Christian 13
Last year’s score: Brazos Christian, 13-7
Et cetera: Bluejays are in 14-2A DII, while Eagles are in TAPPS Division III-District 3
Bracken Christian at
Allen Academy Rams, 7:30 p.m.
Last week: BVCHEA 40, Allen 16; SA Christian School at Castle Hills 46, Bracken 0
Last year’s score: did not play
6-man football line: Allen by 19
Radio: allenacademyrams.com
Et cetera: BC Warriors are in TAIAO 6-man DI. Rams are in TAPPS 6-man District 5-DII
— ROBERT CESSNA