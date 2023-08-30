All games Friday, unless noted

Huntsville Hornets

(10-5A DII)

at Bryan Vikings (12-6A)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last year’s score: Huntsville, 21-14

Last week: Bryan 21, Waller 6; Consol 23, Huntsville 12

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 2

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

UANL Monterrey,

Mexico Tigres at Consolidated Tigers

(11-5A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Consol, 23-12

Last year’s score: Consol, 49-14

Harris Ratings: no line

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: The Monterrey Tigres have been coming to Texas since 2008, defeating Harker Heights 24-12 in 2017.

Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII)

at Salado Eagles (11-4A DII)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last week: Willis 52, Rudder 21; Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35

Last year’s score: Salado, 38-28

Harris Ratings: Salado by 10

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII)

at Belton Tigers (11-5A DII)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last week: Brenham 16, Oak Ridge 7; Belton 35, Hendrickson 27

Last year’s score: Belton, 42-7

Harris Ratings: Belton by 11

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Et cetera: The teams met twice last year, with Brenham grabbing a 31-10 area playoff win at Merrill Green Stadium

Madisonville (11-4A DII)

at Navasota (12-4A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Navarro 34, Navasota 8; Madisonville 24, Diboll 14

Last year’s score: Navasota, 27-21 OT

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 3

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM) & KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Et cetera: The kickoff was moved back because of the heat.

Waco Robinson (8-3A DI) at

Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII)

Time: 8 p.m.

Last week: Groesbeck 31, Caldwell 6; Waco University 43, Robinson 21

Last year’s score: Robinson, 35-7

Harris Ratings: Robinson by 18

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Et cetera: The kickoff was moved back because of the heat. … Caldwell has lost 19 straight.

Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI)

at Yoakum (12-3A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Cameron 45, Lago Vista 21; Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

Last year’s score: Cameron, 62-28

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 10

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Mexia Blackcats (8-3A DI)

at Franklin Lions (11-3A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Franklin 36, Woodville 33; Waco Connally 64, Mexia 13

Last year’s score: Franklin, 77-13

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 38

Et cetera: Franklin has won 33 straight. The Lions won Class 3A-II two years ago and won 3A-I last year.

Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI)

at Taylor Ducks (13-4A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Teague 28, Rockdale 21; Gatesville 34, Taylor 27

Last year’s score: Taylor, 55-41

Harris Ratings: Taylor by 4

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Et cetera: Taylor leads the Highway 79 rivalry 49-35-3.

Danbury Panthers

(14-3A DII) at

Anderson-Shiro (12-3A DII), 7 p.m.

Time: 7 p.m.

Last week: Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6; Louise 26, Danbury 0

Last year’s score: Anderson-Shiro, 12-9

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 38

Et cetera: This is Anderson-Shiro’s Homecoming. The honor teams are 1944, ’54, ’64, ’74, ’84, ’94, 2004, ’14. … Danbury has lost 10 straight, scoring more than nine points only once. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2013.

Lexington Eagles (13-3A DII)

at Troy Trojans (11-3A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Lexington 45, Thorndale 12; Whitney 28, Troy 21

Last year’s score: Lexington, 43-24

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 20

Crawford Pirates (8-2A DI) at

Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Centerville 27, Buffalo 6; Crawford 28, Goldthwaite 14

Last year’s score: Crawford, 21-6

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 3

Et cetera: Centerville is ranked sixth in 2A-DI, one spot ahead of Crawford.

Leon Cougars (12-2A DI) at

Dawson Bulldogs (10-2A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Leon 27, Rosebud-Lott 21; Dawson 40, Rio Vista 13

Last year’s score: Dawson, 40-14

Harris Ratings: Leon by 6

Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII)

at Kerens Bobcats (7-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Bremond 59, Normangee 6; Wortham 28, Kerens 14

Last year’s score: Bremond 57-14

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 28

Et cetera: Bremond is ranked fifth in Class 2A-II.

Normangee (12-2A DI)

at Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Bremond 59, Normangee 6; Iola 27, Snook 24

Last year’s score: Iola, 43-22

Harris Ratings: Iola by 11

Et cetera: This is the Highway 39 rivalry.

Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI) vs.

Burton Panthers (14-2A DII)

at Snook, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6; Holland 31, Burton 14

Last year’s score: Burton, 6-0 OT

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Harris Ratings: Burton by 8

Somerville (14-2A DII) at

Brentwood Christian

(TAPPS Div. III-District 4)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Thrall 42, Somerville 14; Brentwood 40, Central Texas Christian 21

Last year’s score: Brentwood, 42-13

Harris Ratings: no line

Et cetera: Brazos Christian second-year coach Correy Washington was at Brentwood before coming to the Eagles.

Giddings State School

at Calvert Trojans

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Last week: Emery/Weiner 54, Calvert 8; Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 60-14

Last year’s score: Did not play

6-man football line: Calvert by 45

Et cetera: Giddings St. Mustangs are in TAPPS Division I-District 2 and Trojans are in 11-A D II

Snook Bluejays at

Brazos Christian Eagles

Time: 7 p.m.

Last week: Iola 27, Snook 24; Dallas First Baptist 55, Brazos Christian 13

Last year’s score: Brazos Christian, 13-7

Et cetera: Bluejays are in 14-2A DII, while Eagles are in TAPPS Division III-District 3

Bracken Christian at

Allen Academy Rams, 7:30 p.m.

Last week: BVCHEA 40, Allen 16; SA Christian School at Castle Hills 46, Bracken 0

Last year’s score: did not play

6-man football line: Allen by 19

Et cetera: BC Warriors are in TAIAO 6-man DI. Rams are in TAPPS 6-man District 5-DII

— ROBERT CESSNA