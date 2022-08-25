Brazos Valley High School Football Capsules: Week 1

All games Friday, unless noted

Waller Bulldogs (15-6A) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Waller 4-5, 3-5 in 8-5A DI; Bryan 4-7, 4-3

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 9

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

Et cetera: Both teams have new coaches. Bryan’s Ricky Tullos came from Pearland. Waller’s Marcus Mendoza had been the offensive coordinator since 2019 for the Bulldogs, who make the jump to 6A.

Huntsville Hornets (10-5A DII) at A&M Consolidated Tigers (11-5A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Huntsville 4-5, 2-4; Consol 10-3, 5-1 in 10-5A DII

Last year’s score: Consol, 35-0

Harris Ratings: Consol by 17

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Consol is ranked seventh in the state by Texas Football.

Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII) at Willis Wildkats (13-6A), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Rudder 6-4, 3-2; Willis 6-6, 2-3

Harris Ratings: Willis by 12

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Et cetera: Willis first-year coach Trent Miller came from Spring.

CS Cougars (11-5A DI) vs. Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (7-5A DII), 7 p.m. Saturday, Allen

Last year: CS 15-1, 8-0 in 8-5A DI; Lovejoy 12-2, 7-1

Harris Ratings: Lovejoy by 1

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: CS suffered a blow losing all-state RB Marquise Collins (Duke) to a season-ending injury. Lovejoy is loaded with 17 returning starters led by QB Hondo Franklin (3,366 yards passing, 50 TDs last year); WRs Jaxson Lavender (81-1,217, 15 TDs, SMU pledge); Kyle Parker (48-822, 11 TDs, LSU pledge) and Parker Livingstone (45-1,047, 16 TDs). … CS is ranked fourth in the state in 5A D-II and Lovejay is second in 5A-DII.

Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII) at Oak Ridge War Eagles (13-6A), 7 p.m.

Last year: Brenham 7-4, 6-1 in 13-5A II; Oak Ridge 2-8, 1-4

Harris Ratings: Oak Ridge by 3

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Navarro Panthers (13-4A DII) at Navasota Rattlers (12-4A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Navarro 10-3, 3-1 in 14-4A DII; Navasota 5-6, 3-2 in 13-4A DII

Harris Ratings: Navarro by 10

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: Navarro is ranked 10th in 4A-DII

Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A DII) at Diboll Lumberjacks (9-3A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Madisonville 4-7, 2-3 in 10-4A DII; Diboll 10-4, 6-0

Last year’s score: Madisonville 51, Diboll 20

Harris Ratings: Diboll by 17

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII) at Groesbeck Goats (8-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Caldwell 2-8, 0-6 in 11-3A DI; Groesbeck 8-3, 4-1

Harris Ratings: Groesbeck by 22

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Et cetera: Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar is 245-158-3 in 37 years. This is his second stint with the Goats, the first from 1989-91 before going to Killeen.

Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI) at Lago Vista Vikings (13-4A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Lago Vista 10-4, 3-1 in 13-3A DI; Cameron 4-7, 4-2

Last year’s score: Lago Vista, 64-62 3 OTs

Harris Ratings: Lago Vista by 2

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Et cetera: Lago QB Bowen Stobb (1,881 yards passing, 20 TDs & 1,090 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and WR Ethan Helton (1,107 yards, 14 TDs) are coming off banner years.

Woodville Eagles (9-3A DI) at Franklin Lions (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Woodville 7-4, 5-1 in 10-3A DI; Franklin 16-0, 6-0 in 13-3A DII

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 28

Et cetera: There will be a moment of silence before the game to honor former Franklin coach Kenny Reinhardt who died earlier this week. Reinhardt, who was battling cancer, was head coach from 1985-2000 after a long stint as an assistant to Joe Hedrick. … Woodville coach Ty Robinson played at Bremond. … Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked second in 3A-I.

Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI) at Teague Lions (8-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Rockdale 5-6, 3-3; Teague 4-7, 3-2

Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 14

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A DII) at Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Anderson-Shiro 2-8, 0-6; Hearne 8-4, 5-1 in 12-2A DI

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 31

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Lexington Eagles (13-3A DII) at Thorndale Bulldogs (13-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Lexington 6-5, 4-2; Thorndale 8-4, 4-2 in 12-2A DI

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 14

Buffalo Bison (13-3A DII) at Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Buffalo 2-8, 1-5; Centerville 12-2, 5-0 in 11-2A DI

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 35

Radio: Willy (103.5 FM)

Et cetera: Centerville is ranked sixth in 2A-DI.

Leon Cougars (12-2A DI) at Rosebud-Lott Cougars (8-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: 4-7, 1-4 in 11-2A DI; R-Lott 6-5, 3-3 in 12-2A DI

Last year’s score: R-Lott, 60-22

Harris Ratings: Rosebud-Lott by 27

Normangee Panthers (12-2A DI) at Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Normangee 5-6, 3-2 in 11-2A DI; Bremond 6-7, 3-2 in 10-2A DII

Last year’s score: Normangee 49-13

Harris Ratings: Normangee by 4

Snook Bluejays (14-2A DII) at Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Snook 5-6, 4-2 in 13-2A DII; Iola 2-7, 2-4

Last year’s score: Iola 7, Snook 6

Harris Ratings: Snook by 5

Milano Eagles (13-2A DII) at Waco Reicher Cougars (TAPPS Div. IV-District I), 7 p.m.

Last year: Milano 2-7, 2-4; Reicher 4-8, 2-5

Burton Panthers (14-2A DII) at Holland Hornets (13-2A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Burton 12-2, 6-0 in 13-2A DII (5-9, 2-4 because of forfeits); Holland 10-3, 5-1 in 12-2A DI

Last year’s score: Burton, 32-6

Harris Ratings: Burton by 14

Et cetera: Burton is ranked fifth in 2A-DII.

Somerville Yeguas (14-2A DII) at Thrall Tigers (13-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Somerville 5-6, 4-2 in 13-2A DII; Thrall 6-4, 3-5 in 12-2A DI

Harris Ratings: Thrall by 10

Calvert Trojans (11-A DII 6-man) vs. Plano Coram Deo Lions (TAPPS Div. II-District 2), 5 p.m. Saturday

Last year: Calvert 4-5, 2-1 in 13-A DII; Coram 9-3, 4-2

6-man football line: Coram by 31

Et cetera: Calvert has a new coach in Eric Johnson.

Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS District 3-DIV) at Cypress Christian Warriors (TAPPS Div III-District 4), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: BC 8-3, 3-1; Cypress 12-2, 4-0

Et cetera: Cypress Christian won a state title last year.

BVCHEA (TAIAO 6-man DI) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man District 5-DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: BVCHEA 7-4, 3-1; Allen 5-6, 1-2

Last year’s score: Allen Academy, 50-34

6-man football line: Allen by 3