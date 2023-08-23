All games Friday, unless noted

Bryan Vikings (12-6A)

at Waller Bulldogs (15-6A), 8 p.m.

Last year: Waller 0-10, 0-7; Bryan 6-5, 3-3

Last year’s score: Bryan 67-21

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 25

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

Et cetera: Waller is coming off its second winless season in the last four years. The Bulldogs have had eight straight losing seasons (18-61)

A&M Consolidated Tigers (11-5A DI)

at Huntsville Hornets (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Huntsville 4-7, 3-3; Consol 9-3, 6-1

Last year’s score: Consol, 38-13

Harris Ratings: Consol by 17

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Consol has a first-year head coach in Brandon Schmidt who was 67-24 in seven seasons at Prosper. He replaces Lee Fedora who was 57-15 in six seasons. … The game will be played at Sam Houston’s Bowers Stadium, which has been the venue for Hornets football for more than five decades. Huntsville approved a $127-million bond in 2021 that included a $35-million stadium and field house. It was scheduled to be ready for the season opener, but has been delayed. The Huntsville Item reported that the project is scheduled for completion between Sept. 15-30, meaning home games against Belton (Sept. 8), Clear Springs (Sept. 15) and Montgomery (Sept. 22) likely will be at Bowers. The first game in the facility could be the Homecoming game against Rudder on Oct. 6. Huntsville final home game of the season is Brenham on Oct. 27.

Willis Wildkats (13-6A) at

Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Rudder 2-8, 0-6; Willis 5-5, 4-4

Last year’s score: Willis 73-14

Harris Ratings: Willis by 49

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Et cetera: Willis’ D.J. Lagway was Texas Football’s preseason Super Team quarterback. He is pledged to Florida. … Willis returns 16 starters with five of its skill position players attracting Division I offers. … Willis is picked fourth in its district.

CS Cougars (11-5A DI) vs.

Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (7-5A DII), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Allen

Last year: CS 13-3, 6-1; Lovejoy 8-4, 6-1

Last year’s score: Lovejoy 52-27

Harris Ratings: CS by 3

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: This is part of the Tom Landry Classic. … Lovejoy linebacker Payton Pierce made Texas Football’s preseason Super Team. … CS is ranked third in the state in 5A D-I and Lovejoy is eighth in 5A-DII. … Lovejoy is picked second in its district to Melissa. CS is picked to win its district.

Oak Ridge War Eagles (13-6A) at

Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII), 8 p.m.

Last year: Brenham 8-5, 5-1; Oak Ridge 7-4, 6-2

Last year’s score: Oak Ridge 23-13

Harris Ratings: Oak Ridge by 13

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Et cetera: The game’s start was moved back because of heat. … Oak Ridge linebacker Justin Williams made Texas Football’s preseason Super Team. Williams, the top-ranked linebacker in the country by 247sports.com, is pledged to Georgia as is Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, a second-team pick on the TF preseason Super Team. Williams had 105 tackles last year, 18 for loss. Oak Ridge running back Frankie Arthur is pledged to Central Florida. He rushed for 1,445 yards and 18 TDs last year. … Brenham is ranked 12th in 5A-II. … Oak Ridge is picked second in its district to The Woodlands. Brenham is picked second in its district to Montgomery Lake Creek.

Navasota Rattlers (12-4A DI) at

Navarro Panthers (13-4A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Navarro 8-5, 4-1; Navasota 6-4, 3-3

Last year’s score: Navasota 41-14

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 11

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: Navarro DE Landun Taylor, ILB Hayden Toliver and OLB Nicholas Schwarzlose were first-team, all-district picks last year. … Navarro is ranked 21st in 4A-DII.

Diboll Lumberjacks (9-3A DI) at

Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Madisonville 8-5, 3-1; Diboll 8-4, 5-1

Last year’s score: Madisonville 42-0

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 17

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Et cetera: Diboll is picked to win its district, while Madisonville is picked second in its district to Waco Connally. … Madisonville is ranked 25th in 4A-DII

Groesbeck Goats (8-3A DI) at

Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII), 8 p.m.

Last year: Caldwell 0-10, 0-5; Groesbeck 6-4, 3-3

Last year’s score: Groesbeck 41-0

Harris Ratings: Groesbeck by 17

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Et cetera: The game time was moved back because of the heat. … Caldwell first-year head coach Michael Sean Witherwax was an assistant at A&M Consolidated. … Groesbeck is picked to finish fifth in its district. … Caldwell is coming off its first 0-10 season since 1965 when it repeated the 0-10 finish from 1964 on the heels of a 9-1 season. … Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar is 251-162-3 in 37 years. This is his second stint with the Goats, the first from 1989-91 before going to Killeen.

Lago Vista Vikings (13-4A DII)

at Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Lago Vista 10-4, 3-2; Cameron 9-4, 5-1

Last year’s score: Cameron 71-35

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 8

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Et cetera: Lago Vista is picked third in its district behind Wimberley and Navarro. Cameron is picked second in its district behind Franklin and Lorena. … Two years ago, Lago Vista won 64-62 in 3 OTs. … Cameron is ranked 14th in 4A-DI. Lago Vista is ranked 23rd in 4A-DII

Franklin Lions (11-3A DI) at

Woodville Eagles (9-3A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: Woodville 9-3, 5-1; Franklin 16-0, 6-0

Last year’s score: Franklin 22-12

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 14

Et cetera: Woodville coach Ty Robinson played at Bremond. He’s 75-37 in a decade with the Eagles. … Woodville is picked second in its district behind Diboll. … Franklin has won 32 straight. The Lions won 3A-II two years ago and won 3A-I last year.

Teague Lions (8-3A DI) at

Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Rockdale 3-7, 2-4; Teague 6-5, 5-1

Last year’s score: Rockdale 44-27

Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 5

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Et cetera: Rockdale first-year coach Hunter Hamrick played at Bremond and is the son of Jerry “Slugger” Hamrick who coached at Bloomington, Copperas Cove and Bremond (1997-2009). … Teague, which returns 16 starters, is picked second in its district behind Malakoff. Rockdale is picked fifth in its district.

Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI) at

Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: Anderson-Shiro 6-5, 3-3; Hearne 5-6, 3-3

Last year’s score: Hearne 21-12

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 2

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: Hearne first-year head coach Alfonso Jackson slides over from defensive coordinator for Ricky Sargent who is now the athletics director full time. Jackson went 43-24 in six seasons making the playoffs every year. Both teams are picked fourth in their districts.

Thorndale Bulldogs (13-2A DI) at

Lexington Eagles (13-3A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Lexington 10-1, 5-0; Thorndale 9-3, 5-1

Last year’s score: Lexington 35-33

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 17

Et cetera: Thorndale is picked second in its district behind Flatonia. … Lexington is ranked 12th in 3A-DII

Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI) at

Buffalo Bison (13-3A DII), 8 p.m.

Last year: Buffalo 5-6, 3-2; Centerville 10-3, 5-0

Last year’s score: Centerville 35-6

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 24

Et cetera: The start time was moved back because of heat. … Buffalo is picked third in its district behind Lexington and Rogers. … Centerville is ranked seventh in 2A-DI.

Rosebud-Lott Cougars (8-2A DI) at

Leon Cougars (12-2A DI), 7 p.m.

Last year: R-Lott 7-4, 5-2; Leon 3-8, 3-2

Last year’s score: R-Lott, 59-19

Harris Ratings: Rosebud-Lott by 21

Et cetera: R-Lott is picked third in its district behind Crawford and Marlin.

Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII) at

Normangee Panthers (12-2A DI), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Normangee 0-9, 0-5; Bremond 8-3, 3-2

Last year’s score: Bremond 53-0

Harris Ratings: No line; Bremond is a prohibitive favorite

Et cetera: Bremond is picked third in its district behind Chilton and Granger. … Bremond is ranked fifth in Class 2A-II.

Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII) at

Snook Bluejays (14-2A DII), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Snook 4-6, 2-4; Iola 2-8, 1-4

Last year’s score: Snook 12-0

Harris Ratings: Snook by 9

Et cetera: Both teams are picked fifth in their districts. … Two years ago, Iola won 7-6

Waco Reicher Cougars (TAPPS Div. IV-District I) at

Milano Eagles (13-2A DII) at 7 p.m.

Last year: Milano 6-4, 2-3; Reicher 1-9, 1-6

Last year’s score: Milano 41-7

Et cetera: Reicher, which has only 16 players, hired head coach Charles McCullough in May.

Burton Panthers (14-2A DII) at

Holland Hornets (13-2A DI), 7 p.m. Thursday

Last year: Burton 13-1, 6-0; Holland 6-6, 4-2

Last year’s score: Burton, 21-18

Harris Ratings: Burton by 11

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM & 101.7 FM).

Et cetera: Holland is picked third in its district behind Flatonia and Thorndale. … Burton is ranked ninth in 2A-DII and Holland is 19th in 2A-DI.

Thrall Tigers (13-2A DI) at

Somerville Yeguas (14-2A DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: Somerville 4-7, 4-2; Thrall 3-7, 2-4

Last year’s score: Thrall 47-8

Harris Ratings: Thrall by 8

Et cetera: Somerville is picked third in its district behind Burton and Falls City. Thrall is picked fifth in its district.

Calvert Trojans (11-A DII 6-man) at Emery/Weiner Jaguars

(TAPPS 6-Man Division I-District 2), 7 p.m. Saturday

Last year: Calvert 3-6, 1-1; Emery/Weiner 7-4, 3-1

Last year’s score: Did not play

6-man football line: Emery by 45

Dallas First Baptist Saints (TAPPS Division IV-District 1) at

Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS Division III-District 3), 8 p.m.

Last year: First Baptist 5-6, 4-3; BC 6-6, 3-1

Last year’s score: Did not play

BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man DI) at

Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man District 5-DII), 7 p.m.

Last year: BVCHEA 8-4, 3-2; Allen 7-4, 4-2

Last year’s score: Allen Academy, 59-38

6-man football line: BVCHEA by 5

Et cetera: This is part of the 10th Annual Allen Academy Showcase. Thursday’s games are Bellville Faith Academy vs. Texas Wind, 5 p.m.; Georgetown Grace Academy vs. Waco Vanguard, 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s other games are Pasadena First Baptist vs. Weatherford Christian, 11 a.m.; Baytown Christian Academy vs. Carrollton Prince of Peace Christian, 2 p.m.; and Sugar Land Logos Prep vs. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 7:30 p.m..

St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man District III) vs.

Plano Coram Deo Lions (TAPPS Div. II-District 2)

at Allen Academy, 5 p.m. Saturday

Last year: St. Joseph 6-5, 5-2; Coram Deo 9-4, 5-1

Last year’s score: Did not play

6-man football line: Coram by 45

Radio: KEDC (88.5)

Et cetera: This is part of the Allen Showcase.

— ROBERT CESSNA