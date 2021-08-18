 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley football teams have final scrimmages
Brazos Valley football teams have final scrimmages

It’s the final dress rehearsal for most Brazos Valley high school football teams with the season starting next week.

Rudder will scrimmage Magnolia West at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Merrill Green Stadium. It will be Rudder’s second scrimmage, while College Station will have its first scrimmage against Temple at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cougar Stadium. College Station and Bryan could have only one scrimmage because they had spring drills. Bryan will be at Sugarland Dulles at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Allen Academy will host Calvert and Coolidge at 6 p.m. Thursday, while St. Joseph will be at Houston’s Emery Weiner at 5 p.m. and Brazos Christian will be at Leon at 6 p.m.

Other Thursday scrimmages are Palestine at Cameron with freshmen and JV at 5 followed by the varsity at 7; Caldwell at Lexington at 6:15; Bruceville-Eddy and Dawson at Centerville at 6 p.m.; Waco Connally at Franklin at 7 p.m.; Ganado at Snook at 5 p.m.; Hearne at Burton at 7 p.m.; and Anderson-Shiro at Milano 6 p.m.

A&M Consolidated will scrimmage Tomball at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium. In other Friday’s scrimmages, Somerville will be at St. Michael’s Academy at 6:30 p.m.; Lampasas will be at Navasota with subvarsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.; and Brenham will be at Cy-Park.

Normangee’s scrimmage at Wortham on Thursday was canceled.

