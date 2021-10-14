Brazos Valley Football Statistics

Here are the Brazos Valley football leaders. Coaches or statisticians have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit season totals to sports@theeagle.com.
Rushing
Name, School No. Yds. Avg. TD
Paxton Hancock, Cent 129 1,142 8.9 8
Marquise Collins, CS 118 971 8.2 11
Bobby Washington, Frank 71 742 10.5 11
Bryson Washington, Frank 47 641 13.6 10
Braylen Wortham, Bre 97 638 6.6 7
Ja’marion Frear, Nav 92 623 6.8 3
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 110 589 5.4 9
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 85 575 6.8 5
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 86 535 6.2 9
Jamar Hewitt, Caldwell 101 657 6.4 5
Halston French, Cent 83 574 6.9 8
Trey Taylor, Consol 69 521 7.6 7
Levi Hancock, BChristian 61 493 8.1 7
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 45 465 10.3 10
Deven Green, Som 78 447 5.7 4
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 49 440 9.0 4
Johnny Legg, Som 58 439 7.6 4
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 92 423 4.6 6
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 30 411 13.7 5
Keshun Thomas, Consol 55 390 7.1 2
LeVodrick Phillips, Cent. 50 371 7.4 5
Jayden Jackson, Frank 38 359 9.4 3
Nate Palmer, CS 55 337 6.1 5
Tre McClenton, Rudder 55 328 6.0 3
David Williams, Bre 61 316 5.2 2
Jace Aly, Caldwell 38 303 8.0 2
Arvis Burns, Som 40 301 7.5 3
Blessing Ngene, Mad 31 297 9.6 7
Izaha Jones, Norm 26 296 11.4 9
Jamal Thomas, Navasota 37 289 7.8 5
Devin Jackson, Lex 63 272 4.3 2
Trenton Gilbert, Brenham 59 271 4.6 1
Davioun Scott, Rock 38 258 6.8 1
Darius Turner, Consol 35 256 7.3 2
Amir Johnson, Brenham 33 237 7.2 2
EJ Ezar, Rudder 43 222 5.2 3
Lance Lara, Snook 30 216 7.2 1
Isaiah Nutall, Bryan 61 211 3.4 1
Daylon Washington, Lex 13 208 16.0 4
Tate Allen, Bryan 63 203 3.2 1
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 20 197 9.9 2
Ryan Muniz, Cam 46 191 4.2 3
Jayden Estrada, Bremond 29 190 6.6 2
Devin Wheaton, Mad 15 188 12.5 1
Andrew Newman, Cent. 23 187 8.1 3
Javon Dixon, Brenham 37 185 5.0 0
Brodie Daniel, Consol 55 184 3.3 7
Ryan Shupak, Caldwell 31 184 5.9 1
Garrett Lero, Snook 41 177 4.3 2
Montavian Reed, Rudder 31 174 5.6 2
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 17 173 10.2 1
Jecory McGrew, Hearne 43 166 3.9 2
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 27 164 6.1 3
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 33 163 4.9 1
Shelton Springer,Lex 68 163 2.4 7
Tason Devault, Bryan 40 154 3.9 1
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bry 33 153 4.6 1
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 17 148 8.7 2
Logan Kopanski, Burton 23 148 6.4 1
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 11 145 13.2 2
Pierson Spies, Burton 21 136 6.5 1
Isaiah Nutall, Bryan 40 134 3.4 0
Chad Schubert, Burton 13 125 9.6 1
D. Levy, BVCHEA 19 122 6.4 2
Passing
Name, school Com Att Yds TD INT
Huff, CS 89 124 1,290 20 3
Ezar, Rudder 97 163 1,562 13 11
Muniz, Cam 102 161 1,475 16 8
Springer,Lex 88 172 1,322 8 2
Barcak, Rock 80 142 1,303 14 4
Legg, Som 67 126 1,110 11 5
Daniel, Consol 63 108 1,003 13 2
Hancock, BChristian 38 57 850 14 3
Jessie, Nav 62 108 895 9 5
Goodwin, BVCHEA 57 94 758 16 4
Stackhouse, Bren 59 99 653 4 2
Wade, Frank 22 42 586 11 1
Wortham, Bre 36 76 542 5 6
Shupak, Caldwell 31 64 499 3 3
Langham, Hea 31 55 461 7 3
Jones, Norm 22 35 341 3 0
Balcar, Cald 21 54 251 3 7
Dillard, Bry 14 50 220 2 2
Davis, BVCHEA 14 26 199 2 1
Burns, Mad 15 46 193 3 2
Allen, Bry 11 29 182 1 3
Hill, Cent 14 42 171 5 4
Lero, Snook 12 33 154 1 1
Padron, CS 13 23 133 1 1
Teague, Som 13 25 126 2 1
Caffey, BChristian 11 24 101 2 1
Receiving
Name, school No. Yds. Avg. TD
Kason Goolsby, Cam 36 363 10.1 2
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 31 538 17.4 9
Robert Owens, Rock 29 632 21.8 8
Traylen Suel, CS 28 342 12.2 6
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 27 462 17.1 5
Tre Burns, Caldwell 26 368 14.1 5
Jaidyn Sanchez, Cam 26 344 13.2 2
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 24 378 15.8 4
Daylon Washington, Lex 22 285 13.0 2
John Lee, Nav 21 303 14.4 2
Wesley Greaves, Consol 20 317 15.9 5
Dalton Carnes, CS 20 278 13.9 5
Houston Thomas, CS 19 337 17.8 4
Kason Bayer, Lex 19 327 17.2 2
Wyatt Windham, Rock 19 233 12.3 4
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 18 284 15.8 5
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 18 217 12.1 4
Evan Patschke, Lex 17 217 12.8 1
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 16 357 22.3 6
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 16 354 22.1 5
Kadden Hubbard, Nav 14 332 23.7 4
Nathanil Figgers, Rudder 16 287 17.9 2
Logan Burnett, Brem 16 251 15.7 3
C. Kocmoud, BVCHEA 16 197 12.3 3
Gerren Marrero, Rock 16 109 6.8 0
Herschel Conway, Som 15 197 13.1 0
Wyatt Mcdougal, Consol 15 181 12.1 1
Xavier Steptoe, Nav 14 239 17.1 2
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 14 215 15.4 6
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 13 262 20.2 2
JB Dunn, Hearne 13 240 18.5 0
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 13 216 16.6 2
Tyler Wright, Consol 13 199 15.3 2
Koben Zan, Bremond 12 180 15.0 1
Jace Aly, Caldwell 12 169 18.9 1
Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne 12 133 11.1 3
Zach Heaton, Caldwell 11 208 18.9 1
Michael Lister, Rudder 11 191 17.4 1
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 11 151 13.7 2
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 10 179 17.9 3
Delvin Gantt, Brenham 10 142 14.2 0
Eric Hemphill, Brenham 10 140 14.0 2
Bradley Jones, CS 10 84 8.4 3
Hayden Helton, Frank 9 269 29.9 5
Hayden Tilley, BChristian 9 236 26.2 4
Chance Locker, BChristian 8 126 15.8 1
Brandon Ward, Brenham 9 118 13.1 2
Punting
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Harris Powers, BChristian 7 311 44.4
Derek Ramsey, Bryan 11 450 40.9
Dawson Schremp, CS 10 398 39.8
Travis Balcar, Caldwell 6 228 38.0
Hayden Helton, Frank 9 324 36.0
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 70 35.0
Giovani Jennings, Nav 12 416 34.7
Vladimir Morales, Mad 15 514 34.3
Landen Green, Cameron 3 101 33.7
Matthew Gibson, Bryan 17 557 32.8
Mo Foketi, Consol 23 740 32.2
Arvis Burns, Som 11 352 32.0
Rylan Wooten, Brenham 16 505 31.6
Carson Crowley, Bre 6 181 30.2
Davioun Scott, Rock 7 200 28.6
Bladyn Barcak, Rock 10 260 26.0
Garrett Lero, Snook 6 139 23.2
Punt returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Jose Garcia, Snook 1 83 83.0
Andrew Newman, Cent. 1 61 61.0
Robert Owens, Rock 2 75 37.5
Albert Garcia, Consol 1 33 33.0
Hayden Helton, Frank 2 64 32.0
Adan Villatoro, Brenham 3 86 28.7
Dalton Carnes, CS 4 90 22.5
Trace Meadows, Consol 19 341 17.9
Traylen Suel, CS 9 210 23.3
T. Burns, Caldwell 3 52 17.3
K. Watts, Brenham 4 60 15.0
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 2 27 13.5
Kason Goolsby, Cam 3 39 13.0
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 5 52 10.4
Davioun Scott, Rock 1 10 10.0
Garrett Lero, Snook 2 18 9.0
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 17 8.5
Dallas Jones, Normangee 2 14 7.0
Du’wayne Paulhill, Bry 4 25 6.3.
Kickoff returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Devyn Hidrago, Frank 2 134 67.0
Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder 1 65 65.0
Malcolm Murphy,Frank 3 157 52.3
Bryson Washington, Frank 1 43 43.0
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 4 152 38.0
Traylen Suel, CS 1 38 38.0
Wyatt Windham, Rock 2 69 34.5
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 3 103 34.3
Lorenzo Johnson, Mad 6 174 29.0
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 1 29 29.0
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 10 283 28.3
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 13 365 28.1
Adan Villatoro, Bren 4 108 27.0
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 4 103 25.8
Xzavier Steptoe, Nav 6 154 25.7
Devin Wheaton, Mad 7 170 24.3
Deven Green, Som 3 73 24.3
K. Thomas, Consol 2 47 23.5
Dalton Carnes, CS 3 61 20.3
Landen Green, Cameron 1 20 20.0
Jose Garcia, Snook 1 20 20.0
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 7 138 19.7
Jayden Jackson, Frank 3 59 19.7
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 2 39 19.5
Garrett Lero, Snook 6 113 18.8
Jace Aly, Cald 5 90 18.0
Robert Owens, Rock 14 210 15.0
Brandon Ward, Bren 3 57 14.0
John Lee, Navasota 12 97 8.1
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Bryson Washington, Frank 13 0 2 82
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 13 0 2 80
Marquise Collins, CS 13 0 0 78
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 8 0 12 72
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 11 0 2 68
Bobby Washington, Frank 11 0 0 66
Robert Owens, Rock 10 0 0 60
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 9 0 0 54
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 9 0 0 54
Braylen Wortham, Brem 7 0 6 48
Traylen Suel, CS 8 0 0 48
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 8 0 0 48
Halston French, Cent 8 0 0 48
Paxton Hancock, Cent 8 0 0 48
Dawson Schremp, CS 0 3 39 48
Trey Taylor, Consol 7 0 2 44
Levi Hancock, BChristian 7 0 0 42
Daylon Washington, Lex 7 0 0 42
Blessing Ngene, Mad 7 0 0 42
Sheldon Springer,Lex 7 0 0 42
Brodie Daniel, Consol 7 0 0 42
Mo Foketi, Consol 1 2 31 39
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 6 0 1 38
Jamar Thomas, Nav 6 0 0 36
Dalton Carnes, CS 6 0 0 36
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 6 0 0 36
Ricky Brown, Bren 6 0 0 36
Seth Shamblin, Frank 0 1 33 36
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 5 0 2 32
Deven Green, Som 5 0 1 32
Arvis Burns, Som 5 0 2 32
Vladimir Morales, Mad 0 0 31 31
Wesley Greaves, Consol 5 0 0 30
LaVorick Phillips, Cent 5 0 0 30
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 5 0 0 30
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 5 0 0 30
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 5 0 0 30
Keshon Thomas, Consol 5 0 0 30
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 5 0 0 30
Daniel Romero, Rock 0 0 30 30
Wyatt Windham, Rock 5 0 0 30
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 5 0 0 30
Hayden Helton, Frank 5 0 0 30
Tre Burns, Cald 5 0 0 30
Jamar Hewitt, Cald 5 0 0 30
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 4 0 3 27
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 4 0 2 26
Ja’marion Fear, Nav 4 0 1 26
Johnny Legg, Somerville 4 0 2 26
Hunter Vivaldi, Bry 4 0 1 26
Kaddon Hubbard, Nav 4 0 0 24
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 4 0 0 24
Parker Boyett, Frank 4 0 0 24
Fabian Salomon, Cam 4 0 0 24
Hayden Tillery, BChristian 4 0 0 24
Houston Thomas, CS 4 0 0 24
Devin Jackson, Lex 4 0 0 24
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 4 0 0 24
Nate Palmer, CS 4 0 0 24
Jayden Jackson, Frank 3 0 2 22
Caden Huckabay, Lex 2 0 7 19
Bradley Jones, CS 3 0 0 18
Andrew Newman, Cent. 3 0 0 18
Antionio Gonzales, Rudder 0 0 18 18
Caleb Kocmoud, BVCHEA 3 0 0 18
Logan Burnett, Brem 3 0 0 18
Garrett Hyvl, Snook 3 0 0 18
EJ Ezar, Rudder 3 0 0 18
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 3 0 0 18
Jesse Martinez, Cam 0 1 15 18
Logan Burnett, Bre. 3 0 0 18
Tackles
Name, school Solo Assists Total
Payton Sprouse, Som 27 68 95
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 52 37 89
Fabian Salomon, Cam 46 35 81
Colton Barbo, Cameron 37 43 80
Cruz San Migel, Rock 53 24 77
Jaxson Slanker, CS 69 0 69
Paxton Hancock, Cent. 44 24 68
Davion Scott, Rock 45 18 63
Colby Smith, Franklin 30 32 62
Brayden Youree, Franklin 29 30 59
Stryker Gay, BChristian 41 17 58
Nic Caraway, Bryan 40 17 57
Bryson Washington, Frank 26 31 57
Gael Carrizales, Bremond 18 38 56
Hunter Powers, BChristian 34 20 54
Quori Hardman, Cameron 32 21 53
Jayden Estrada, Brem 21 32 53
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 29 23 52
Cameron Thrower, Mad 44 8 52
Landen Greene, Cameron 29 23 52
Preston McMillan, Lex 35 17 52
Laramie Pieper, Caldwell 27 23 50
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 19 29 48
Seth Shamblin, Franklin 18 29 47
Chris Thompson, Nav 28 19 47
Jaylen Myles, Nav 26 20 46
David Williams, Bre 14 32 46
Davis Carroll, BChristian 27 19 46
Caden Espinoa, Som 15 31 46
Haze Tomascik, Franklin 20 25 45
Kyle Walsh, CS 44 0 44
Harrison Robinson, CS 44 0 44
Braylan Wortham, Bre 21 22 43
Daniel Cochran, BVCHEA 18 24 42
Conner Swonke, Mad 37 4 41
Michael Clark, Bryan 24 17 41
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 28 13 41
Clayton Watson, Brem 13 28 41
Isaac Sanchez, Som 15 26 41
Nicolas Castaneda, Nav 23 17 40
Armando Reyes, Cameron 27 12 39
Jaxxon Edwards, CS 39 0 39
Isiah Sauls, Rock 31 8 39
Kutter Rohrbach, Som 9 30 39
Hudson House, Consol 21 18 39
Matthew Cooks, Bryan 22 16 38
Mo Foketi, Consol 30 8 38
Jaden Thomas, Consol 24 13 37
Zantyl Holley, Cent. 22 14 36
Byron Johnson, CS 36 0 36
Da’qualyn Williams, Lex 21 15 36
Luis Munoz, Franklin 10 25 35
Frankedric Powell, Nav 28 7 35
Eduardo Perez, Nav 26 9 35
Jack Herbst, Brem 10 24 34
Deven Green, Somerville 13 21 34
Connor Lingren, CS 34 0 34
Brock Slaydon, Consol 23 11 34
Caden Dooley, BVCHEA 15 18 33
Major Kimbrough, Franklin 16 17 33
Johnny Legg, Somerville 15 18 33
Delvin Morris, Caldwell 15 18 33
B.J. Kelly, Cent. 21 11 32
Keith Wolridge, Lex 24 8 32
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 14 18 32
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 24 8 32
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 26 5 31
Chris Huff, Rock 21 10 31
Cedric Hudgen, Somerville 5 26 31
Josh Gooden, Consol 21 9 30
Cole Samford, BVCHEA 20 10 30
Scott Penny, Rock 18 12 30
Cameron Pate, Cent. 17 13 30
Caleb Skow, CS 30 0 30
Anthony Jackson, Hearne 29 0 29
Brandon Hirsch, Caldwell 15 14 29
Ben Tillery, BChristian 12 17 29
Dominick Rangel, Cam 11 18 29
Zachary Taylor, Cent. 22 7 29
Jermal Holland, Mad 25 4 29
Carson Browne, BChrist 15 14 29
Tyler McAllister, Norm 8 20 28
VerKobe Woodberry, Som 12 16 28
Jericho Tipton, BVCHEA 18 10 28
Victor Orozco, Som 14 14 28
Otis Wright, Bryan 17 10 27
Colby Arney, Cameron 8 19 27
Jace Aly, Caldwell 17 10 27
Korbin Johnson, CS26 0 26
Kaiser Qiu, Consol 16 10 26
Zamaryan Robinson, Bryan 18 8 26
Dustin Vess, Som 4 22 26
Jaylyn Morris, Bryan 18 7 25
Steven Craft Mitchell, Hearne 25
Lane Magnuson, Lex 20 5 25
Devin Wheaton, Mad 23 2 25
Cooper Fisher, Cent. 20 5 25
Interceptions
Name, school No. Yards TD
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bry 6 64
Gerren Marrero, Rock 3 70 0
Frankedric Powell, Nav 3 39
Mo Foketi, Consol 3 10 0
MJ Hinson, CS 3 0
Victor Grear-Brazzell, Rudder 2 49 0
Chance Locker, BChristian 2 42 0
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 2 40 0
Eric Hemphill, Bren 2 5 0
Tristan Galvan, Rock 2 4 0
Justin Garza, Bren 2 0 0
Kaden Watts, Bren 2 0 0
Gael Carrizales, Bre 2 0 0
Ethan Flori, Cent 2 0 0
Blaine Garza, Cald 2 0 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0 0
Jose Garcia, Snook 2 0 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0 0
Malcolm Murphy, Franklin 2 0 0
Darren Daugherty, Franklin 2 0 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0 0
Braylan Drake, Cam 2 0 0
Keith Wolridge, Lex 2 0 0
Gardner Shivers, Somerville 2 0 0
Daylon Washington, Lex 2 0 0
Team offense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
Franklin 2,934 586 3,520 502.9
Navasota 1,489 1,025 2,840 473.3
CS 1,454 1,288 2,742 457.0
Consol 1,777 1,113 2,890 412.9
Normangee 456 341 797 398.5
Caldwell 1,367 784 2,151 358.5
Rudder 1,011 1,597 2,608 372.6
Cameron 956 1,582 2,538 362.6
Somerville 1,269 1,236 2,505 357.9
BChristian 812 951 1,763 352.6
BVCHEA 1,369 1,068 2,441 348.7
Lexington 773 1,326 2,130 355.0
Rockdale 1,010 1,325 2,335 333.6
Bremond 1,274 542 1,816 302.7
Madisonville 1,397 193 1,590 265.0
Brenham 861 660 1,521 253.5
Bryan 723 541 1,264 210.7
Defense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.