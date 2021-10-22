Brazos Valley Football Statistics

Here are the Brazos Valley football leaders. Coaches or statisticians have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit season totals to sports@theeagle.com.
Rushing
Name, School No. Yds. Avg. TD
Paxton Hancock, Cent 129 1,142 8.9 8
Marquise Collins, CS 128 1,128 8.8 14
Bobby Washington, Frank 74 829 11.2 13
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 130 749 5.8 12
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph - 732 - 12
Trey Taylor, Consol 96 725 7.6 9
Jamar Hewitt, Caldwell 117 706 6.0 5
Ja’marion Frear, Nav 106 687 6.5 4
Braylen Wortham, Bre 107 680 6.4 7
Bryson Washington, Frank 49 658 13.4 10
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 59 641 10.9 16
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 101 618 6.1 5
Levi Hancock, BChristian 69 610 8.8 7
Halston French, Cent 83 574 6.9 8
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 86 535 6.2 9
Johnny Legg, Som 66 495 7.5 5
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 34 473 13.9 5
Deven Green, Som 79 460 5.8 4
Jamal Thomas, Navasota 60 454 7.6 7
Jayden Jackson, Frank 41 440 10.7 3
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 49 440 9.0 4
David Williams, Bre 86 438 5.1 3
Nate Palmer, CS 64 426 6.7 5
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 92 423 4.6 6
Tre McClenton, Rudder 70 406 5.8 3
Keshun Thomas, Consol 55 390 7.1 2
LeVodrick Phillips, Cent. 50 371 7.4 5
Devin Jackson, Lex 82 369 4.5 5
Trenton Gilbert, Brenham 71 360 5.1 2
Blessing Ngene, Mad 37 352 9.5 7
Arvis Burns, Som 49 334 6.8 3
Jace Aly, Caldwell 40 297 7.4 2
Izaha Jones, Norm 26 296 11.4 9
Amir Johnson, Brenham 42 290 6.9 3
EJ Ezar, Rudder 55 277 5.0 4
Davioun Scott, Rock 38 258 6.8 1
Darius Turner, Consol 35 256 7.3 2
Isaiah Nutall, Bryan 67 237 3.5 2
P. Boyett, Frank 14 236 169 4
Tate Allen, Bryan 76 235 3.1 2
Tason Devault, Bryan 55 234 4.3 1
Daylon Washington, Lex 14 232 16.6 5
Shelton Springer,Lex 79 218 2.8 7
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph - 217 - 5
Jayden Estrada, Bremond 36 217 6.0 2
Lance Lara, Snook 30 216 7.2 1
Ryan Muniz, Cam 54 215 4.0 3
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 42 210 5.0 1
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 27 210 7.8 1
Devin Wheaton, Mad 17 206 12.1 1
Harris Powers, BChristian 27 202 7.5 2
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 20 197 9.9 2
Andrew Newman, Cent. 23 187 8.1 3
Javon Dixon, Brenham 37 185 5.0 0
Brodie Daniel, Consol 55 184 3.3 7
Ryan Shupak, Caldwell 31 184 5.9 1
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bryan 37 183 4.9 3
Montavian Reed, Rudder 34 182 5.4 2
Garrett Lero, Snook 41 177 4.3 2
Jecory McGrew, Hearne 43 166 3.9 2
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 29 164 5.7 3
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 17 148 8.7 2
Logan Kopanski, Burton 23 148 6.4 1
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 11 145 13.2 2
Pierson Spies, Burton 21 136 6.5 1
Passing
Name, school Com Att Yds TD INT
Muniz, Cam 113 179 1,734 19 9
Ezar, Rudder 105 175 1,664 14 13
Springer,Lex 114 214 1,655 10 3
Misler, St. Joseph 57 84 1,534 27 3
Huff, CS 98 133 1,409 24 3
Barcak, Rock 80 142 1,303 14 4
Legg, Som 81 148 1,287 13 6
Daniel, Consol 63 108 1,003 13 2
Hancock, BChristian 47 70 971 16 3
Jessie, Nav 62 108 895 9 5
Goodwin, BVCHEA 57 94 758 16 4
Stackhouse, Bren 64 110 738 5 2
Wade, Frank 25 51 620 11 2
Wortham, Bre 38 85 565 5 6
Shupak, Caldwell 31 64 499 3 3
Langham, Hea 31 55 461 7 3
Davis, BVCHEA 21 41 362 3 2
Jones, Norm 22 35 341 3 0
Allen, Bryan 20 43 317 1 4
Balcar, Cald 25 66 279 3 8
Dillard, Bryan 14 55 220 2 3
Burns, Mad 16 49 221 4 2
Minor, Nav 11 20 217 2 1
Receiving
Name, school No. Yds. Avg. TD
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 39 643 16.5 10
Kason Goolsby, Cam 39 423 10.8 2
Traylen Suel, CS 30 358 11.9 7
Robert Owens, Rock 29 632 21.8 8
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 29 488 16.8 5
Tre Burns, Caldwell 29 394 13.6 5
Jaidyn Sanchez, Cam 28 391 14.0 2
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 26 389 15.0 4
Wesley Greaves, Consol 25 434 17.4 6
Kason Bayer, Lex 25 406 16.2 2
Daylon Washington, Lex 25 300 12.0 2
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 24 375 15.6 7
Evan Patschke, Lex 24 270 11.3 1
John Lee, Nav 23 346 15.0 2
Dalton Carnes, CS 23 341 14.8 6
Levi Rice, St. Joseph 21 557 26.5 6
Houston Thomas, CS 21 360 17.1 4
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 20 219 11.0 4
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 19 393 20.7 6
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 19 373 19.6 7
Nathanil Figgers, Rudder 19 351 18.5 2
C. Kocmoud, BVCHEA 19 260 13.7 4
Wyatt Windham, Rock 19 233 12.3 4
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 17 403 23.7 7
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 17 315 18.5 6
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 17 259 15.2 2
Tyler Wright, Consol 17 236 13.9 2
Herschel Conway, Som 17 209 12.3 0
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 16 473 29.6 8
Logan Burnett, Brem 16 251 15.7 3
Gerren Marrero, Rock 16 109 6.8 0
Xavier Steptoe, Nav 15 260 17.3 3
Wyatt Mcdougal, Consol 15 181 12.1 1
Kadden Hubbard, Nav 14 332 23.7 4
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph 13 311 23.9 6
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 13 262 20.2 2
JB Dunn, Hearne 13 240 18.5 0
Devin Jackson, Lex 13 225 17.3 3
Koben Zan, Bremond 13 187 14.4 1
Jace Aly, Caldwell 13 171 13.2 1
Caden Huckabay, Lex 12 248 20.7 2
Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne 12 133 11.1 3
Hayden Helton, Frank 11 321 29.2 6
Zach Heaton, Caldwell 11 208 18.9 1
Michael Lister, Rudder 11 191 17.4 1
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 11 187 17.0 4
Bradley Jones, CS 11 98 8.94 4
Hayden Tilley, BChristian 10 248 24.8 4
Delvin Gantt, Brenham 10 142 14.2 0
Eric Hemphill, Brenham 10 140 14.0 2
Brandon Ward, Brenham 10 139 13.9 2
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 8 173 21.6 3
Chance Locker, BChristian 8 126 15.8 1
Punting
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Hunter Powers, BChristian 8 345 43.1
Marc Mishler, St. Joseph 6 249 41.5
Dawson Schremp, CS 10 398 39.8
Derek Ramsey, Bryan 15 592 39.5
Travis Balcar, Caldwell 12 434 36.2
Vladimir Morales, Mad 18 648 36.0
Hayden Helton, Frank 9 324 36.0
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 70 35.0
Giovani Jennings, Nav 14 480 34.3
Matthew Gibson, Bryan 18 609 33.8
Landen Green, Cameron 5 165 33.0
Mo Foketi, Consol 26 822 31.6
Rylan Wooten, Brenham 16 505 31.6
Arvis Burns, Som 15 461 30.7
Carson Crowley, Bre 6 181 30.2
Davioun Scott, Rock 7 200 28.6
Bladyn Barcak, Rock 10 260 26.0
Garrett Lero, Snook 6 139 23.2
Punt returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Jose Garcia, Snook 1 83 83.0
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 1 80 0
Andrew Newman, Cent. 1 61 61.0
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 3 128 42.7
Robert Owens, Rock 2 75 37.5
Albert Garcia, Consol 1 33 33.0
Adan Villatoro, Brenham 3 86 28.7
Dalton Carnes, CS 4 90 22.5
Traylen Suel, CS 9 210 23.3
Hayden Helton, Frank 4 72 18.0
T. Burns, Caldwell 3 52 17.3
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 2 27 13.5
Kason Goolsby, Cam 3 39 13.0
K. Watts, Brenham 6 76 12.7
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 5 52 10.4
Davioun Scott, Rock 1 10 10.0
Jahkeim Paldo, Nav 1 10 10.0
Garrett Lero, Snook 2 18 9.0
Izaha Jones, Normangee 2 17 8.5
Dallas Jones, Normangee 2 14 7.0
Du’wayne Paulhill, Bry 4 25 6.3.
Kickoff returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Devyn Hidrago, Frank 2 134 67.0
Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder 1 65 65.0
Malcolm Murphy,Frank 3 157 52.3
Bryson Washington, Frank 1 43 43.0
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 4 152 38.0
Lorenzo Johnson, Mad 8 288 36.0
Wyatt Windham, Rock 2 69 34.5
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 3 103 34.3
Luke Schumann, St.J 5 168 31.6
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 4 120 30.0
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 8 230 28.8
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 10 283 28.3
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 4 110 27.5
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 14 378 27.0
Adan Villatoro, Bren 4 108 27.0
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 4 103 25.8
Deven Green, Som 3 73 24.3
Xzavier Steptoe, Nav 7 166 23.7
K. Thomas, Consol 2 47 23.5
Dalton Carnes, CS 3 61 20.3
Traylen Suel, CS 3 61 20.3
Devin Wheaton, Mad 9 181 20.1
Landen Green, Cameron 1 20 20.0
Jose Garcia, Snook 1 20 20.0
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 7 138 19.7
Jayden Jackson, Frank 3 59 19.7
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 2 39 19.5
Garrett Lero, Snook 6 113 18.8
Jace Aly, Cald 6 107 17.8
Robert Owens, Rock 14 210 15.0
Brandon Ward, Bren 3 57 14.0
John Lee, Navasota 12 97 8.1
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Total
Marc Mishler, St. Joseph 27 0 31 224
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 23 0 0 138
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 20 0 2 122
Marquise Collins, CS 17 0 0 102
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 15 0 2 92
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 15 0 0 90
Bryson Washington, Frank 14 0 2 88
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 9 0 15 86
Bobby Washington, Frank 13 0 1 80
Robert Owens, Rock 10 0 0 60
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 10 0 0 60
Luke Schumann, St. Josph 9 0 5 59
Dawson Schremp, CS 0 3 49 58
Trey Taylor, Consol 9 0 2 56
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 9 0 0 54
Dalton Carnes, CS 7 0 2 54
Traylen Suel, CS 8 0 2 54
Braylen Wortham, Brem 8 0 6 54
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 9 0 0 54
Halston French, Cent 8 0 0 48
Paxton Hancock, Cent 8 0 0 48
Daylon Washington, Lex 8 0 0 48
Jamar Thomas, Nav 8 0 0 48
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 8 0 0 48
Devin Jackson, Lex 8 0 0 48
Seth Shamblin, Frank 0 1 41 44
Mo Foketi, Consol 1 2 35 43
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 7 0 0 42
Levi Hancock, BChristian 7 0 0 42
Blessing Ngene, Mad 7 0 0 42
Sheldon Springer,Lex 7 0 0 42
Brodie Daniel, Consol 7 0 0 42
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 6 0 2 38
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 6 0 1 38
Wesley Greaves, Consol 6 0 0 36
Fabian Salomon, Cam 6 0 0 36
Hayden Helton, Frank 6 0 0 36
Ricky Brown, Bren 6 0 0 36
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 6 0 0 36
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 5 0 4 34
Johnny Legg, Somerville 5 0 4 34
Deven Green, Som 5 0 1 32
Arvis Burns, Som 5 0 2 32
Ja’marion Fear, Nav 5 0 1 32
Vladimir Morales, Mad 0 0 31 31
LaVorick Phillips, Cent 5 0 0 30
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 5 0 0 30
Keshon Thomas, Consol 5 0 0 30
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 5 0 0 30
Steven Stackhouse, Bren 5 0 0 30
Daniel Romero, Rock 0 0 30 30
Wyatt Windham, Rock 5 0 0 30
Tre Burns, Cald 5 0 0 30
Jamar Hewitt, Cald 5 0 0 30
Nate Palmer, CS 5 0 0 30
Jayden Jackson, Frank 4 0 2 28
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 4 0 3 27
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 4 0 2 26
Hunter Vivaldi, Bry 4 0 1 26
Caden Huckabay, Lex 3 0 7 25
Kaddon Hubbard, Nav 4 0 0 24
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 4 0 0 24
Parker Boyett, Frank 4 0 0 24
Hayden Tillery, BChristian 4 0 0 24
Houston Thomas, CS 4 0 0 24
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 4 0 0 24
Bradley Jones, CS 3 0 0 18
Andrew Newman, Cent. 3 0 0 18
Antionio Gonzales, Rudder 0 0 18 18
Caleb Kocmoud, BVCHEA 3 0 0 18
Logan Burnett, Brem 3 0 0 18
Garrett Hyvl, Snook 3 0 0 18
EJ Ezar, Rudder 3 0 0 18
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 3 0 0 18
Jesse Martinez, Cam 0 1 15 18
Logan Burnett, Bre. 3 0 0 18
Tackles
Name, school Solo Assists Total
Payton Sprouse, Som 31 75 106
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 63 42 105
Colton Barbo, Cameron 41 53 94
Cruz San Migel, Rock 64 28 92
Fabian Salomon, Cam 51 39 90
Jaxson Slanker, CS 81 0 81
Davion Scott, Rock 53 23 76
Stryker Gay, BChristian 49 23 72
Colby Smith, Franklin 34 37 71
Brayden Youree, Franklin 34 36 70
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 70 0 70
Paxton Hancock, Cent. 44 24 68
Gael Carrizales, Bremond 20 48 68
Landen Greene, Cameron 31 33 64
Cameron Thrower, Mad 55 8 63
Jayden Estrada, Brem 23 40 63
Hunter Powers, BChristian 39 24 63
Bryson Washington, Frank 29 32 61
Quori Hardman, Cameron 25 26 61
Davis Carroll, BChristian 30 29 59
Nic Caraway, Bryan 40 17 57
Laramie Pieper, Caldwell 32 24 56
Isaac Sanchez, Som 21 35 56
Daniel Cochran, BVCHEA 27 27 54
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 35 18 53
Jaylen Myles, Nav 33 20 53
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 29 23 52
Preston McMillan, Lex 35 17 52
Jaden Thomas, Consol 31 21 52
Seth Shamblin, Franklin 22 30 52
Haze Tomascik, Franklin 24 28 52
David Williams, Bre 14 38 52
Conner Swonke, Mad 43 8 51
Harrison Robinson, CS 50 0 50
Caden Espinosa, Som 17 32 49
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 19 29 48
Braylan Wortham, Bre 23 25 48
Clayton Watson, Brem 16 31 47
Brock Slaydon, Consol 30 17 47
Chris Thompson, Nav 28 19 47
Kyle Walsh, CS 46 0 46
Mo Foketi, Consol 34 11 45
Isiah Sauls, Rock 34 10 44
Frankedric Powell, Nav 36 7 43
Kutter Rohrbach, Som 9 34 43
Delvin Morris, Caldwell 21 22 43
Scott Penny, Rock 28 15 43
Jaxxon Edwards, CS 42 0 42
Caden Dooley, BVCHEA 19 23 42
Armando Reyes, Cameron 28 13 41
Michael Clark, Bryan 24 17 41
Nicolas Castaneda, Nav 23 17 40
Byron Johnson, CS 40 0 40
Johnny Legg, Somerville 20 20 40
Hudson House, Consol 21 18 39
Matthew Cooks, Bryan 22 16 38
Jermal Holland, Mad 33 5 38
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 38 0 38
Josh Gooden, Consol 26 12 38
VerKobe Woodberry, Som 21 17 38
Luis Munoz, Franklin 12 26 38
Eduardo Perez, Nav 29 9 38
Major Kimbrough, Franklin 20 17 37
Dominick Rangel, Cam 12 25 37
Caleb Skow, CS 37 0 37
Zantyl Holley, Cent. 22 14 36
Ben Tillery, BChristian 16 20 36
Da’qualyn Williams, Lex 21 15 36
Connor Lingren, CS 35 0 35
Chris Huff, Rock 24 11 35
Jericho Tipton, BVCHEA 23 12 35
Carson Browne, BChrist 18 17 35
Brandon Hirsch, Caldwell 19 15 34
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 29 5 34
Cole Eckhardt, Consol 25 9 34
Jack Herbst, Brem 10 24 34
Deven Green, Somerville 13 21 34
Kaiser Qiu, Consol 20 13 33
Cedric Hudgen, Somerville 5 28 33
B.J. Kelly, Cent. 21 11 32
Keith Wolridge, Lex 24 8 32
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 14 18 32
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 24 8 32
Cameron Pate, Cent. 17 13 30
Korbin Johnson, CS 30 0 30
Dustin Vess, Som 8 22 30
Colby Arney, Cameron 8 22 30
Anthony Jackson, Hearne 29 0 29
Jace Aly, Caldwell 18 11 29
Zachary Taylor, Cent. 22 7 29
Tyler McAllister, Norm 8 20 28
Victor Orozco, Som 14 14 28
Otis Wright, Bryan 17 10 27
Zamaryan Robinson, Bryan 18 8 26
Jaylyn Morris, Bryan 18 7 25
Steven Craft Mitchell, Hearne 25
Lane Magnuson, Lex 20 5 25
Devin Wheaton, Mad 23 2 25
Chantz Johnson, CS 25 0 25
Cooper Fisher, Cent. 20 5 25
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 15 10 25
Interceptions
Name, school No. Yards
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bry 6 64
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph 4 65
Gerren Marrero, Rock 3 70
Frankedric Powell, Nav 3 39
Mo Foketi, Consol 3 10
MJ Hinson, CS 3 0
Victor Grear-Brazzell, Rudder 2 49
Chance Locker, BChristian 2 42
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 2 40
Eric Hemphill, Bren 2 5
Tristan Galvan, Rock 2 4
Justin Garza, Bren 2 0
Kaden Watts, Bren 2 0
Gael Carrizales, Bre 2 0
Ethan Flori, Cent 2 0
Blaine Garza, Cald 2 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0
Jose Garcia, Snook 2 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0
Malcolm Murphy, Franklin 2 0
Blane Garza, Cald 2 0
Darren Daugherty, Franklin 2 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0
Braylan Drake, Cam 2 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0
Keith Wolridge, Lex 2 0
Gardner Shivers, Somerville 2 0
Daylon Washington, Lex 2 0
Stryker Gay, BChristian 2 20
Team offense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
Franklin 3,259 663 3,922 490.3
CS 1,762 1,433 3,195 456.4
St. Joseph 977 1,762 3,626 453.0
Consol 2,044 1,313 3,357 419.6
Navasota 1,788 1,112 2,900 414.3
Normangee 456 341 797 398.5
Cameron 1,180 1,846 3,026 378.3
Lexington 949 1,690 2,639 377.0
Rudder 1,171 1,699 2,984 373.0
BVCHEA 1,705 1,245 2,947 368.4
BChristian 1,126 1,072 2,334 366.3
Caldwell 1,367 784 2,151 358.5
Somerville 1,371 1,413 2,784 348.0