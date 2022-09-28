Brazos Valley Football Standings

District 12-6A

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Harker Heights 1-0 4-1 135 82

Temple 1-0 3-2 157 147

Waco Midway 1-0 1-4 106 206

Bryan 0-1 3-2 186 147

Copperas Cove 0-0 2-2 119 107

Hutto 0-1 3-2 181 190

Weiss 0-1 2-3 126 144

Last week: Killeen Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14; Waco Midway 48, Hutto 37; Temple 53, Bryan 19; Copperas Cove was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Pflugerville Weiss at Temple; Waco Midway at Harker Heights; Bryan at Copperas Cove; Hutto is open

District 11-5A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

A&M Consol 1-0 3-1 152 91

College Station 1-0 3-1 162 104

Leander Glenn 1-0 3-1 114 51

Cedar Park 1-0 1-3 80 120

Leander 0-1 3-1 97 100

Georgetown 0-1 2-2 148 138

Hendrickson 0-1 1-3 90 133

East View 0-1 0-4 92 188

Last week: Leander Glenn 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28; College Station 38, Leander 10; Consol 48, Georgetown 34; Cedar Park 59, East View 17

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Georgetown at Pflugerville Hendrickson (7 p.m. Thursday); College Station at East View; Cedar Park at Consol; Leander Glenn at Leander

District 10-5A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lake Creek 1-0 5-0 271 101

Lamar Consolidated 1-0 3-2 109 95

Montgomery 1-0 1-4 100 188

Richmond Randle 0-0 2-2 135 155

Rudder 0-1 2-3 142 181

Brenham 0-1 1-3 117 125

Huntsville 0-1 1-4 101 167

Last week: Lake Creek 47, Randle 7; New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20; Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21; Lamar Consolidated 42, Rudder 35 OT; Richmond Randle was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lamar Consolidated at Huntsville; Montgomery at Lake Creek; Randle at Brenham; Rudder is open

District 12-4A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Bay City 1-0 4-1 176 50

El Campo 1-0 3-2 162 155

Stafford 1-0 4-1 118 106

Iowa Colony 0-0 1-3 75 144

Needville 0-1 3-2 115 97

Navasota 0-1 3-2 145 129

Brazosport 0-1 2-3 107 122

Last week: Stafford 34, Needville 7; El Campo 45, Navasota 35; Bay City 7, Brazosport 0; Iowa Colony was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Stafford at Iowa Colony (7 p.m. Thursday); Navasota at Bay City; Brazosport at Needville; El Campo is open

District 11-4A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Gatesville 0-0 4-1 162 146

W. Connally 0-0 3-2 187 167

Madisonville 0-0 3-2 192 84

Waco Robinson 0-0 2-3 119 145

Salado 0-0 2-3 140 152

Last week: Gatesville 56, Godley 42; Boerne 41, Salado 7; Brownwood 52, Waco Connally 21; Hillsboro 33, Robinson 27; Livingston 21, Madisonville 9

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Columbus at Madisonville, 7 p.m.; Gatesville at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.; Waco Connally at Springtown; Waxahachie Life at Robinson; Salado at Hitchcock (1 p.m. Saturday)

District 12-4A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cuero 0-0 4-1 255 85

Gonzales 0-0 2-3 100 146

La Grange 0-0 2-3 98 138

Smithville 0-0 1-4 120 151

Giddings 0-0 1-4 52 154

Caldwell 0-0 0-4 23 205

Last week: Yoakum 42, Gonzales 15; Splendora 38, La Grange 7; Cuero 83, Beeville Jones 7; Lago Vista 35, Smithville 8; Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7; Caldwell was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Caldwell at Lexington

District 11-3A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Franklin 1-0 5-0 244 115

Cameron 1-0 3-2 235 201

Academy 1-0 3-2 182 144

Rockdale 0-0 1-3 118 139

Lorena 0-1 3-2 157 137

Troy 0-1 1-4 97 162

McGregor 0-1 1-4 132 190

Last week: Academy 45, Troy 29; Franklin 69, McGregor 32; Cameron Yoe 48, Lorena 44; Academy was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lorena at Academy; Troy at McGregor; Franklin at Rockdale; Cameron is open

District 12-3A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Hemphill 1-0 5-0 281 56

Anderson-Shiro 1-0 4-1 110 43

Newton 1-0 4-1 116 66

New Waverly 0-0 3-1 126 109

Warren 0-1 2-3 83 86

Kountze 0-1 0-5 24 177

Last week: Hemphill 56, Temple Holy Trinity Catholic 0; Newton 20, Warren 2; Anderson-Shiro 32, Kountze 0; New Waverly was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Warren at New Waverly; Hemphill at Kountze; Anderson-Shiro at Newton

District 13-3A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lexington 0-0 4-0 177 87

Rogers 0-0 3-2 155 117

Buffalo 0-0 2-3 104 118

Florence 0-0 1-3 70 139

Clifton 0-0 1-4 94 133

Elkhart 0-0 1-4 142 197

Last week: Millsap 30, Clifton 22; Dublin 34, Florence 22; Johnson City 23, Rogers 20; Buffalo 46, Normangee 0; White Oak 55, Elkhart 52

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Caldwell at Lexington

District 12-2A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

C-Cadmen 0-0 5-0 201 123

Centerville 0-0 3-2 135 105

Groveton 0-0 1-4 82 118

West Hardin 0-0 2-3 103 151

Normangee 0-0 0-4 28 208

Leon 0-0 0-5 81 243

Last week: West Hardin 20, Hull-Daisetta 18; Alto 32, Groveton 20; Corrigan-Camden 56, Hempstead 20; Lovelady 50, Leon 7; Buffalo 46, Normangee 0; Centerville 30, Jefferson 28

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: All teams are open

District 13-2A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Flatonia 1-0 4-1 187 68

Thorndale 1-0 4-1 201 103

Holland 1-0 2-3 162 116

Hearne 0-0 2-2 56 59

Weimar 0-1 2-3 159 123

Thrall 0-1 1-4 118 220

Schulenburg 0-1 0-5 82 244

Last week: Thorndale 36, Schulenburg 7; Holland 49, Weimar 7; Flatonia 62, Thrall 20; Hearne was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Schulenburg at Hearne; Flatonia at Thorndale; Weimar at Thrall; Holland is open

District 13-2A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Chilton 0-0 5-0 207 64

Bremond 0-0 4-0 206 71

Milano 0-0 4-0 165 49

Granger 0-0 4-1 167 94

Bartlett 0-0 2-2 117 95

Iola 0-0 1-3 63 130

Last week: Granger 35, Bruni 6; Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20; Milano 30, Cypress Christian 29; Maud at Iola, ppd; Chilton 52, Deweyville 18

Friday’s game: Bremond vs. Windthorst at Aledo, 7 p.m.

District 14-2A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Burton 1-0 4-0 96 71

Louise 1-0 2-3 118 138

Somerville 1-0 1-4 75 213

Snook 0-0 2-1 39 26

Yorktown 0-1 2-3 154 175

Runge 0-1 1-4 54 163

Falls City 0-1 1-4 58 150

Last week: Somerville 35, Yorktown 28; Burton 13, Falls City 12; Louise 43, Runge 0; Snook was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Runge at Snook; Burton at Yorktown; Somerville at Louise; Falls City is open

District 11-A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Oglesby 0-0 4-0 188 72

Buckholts 0-0 2-1 178 159

Calvert 0-0 0-4 68 217

Last week: Calvert 54, Burkeville 28; Prairie Lea 67, Buckholts 62; Oglesby 68, Waco Methodist Children’s Home 22

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Calvert at San Marcos Academy; Oglesby at Gustine; Mount Calm at Buckholts

TAPPS Divison IV District 3

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Northland 0-0 3-2 127 159

Alpha Omega 0-0 1-2 74 122

Rosehill 0-0 1-3 55 73

Brazos Christian 0-0 1-3 57 93

Lutheran North 0-0 0-4 21 183

Last week: Bay Area Christian 26, Brazos Christian 6; Lake Country Christian 41, Northland Christian 7; Frassati Catholic 13, Rosehill Christian 7; Mt. Enterprise 58, Alpha Omega 23; John Paul II 28, Lutheran North

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Legacy Prep Christian at Brazos Christian; New Braunfels Christian Academy at Lutheran North; Rosehill Christian at St. Andrew’s; Northside Lions Sports Association at Northland Christian

TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Allen Academy 1-0 4-1 297 140

Covenant Christian 1-0 5-0 306 114

West. Christian 1-0 3-2 340 294

First Baptist 0-0 4-0 264 45

St. Francis 0-1 0-3 20 140

Legacy Christian 0-1 3-2 179 199

Faith West 0-0 1-4 56 233

Last week: Allen Academy 64, St. Francis Episcopal 0; First Baptist Christian 62, Logos Prep Academy 15; Covenant Christian 62, Faith West Academy 15; Westbury Christian 65, Legacy Christian Academy 58

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: First Baptist Christian at St. Francisco Episcopal; Allen Academy at Faith West Academy; Covenant Christian at Legacy Christian Academy

TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Baytown Christian 2-0 5-0 288 48

Divine Savior 2-0 3-0 152 132

Brazosport Christian 2-0 2-2 133 158

Living Stones 1-1 1-2-1 148 131

O’Connell 0-2 1-3 75 171

Second Baptist 1-1 1-4 226 309

St. Joseph 0-2 1-4 158 247

Grace Academy 0-2 0-4 19 184

Last week: Brazosport Christian 44, St. Joseph 42; Baytown Christian 50, Grace Christian Academy 0; Divine Savior Academy 64, Living Stones 59; Second Baptist University-Model 36, O’Connell 26

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: St. Joseph at Grace Christian Academy; Living Stones Christian at Second Baptist University-Model; Divine Savior at O’Connell; Brazosport Christian at Baytown Christian