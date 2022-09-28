Brazos Valley Football Standings

District 12-6A
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Harker Heights 1-0 4-1 135 82
Temple 1-0 3-2 157 147
Waco Midway 1-0 1-4 106 206
Bryan 0-1 3-2 186 147
Copperas Cove 0-0 2-2 119 107
Hutto 0-1 3-2 181 190
Weiss 0-1 2-3 126 144
Last week: Killeen Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14; Waco Midway 48, Hutto 37; Temple 53, Bryan 19; Copperas Cove was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Pflugerville Weiss at Temple; Waco Midway at Harker Heights; Bryan at Copperas Cove; Hutto is open
District 11-5A Division I
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
A&M Consol 1-0 3-1 152 91
College Station 1-0 3-1 162 104
Leander Glenn 1-0 3-1 114 51
Cedar Park 1-0 1-3 80 120
Leander 0-1 3-1 97 100
Georgetown 0-1 2-2 148 138
Hendrickson 0-1 1-3 90 133
East View 0-1 0-4 92 188
Last week: Leander Glenn 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 28; College Station 38, Leander 10; Consol 48, Georgetown 34; Cedar Park 59, East View 17
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Georgetown at Pflugerville Hendrickson (7 p.m. Thursday); College Station at East View; Cedar Park at Consol; Leander Glenn at Leander
District 10-5A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Lake Creek 1-0 5-0 271 101
Lamar Consolidated 1-0 3-2 109 95
Montgomery 1-0 1-4 100 188
Richmond Randle 0-0 2-2 135 155
Rudder 0-1 2-3 142 181
Brenham 0-1 1-3 117 125
Huntsville 0-1 1-4 101 167
Last week: Lake Creek 47, Randle 7; New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20; Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21; Lamar Consolidated 42, Rudder 35 OT; Richmond Randle was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lamar Consolidated at Huntsville; Montgomery at Lake Creek; Randle at Brenham; Rudder is open
District 12-4A Division I
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Bay City 1-0 4-1 176 50
El Campo 1-0 3-2 162 155
Stafford 1-0 4-1 118 106
Iowa Colony 0-0 1-3 75 144
Needville 0-1 3-2 115 97
Navasota 0-1 3-2 145 129
Brazosport 0-1 2-3 107 122
Last week: Stafford 34, Needville 7; El Campo 45, Navasota 35; Bay City 7, Brazosport 0; Iowa Colony was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Stafford at Iowa Colony (7 p.m. Thursday); Navasota at Bay City; Brazosport at Needville; El Campo is open
District 11-4A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Gatesville 0-0 4-1 162 146
W. Connally 0-0 3-2 187 167
Madisonville 0-0 3-2 192 84
Waco Robinson 0-0 2-3 119 145
Salado 0-0 2-3 140 152
Last week: Gatesville 56, Godley 42; Boerne 41, Salado 7; Brownwood 52, Waco Connally 21; Hillsboro 33, Robinson 27; Livingston 21, Madisonville 9
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Columbus at Madisonville, 7 p.m.; Gatesville at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.; Waco Connally at Springtown; Waxahachie Life at Robinson; Salado at Hitchcock (1 p.m. Saturday)
District 12-4A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Cuero 0-0 4-1 255 85
Gonzales 0-0 2-3 100 146
La Grange 0-0 2-3 98 138
Smithville 0-0 1-4 120 151
Giddings 0-0 1-4 52 154
Caldwell 0-0 0-4 23 205
Last week: Yoakum 42, Gonzales 15; Splendora 38, La Grange 7; Cuero 83, Beeville Jones 7; Lago Vista 35, Smithville 8; Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7; Caldwell was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Caldwell at Lexington
District 11-3A Division I
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Franklin 1-0 5-0 244 115
Cameron 1-0 3-2 235 201
Academy 1-0 3-2 182 144
Rockdale 0-0 1-3 118 139
Lorena 0-1 3-2 157 137
Troy 0-1 1-4 97 162
McGregor 0-1 1-4 132 190
Last week: Academy 45, Troy 29; Franklin 69, McGregor 32; Cameron Yoe 48, Lorena 44; Academy was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lorena at Academy; Troy at McGregor; Franklin at Rockdale; Cameron is open
District 12-3A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Hemphill 1-0 5-0 281 56
Anderson-Shiro 1-0 4-1 110 43
Newton 1-0 4-1 116 66
New Waverly 0-0 3-1 126 109
Warren 0-1 2-3 83 86
Kountze 0-1 0-5 24 177
Last week: Hemphill 56, Temple Holy Trinity Catholic 0; Newton 20, Warren 2; Anderson-Shiro 32, Kountze 0; New Waverly was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Warren at New Waverly; Hemphill at Kountze; Anderson-Shiro at Newton
District 13-3A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Lexington 0-0 4-0 177 87
Rogers 0-0 3-2 155 117
Buffalo 0-0 2-3 104 118
Florence 0-0 1-3 70 139
Clifton 0-0 1-4 94 133
Elkhart 0-0 1-4 142 197
Last week: Millsap 30, Clifton 22; Dublin 34, Florence 22; Johnson City 23, Rogers 20; Buffalo 46, Normangee 0; White Oak 55, Elkhart 52
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Caldwell at Lexington
District 12-2A Division I
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
C-Cadmen 0-0 5-0 201 123
Centerville 0-0 3-2 135 105
Groveton 0-0 1-4 82 118
West Hardin 0-0 2-3 103 151
Normangee 0-0 0-4 28 208
Leon 0-0 0-5 81 243
Last week: West Hardin 20, Hull-Daisetta 18; Alto 32, Groveton 20; Corrigan-Camden 56, Hempstead 20; Lovelady 50, Leon 7; Buffalo 46, Normangee 0; Centerville 30, Jefferson 28
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: All teams are open
District 13-2A Division I
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Flatonia 1-0 4-1 187 68
Thorndale 1-0 4-1 201 103
Holland 1-0 2-3 162 116
Hearne 0-0 2-2 56 59
Weimar 0-1 2-3 159 123
Thrall 0-1 1-4 118 220
Schulenburg 0-1 0-5 82 244
Last week: Thorndale 36, Schulenburg 7; Holland 49, Weimar 7; Flatonia 62, Thrall 20; Hearne was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Schulenburg at Hearne; Flatonia at Thorndale; Weimar at Thrall; Holland is open
District 13-2A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Chilton 0-0 5-0 207 64
Bremond 0-0 4-0 206 71
Milano 0-0 4-0 165 49
Granger 0-0 4-1 167 94
Bartlett 0-0 2-2 117 95
Iola 0-0 1-3 63 130
Last week: Granger 35, Bruni 6; Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20; Milano 30, Cypress Christian 29; Maud at Iola, ppd; Chilton 52, Deweyville 18
Friday’s game: Bremond vs. Windthorst at Aledo, 7 p.m.
District 14-2A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Burton 1-0 4-0 96 71
Louise 1-0 2-3 118 138
Somerville 1-0 1-4 75 213
Snook 0-0 2-1 39 26
Yorktown 0-1 2-3 154 175
Runge 0-1 1-4 54 163
Falls City 0-1 1-4 58 150
Last week: Somerville 35, Yorktown 28; Burton 13, Falls City 12; Louise 43, Runge 0; Snook was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Runge at Snook; Burton at Yorktown; Somerville at Louise; Falls City is open
District 11-A Division II
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Oglesby 0-0 4-0 188 72
Buckholts 0-0 2-1 178 159
Calvert 0-0 0-4 68 217
Last week: Calvert 54, Burkeville 28; Prairie Lea 67, Buckholts 62; Oglesby 68, Waco Methodist Children’s Home 22
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Calvert at San Marcos Academy; Oglesby at Gustine; Mount Calm at Buckholts
TAPPS Divison IV District 3
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Northland 0-0 3-2 127 159
Alpha Omega 0-0 1-2 74 122
Rosehill 0-0 1-3 55 73
Brazos Christian 0-0 1-3 57 93
Lutheran North 0-0 0-4 21 183
Last week: Bay Area Christian 26, Brazos Christian 6; Lake Country Christian 41, Northland Christian 7; Frassati Catholic 13, Rosehill Christian 7; Mt. Enterprise 58, Alpha Omega 23; John Paul II 28, Lutheran North
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Legacy Prep Christian at Brazos Christian; New Braunfels Christian Academy at Lutheran North; Rosehill Christian at St. Andrew’s; Northside Lions Sports Association at Northland Christian
TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Allen Academy 1-0 4-1 297 140
Covenant Christian 1-0 5-0 306 114
West. Christian 1-0 3-2 340 294
First Baptist 0-0 4-0 264 45
St. Francis 0-1 0-3 20 140
Legacy Christian 0-1 3-2 179 199
Faith West 0-0 1-4 56 233
Last week: Allen Academy 64, St. Francis Episcopal 0; First Baptist Christian 62, Logos Prep Academy 15; Covenant Christian 62, Faith West Academy 15; Westbury Christian 65, Legacy Christian Academy 58
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: First Baptist Christian at St. Francisco Episcopal; Allen Academy at Faith West Academy; Covenant Christian at Legacy Christian Academy
TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5
Dist. Over.
School W-L W-L PF PA
Baytown Christian 2-0 5-0 288 48
Divine Savior 2-0 3-0 152 132
Brazosport Christian 2-0 2-2 133 158
Living Stones 1-1 1-2-1 148 131
O’Connell 0-2 1-3 75 171
Second Baptist 1-1 1-4 226 309
St. Joseph 0-2 1-4 158 247
Grace Academy 0-2 0-4 19 184
Last week: Brazosport Christian 44, St. Joseph 42; Baytown Christian 50, Grace Christian Academy 0; Divine Savior Academy 64, Living Stones 59; Second Baptist University-Model 36, O’Connell 26
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: St. Joseph at Grace Christian Academy; Living Stones Christian at Second Baptist University-Model; Divine Savior at O’Connell; Brazosport Christian at Baytown Christian