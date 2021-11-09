 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Football Standings
agate

District 12-6A

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Temple 7-0 8-2 467 250

Harker Heights 6-1 9-1 501 254

Belton 5-2 6-4 238 262

Bryan 4-3 4-6 225 237

Killeen Ellison 3-4 4-6 186 259

Killeen Shoemaker 2-5 3-6 296 325

Copperas Cove 1-6 1-9 245 547

Killeen 0-7 2-8 215 365

Last week

Harker Heights 28, Bryan 24  Killeen Ellison 23, Killeen Shoemaker 15  Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12  Belton 45, Killeen 17

Division I playoffs

Belton at Duncanville (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday  DeSoto (8-2) vs. Killeen Harker, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium

Division II playoffs

Bryan at Cedar Hill (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday  Waxahachie (6-4) at Temple, 7:30 p.m. Friday

District 8-5A Division I

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

College Station 8-0 10-0 539 64

Magnolia West 7-1 9-1 357 169

Magnolia 6-2 7-3 299 143

New Caney 5-3 7-3 357 222

Lufkin 3-5 4-6 218 296

Waller 3-5 4-5 198 262

New Caney Porter 2-6 2-8 135 308

Cleveland 2-6 3-7 160 344

Caney Creek 0-8 1-9 111 406

Last week

College Station 41, Magnolia West 20  Cleveland 38, Caney Creek 21  Magnolia 52, New Caney 21  Waller 38, Lufkin 7  and Porter was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games

McKinney North (5-5) at College Station  Tyler (6-4) at Magnolia West  Magnolia at Longview (7-3)  New Caney at Highland Park (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

District 10-5A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Montgomery 6-0 10-0 414 250

Consol 5-1 8-2 382 138

Rudder 3-3 6-3 270 173

Fulshear 2-4 5-5 281 228

Huntsville 2-4 4-5 224 268

Lamar Consolidated 2-4 3-7 206 359

Lake Creek 1-5 5-5 359 338

Last week

Huntsville 28, Fulshear 22  Lamar Consolidated 20, Rudder 16  Montgomery 56, Lake Creek 45  and Consol was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games

Mount Pleasant (4-5) at A&M Consolidated  Rudder at Marshall (7-3), 7:30 p.m.  Nacogdoches (3-7) at Montgomery  Fulshear at Texarkana (9-0)

District 13-5A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Leander Rouse 7-0 9-1 446 237

Brenham 6-1 7-3 292 158

Leander Glenn 5-2 5-5 291 180

Bastrop 4-3 4-6 172 327

Georgetown East View 3-4 4-6 292 242

Connally 2-5 3-7 179 346

Cedar Creek 1-6 1-9 114 463

Elgin 0-7 0-10 89 438

Last week

Leander Glenn 42, Georgetown East View 18  Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 24  Pflugerville Connally 26, Elgin 21  Bastrop 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20

Friday’s 7 p.m. games

Marble Falls (7-3) at Brenham, 7:30 p.m.  Austin Travis (3-4) at Leander Rouse  Leander Glenn at Austin McCallum (7-3)  Bastrop at Liberty Hill (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

District 10-4A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L-T PF PA

Carthage 5-0 9-0 365 86

Jasper 4-1 5-4 164 93

Rusk 3-2 8-2 367 249

Madisonville 2-3 4-6 253 313

Center 1-4 1-9 287 477

Shepherd 0-5 2-8 172 366

Last week

Jasper 35, Madisonville 13  Rusk 48, Center 45  Carthage 56, Shepherd 0

This week’s games

Madisonville vs. China Spring (10-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium  Rusk vs. Salado (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, DeSoto  Jasper vs. Waco Connally (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Whitehouse  Carthage vs. Gatesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Athens

District 13-4A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cuero 5-0 9-1 429 131

Smithville 3-2 7-3 365 251

Navasota 3-2 5-5 326 299

La Grange 3-2 6-4 303 277

Giddings 1-4 2-8 192 342

Gonzales 0-5 2-8 212 344

Last week

Cuero 51, Gonzales 0  La Grange 37, Smithville 22  Navasota 41, Giddings 26

This week’s games

Navasota vs. Wimberley (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium  San Antonio YMLA (1-8) at Cuero, 7 p.m. Thursday  LaGrange vs. Manor New Tech (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Taylor  Smithville vs. Navarro (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Taylor

District 11-3A Division I

 District Overall

School W-L-T W-L-T PF PA

Lorena 6-0 8-2 442 115

Academy 5-1 9-1 314 189

Cameron 4-2 4-6 402 312

Rockdale 3-3 5-5 267 355

Troy 2-4 2-8 211 475

McGregor 1-5 3-7 234 351

Caldwell 0-6 2-8 190 343

Last week

Academy 30, Troy 17  Lorena 56, Rockdale 0  McGregor 53, Caldwell 14  Cameron was open

This week’s games

Cameron vs. Hallettsville (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday, Brenham  Lorena vs. Hitchcock (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery  Academy vs. Yoakum (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Waller  Rockdale vs. Columbus (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop

District 12-3A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Newton 6-0 8-1 454 128

New Waverly 5-1 8-2 341 164

Kountze 4-2 7-3 302 205

Corrigan-Camden 3-3 6-4 228 240

Hemphill 2-4 4-5 272 219

Warren 1-5 3-6 150 244

Anderson-Shiro 0-6 2-8 100 256

Last week

Kountze 27, Warren 13  New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6  Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7  Hemphill was open

This week’s games

Newton vs. Harleton (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday, Center  New Waverly vs. Hughes Springs (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lufkin  Kountze vs. Elysian Fields (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches  Corrigan-Camden vs. Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville

District 13-3A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Franklin 6-0 10-0 575 107

Rogers 5-1 7-3 390 284

Lexington 4-2 6-4 348 312

Riesel 3-3 5-4 230 299

Florence 1-5 4-6 238 332

Buffalo 1-5 2-8 248 446

Clifton 1-5 1-9 152 323

Last week

Rogers 40, Florence 20  Riesel 49, Buffalo 19  Lexington 28 Clifton 7  Franklin was open

This week’s games

Franklin vs. Danbury (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waller  Riesel vs. Van Vleck (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Caldwell  Lexington vs. East Bernard (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero  Rogers vs. Tidehaven (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Navasota

District 11-2A Division I

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Centerville 5-0 9-1 443 155

Alto 4-1 6-2 337 150

Normangee 3-2 5-5 309 324

Grapeland 1-4 4-6 300 360

Groveton 1-4 1-8 107 448

Leon 1-4 4-6 196 329

Last week

All were open

This week’s games

Normangee vs. Hearne, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Snook  Leon vs. Holland, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rockdale  Alto vs. Thorndale, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mexia  Centerville vs. Rosebud-Lott, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bremond

District 12-2A Division I

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Hearne 5-1 7-3 274 169

Holland 5-1 7-3 240 179

Thorndale 4-2 7-3 326 128

Rosebud-Lott 3-3 6-4 348 223

Thrall 3-3 6-4 375 260

Bruceville-Eddy 1-5 2-8 123 406

Moody 0-6 1-9 222 414

Last week

Holland 41, Thrall 12  Hearne 45, Moody 7  Rosebud-Lott 49, Bruceville-Eddy 12  Thorndale was open

This week’s games

Normangee vs. Hearne, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Snook  21  Leon vs. Holland, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rockdale  Alto vs. Thorndale, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mexia  Centerville vs. Rosebud-Lott, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bremond

District 10-2A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Mart 5-0 10-0 522 39

Chilton 4-1 9-1 383 116

Bremond 3-2 4-6 249 353

Wortham 2-3 5-5 305 267

Hubbard 1-4 4-6 243 358

Frost 0-5 2-8 130 510

Last week

Hubbard 46, Frost 6  Mart 49, Wortham 0  Chilton 41, Bremond 0

This week’s games

Bremond vs. Quinlan Boles (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Venus  Chilton vs. Simms Bowie (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday, Bullard  Mart vs. Clarksville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Eustace  Wortham vs. Maud (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Whitehouse

District 13-A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Granger 6-0 9-0 314 134

Somerville 4-2 5-5 269 243

Snook 4-2 5-5 224 239

*Burton 2-4 2-8 302 91

Iola 2-4 2-7 89 235

Milano 2-4 4-6 175 325

Bartlett 1-5 1-7 128 334

*forfeited 7 victories

Last week

Burton 21, Iola 0  Snook 34, Milano 16  Granger 25, Somerville 20  Bartlett was open

This week’s games

Burton vs. Christoval (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Llano  Somerville vs. Eldorado (8-1), 7 p.m. Thursday, Burnet  Granger vs. Miles (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday, Llano  Snook vs. Rocksprings (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burnet

District 13-A Division II

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Oakwood 3-0 6-3 479 297

Calvert 2-1 6-3 216 160

Chester 1-2 3-6 251 308

Apple Springs 0-3 2-5 54 300

Last week

Chester 47, Apple Springs 0  Oakwood 48, Calvert 26

Thursday’s 7 p.m. games

Calvert at Oglesby and Mount Calm at Oakwood

TAPPS III/IV District 4

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cypress Christian 4-0 8-2 363 156

Brazos Christian 3-1 7-2 329 143

Legacy Prep 2-2 2-6 161 312

Northland 1-3 5-4 189 208

Rosehill 0-4 1-8 82 322

Last week

Cypress Christian 41, Tomball Christian 0  Brazos Christian 41, Northland Christian 0  Legacy Prep Christian 45 Rosehill Christian 17

This week’s game

Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy (5-2) at Brazos Christian, 7 p.m. Friday

TAPPS III District 5

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

St. Joseph 3-0 8-2 504 293

Baytown Christian 2-1 5-3 506 243

Brazosport Christian 1-2 1-8 186 534

Grace Academy 0-3 1-7 206 474

This week

San Marcos Hill County Christian (4-4) at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m. Friday  Baytown Christian Academy vs. Living Rock Academy (4-3), TBD

TAPPS I/II District 6

 District Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Emery/Weiner 3-0 8-0 387 74

Covenant Christian 3-1 8-1 431 177

Allen Academy 1-2 4-5 411 432

Logos Prep 0-3 3-3 257 271

O’Connell 0-1 0-3 44 138

Last week

Conroe Covenant 54, Allen Academy 22

This week’s games

St. Gerard Catholic (5-2) at Allen Academy, 7:30 p.m. Friday  Conroe Covenant vs. Our Lady of the Hills (5-3), TBD  Logos Prep Academy at Prince of Peace (3-3), TBD  Saint Mary’s Hall (6-2) at Emery/Weiner, TBD

