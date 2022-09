Brazos Valley Football Standings: Week 5

District 12-6A

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Bryan 0-0 3-1 167 94

Harker Heights 0-0 3-1 114 68

Hutto 0-0 3-1 144 142

Temple 0-0 2-2 104 128

Pflugerville Weiss 0-0 2-2 112 123

Copperas Cove 0-0 2-2 119 107

Waco Midway 0-0 0-4 58 169

Last week: Rockwall-Heath 52, Waco Midway 24 Odessa Permian 28, Harker Heights 27 Copperas Cove 51, Waco University 18 Arlington Martin 53, Temple 18 Pflugerville Weiss 49, New Braunfels 42 Hutto 26, Converse Judson 23 Bryan 31, Richmond Randle 10

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Heights at Pflugerville Weiss (7 p.m. Thursday) Hutto at Waco Midway Temple at Bryan

District 11-5A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Leander 0-0 3-0 87 62

Consol 0-0 2-1 101 58

College Station 0-0 2-1 124 94

Georgetown 0-0 2-1 114 90

Leander Glenn 0-0 2-1 76 23

Pflug. Hendrickson 0-0 1-2 62 95

Cedar Park 0-0 0-3 21 103

Georgetown East View 0-0 0-3 75 129

Last week: All teams were open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Pflugerville Hendrickson at Leander Glenn Leander at College Station Consol at Georgetown Georgetown at East View at Cedar Park

District 10-5A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lake Creek 0-0 4-0 224 94

Richmond Randle 0-0 2-2 128 108

Lamar Consolidated 0-0 2-2 67 60

Rudder 0-0 2-2 107 139

Brenham 0-0 1-2 97 85

Huntsville 0-0 1-3 80 139

Montgomery 0-0 0-4 72 167

Last week: Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14 Argyle 41, Montgomery Argyle 20 Stafford 21, Lamar Consolidated 10 Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18 Lake Creek 71, Bellaire 0 Bryan 31, Richmond Randle 10 Brenham is open

Friday’s games: Lake Creek at Randle (7:30 p.m. Thursday) Brenham at New Braunfels, 7 p.m. Huntsville at Montgomery, 7:30 p.m. Rudder at Lamar Consolidated (6 p.m. Saturday)

District 12-4A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Needville 0-0 3-1 108 63

Navasota 0-0 3-1 110 84

Bay City 0-0 3-1 169 50

Stafford 0-0 3-1 84 99

Brazosport 0-0 2-2 107 115

El Campo 0-0 2-2 117 120

Iowa Colony 0-0 1-3 75 144

Last week: Navasota 42, Huffman-Hargrave 14 Stafford 21, Lamar Consolidated 10 Bay City 22, Sealy 17 El Campo 50, Wharton 14 Columbia 51, Iowa Colony 14 Needville 29, Sweeny 0 Silsbee 49, Brazosport 20

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Needville at Stafford El Campo at Navasota Bay City at Brazosport Iowa Colony is open

District 11-4A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

W. Connally 0-0 3-1 166 145

Madisonville 0-0 3-1 183 63

Gatesville 0-0 3-1 106 104

Waco Robinson 0-0 2-2 92 112

Salado 0-0 2-2 133 111

Last week: Madisonville 63, Caldwell 8 Fairfield 49, Robinson 21 Little River Academy 37, Salado 15 Gatesville 43, Mexia 14 China Spring 51, Waco Connally 21

Friday’s games: Godley at Gatesville, 7 p.m. Salado at Boerne, 7 p.m. Brownwood at Waco Connally, 7:30 p.m. Robinson at Hillsboro, 7:30 p.m. Livingston at Madisonville, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-4A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cuero 0-0 3-1 172 57

Gonzales 0-0 2-2 85 104

Smithville 0-0 1-3 112 116

Giddings 0-0 1-3 45 126

La Grange 0-0 1-3 60 131

Caldwell 0-0 0-4 23 205

Last week: Madisonville 63, Caldwell 8 Taylor 40, Smithville 35 Calallen 24, Cuero 8 Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14 Lago Vista 36, La Grange 2 Burnet 28, Giddings 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gonzales at Yoakum (7 p.m.) La Grange at Splendora Beeville Jones at Cuero Lago Vista at Smithville Giddings at Geronimo Navarro Caldwell is open

District 11-3A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Franklin 0-0 4-0 175 83

Lorena 0-0 3-1 113 89

Cameron 0-0 2-2 187 157

Academy 0-0 2-2 137 115

Rockdale 0-0 1-3 118 139

Troy 0-0 1-3 68 117

McGregor 0-0 1-3 100 121

Last week: Little River Academy 37, Salado 15 Early 26, Troy 0 McGregor 44, Clifton 21 Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21 Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14 Franklin 41, Jasper 35 Lorena 14, Waco La Vega 6

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Academy at Troy McGregor at Franklin Cameron Yoe at Lorena

District 12-3A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Hemphill 0-0 4-0 225 56

New Waverly 0-0 3-1 126 109

Anderson-Shiro 0-0 3-1 78 43

Newton 0-0 3-1 96 64

Warren 0-0 2-2 81 66

Kountze 0-0 0-4 24 145

Last week: Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6 West Sabine 50, Trinity 0 Huntington 19, Warren 16 New Waverly 36, Palestine Westwood 28 Newton 24, West Orange-Stark 21 Hemphill 56, Kirbyville 28

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Temple Holy Trinity Catholic at Hemphill Newton at Warren Kountze at Anderson-Shiro (7:30 p.m.) New Waverly is open

District 13-3A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lexington 0-0 4-0 177 87

Rogers 0-0 3-1 135 94

Florence 0-0 1-2 46 105

Clifton 0-0 1-3 72 103

Elkhart 0-0 1-3 90 142

Buffalo 0-0 1-3 58 118

Last week: Lexington 66, Thrall 12 Johnson City 45, Florence 7 Edgewood 38, Elkhart 6 Palmer 36, Rogers 23 McGregor 44, Clifton 21 Teague 30, Buffalo 12

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Millsap at Clifton, 7 p.m. Florence at Dublin, 7 p.m. Rogers at Johnson City Buffalo at Normangee White Oak at Elkhart

District 12-2A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

C-Cadmen 0-0 4-0 145 103

Centerville 0-0 2-2 105 77

Groveton 0-0 1-3 62 86

West Hardin 0-0 1-3 75 111

Normangee 0-0 0-3 28 160

Leon 0-0 0-4 74 193

Last week: Grapeland 44, Groveton 26 Cushing 57, West Hardin 0 Hamilton 34, Leon 14 Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring 30 Lovelady at Normangee, canceled Mart 21, Centerville 20

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Hull-Daisetta at West Hardin Alto at Groveton Corrigan-Camden at Hempstead Lovelady at Leon, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Normangee, 7:30 p.m. Jefferson vs. Centerville in Troup (6 p.m. Sat.)

District 13-2A Division I

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Hearne 0-0 2-1 56 39

Flatonia 0-0 2-1 83 34

Weimar 0-0 2-1 139 54

Thorndale 0-0 2-1 123 90

Thrall 0-0 1-2 86 92

Holland 0-0 1-2 78 63

Schulenburg 0-0 0-3 75 153

Last week: Bremond 46, Holland 35 Milano 53, Meridian 6 Thorndale 42, Iola 6 Chilton 21, Hearne 0 Itasca 47, Bartlett 16 Granger 42, Goldthwaite 26

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Holland at Bremond, 7 p.m. Falls City at Flatonia Thorndale at Iola Weimar at Snook Schulenburg at Poth Hearne at Chilton Thrall at Lexington

District 13-2A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Bremond 0-0 4-0 206 71

Chilton 0-0 4-0 155 46

Milano 0-0 3-0 135 20

Granger 0-0 3-1 132 88

Bartlett 0-0 2-1 97 69

Iola 0-0 1-3 63 130

Last week: Bremond 46, Holland 35 Milano 53, Meridian 6 Thorndale 42, Iola 6 Chilton 21, Hearne 0 Itasca 47, Bartlett 16 Granger 42, Goldthwaite 26

Friday’s games: Bruni at Granger, 7 p.m. Bartlett at Woodsboro, 7 p.m. Milano at Cypress Christian, 7:30 p.m. Maud at Iola, 7:30 p.m. Chilton at Deweyville, (6 p.m. Sat.)

District 14-2A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Burton 0-0 3-0 83 59

Snook 0-0 2-1 39 26

Yorktown 0-0 2-2 126 140

Louise 0-0 1-3 75 138

Runge 0-0 1-3 54 120

Falls City 0-0 1-3 46 137

Somerville 0-0 0-4 40 185

Last week: Flatonia 42, Falls City 14 Snook 20, Weimar 14 Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7 Runge at Bloomington, 7 p.m. Sacred Heart 16, Louise 10 Burton was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Yorktown at Somerville (7 p.m.) Burton vs. Falls City in Giddings Louise at Runge Snook is open

District 11-A Division II

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Oglesby 0-0 4-0 188 72

Buckholts 0-0 2-1 178 159

Calvert 0-0 0-4 68 217

Last week: Chester 58, Calvert 22 Waco Eagle Christian 73, Buckholts 72 Oglesby 46, Kopperl 0

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Burkeville at Calvert, 7 p.m. Prairie Lea at Buckholts Waco Methodist Children's Home at Oglesby

TAPPS Division IV District 3

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Northland 0-0 3-1 120 118

Alpha Omega 0-0 1-1 51 64

Rosehill 0-0 1-2 48 60

Brazos Christian 0-0 1-2 51 67

Lutheran North 0-0 0-3 7 155

Last week: Bay Area Christian 26, Tomball Rosehill Christian 14 Cypress Christian 49, Northland Christian 7 KIPP Sunnyside 51, Lutheran North 0 Central Texas Christian 13, Brazos Christian 6

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Bay Area Christian at Brazos Christian Northland Christian at Lake Country Christian Frassati Catholic at Rosehill Christian Mt. Enterprise at Alpha Omega Lutheran North at John Paul II (2 p.m. Sat.)

TAPPS Division III District 5

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

Baytown Christian 1-0 4-0 238 48

Divine Savior 1-0 2-0 88 73

Living Stones 1-0 1-1 89 67

Brazosport Christian 1-0 1-2 89 116

O’Connell 0-1 1-2 49 135

St. Joseph 0-1 1-3 116 203

Grace Academy 0-1 0-3 19 134

Second Baptist 0-1 0-4 190 283

Last week: Living Stones 68, O’Connell 19 Baytown Christian 58, St. Joseph 12 Divine Savior 53, Second Baptist 40 Brazosport Christian 48, Grace Academy 0

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Brazosport Christian at St. Joseph Baytown Christian at Grace Christian Academy Divine Savior at Living Stones O’Connell at Second Baptist University-Model

TAPPS Div. II District 5

Dist. Over.

School W-L W-L PF PA

First Baptist 0-0 3-0 202 30

Covenant Christian 0-0 4-0 236 100

Legacy Christian 0-0 3-1 121 134

Allen Academy 0-0 3-1 233 140

West. Christian 0-0 2-2 275 236

Faith West 0-0 1-3 42 163

St. Francis 0-0 0-2 20 80

Last week: Legacy Christian 27, Burkeville 26 Texas Christian 77, Westbury Christian 39 Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0 Giddings State at Faith Academy Covenant Christian 64, Logos Prep Academy 58 Faith West def. Giddings State School, by forfeit

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: St. Francis Episcopal at Allen Academy First Baptist Christian at Logos Prep Academy Faith West Academy at Covenant Christian Westbury Christian at Legacy Christian Academy