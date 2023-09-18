District 12-6A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Pflugerville Weiss;0-0;4-0;154;86
Harker Heights;0-0;2-2;127;99
Bryan;0-0;1-3;96;139
Temple;0-0;1-3;137;194
Hutto;0-0;1-3;192;203
Copperas Cove;0-0;1-3;84;135
Waco Midway;0-0;0-4;93;148
Last week’s scores: Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14; Randle 41, Bryan 24; Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19; Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25; Rockwall-Heath 31, Midway 24; Arlington Martin 55, Temple 41; Weiss 52, New Braunfels 50
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weiss at Harker Heights; Midway at Hutto; Bryan at Temple; Harker Heights is open
District 11-5A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Georgetown;1-0;2-2;158;93
Consol;0-0;2-1;78;44
Pflug. Hendrickson;0-0;2-1;84;73
Cedar Park;0-0;2-1;74;72
College Station;0-0;2-1;143;78
Leander;0-0;1-2;122;104
Leander Glenn;0-0;1-2;122;104
East View;0-1;1-3;110;189
Last week’s games: College Station 46, UNAL Tigres 6; Georgetown 62, Georgetown East View 13; all other teams were open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Georgetown at A&M Consolidated; Cedar Park at East View; Leander Glenn at Pflugerville Hendrickson; College Station at Leander
District 10-5A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Lake Creek;0-0;4-0;0;231;65
Richmond Randle;0-0;4-0;186;24
Brenham;0-0;2-1;67;58
Rudder;0-0;2-2;132;123
Lamar Consolidated;0-0;2-2;61;65
Huntsville;0-0;1-3;104;106
Montgomery;0-0;0-4;74;192
Last week’s games: Richmond Randle 41, Bryan 24; Rudder 31, Killeen Chaparral 16; Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7; Argyle 62, Montgomery 0; Clear Springs 28, Huntsville 10; Stafford 23, Lamar Consolidated 7; Brenham was open
Thursday’s 7 p.m. game: New Braunfels at Brenham
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lamar Consolidated at Rudder; Richmond Randle at Montgomery Lake Creek; Montgomery at Huntsville
District 12-4A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Iowa Colony;0-0;4-0;196;37
Needville;0-0;4-0;161;62
Bay City;0-0;3-1;132;76
Stafford;0-0;3-1;86;83
El Campo;0-0;2-2;97;122
Navasota;0-0;1-3;62;98
Brazosport;0-0;0-4;42;161
Last week’s games: El Campo 48, Wharton 18; Needville 49, Sweeny 14; Bay City 29, Sealy 7; Iowa Colony 51, Columbia 14; Navasota 35, Huffman-Hargrave 7; Silsbee 72, Brazosport 27; Stafford 23, Lamar Consolidated 7
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Navasota at El Campo; Stafford at Needville; Brazosport at Bay City; Iowa Colony is open
District 11-4A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Madisonville;0-0;4-0;153;44
W. Connally;0-0;3-1;212;152
Waco Robinson;0-0;3-1;109;81
Salado;0-0;2-2;121;179
Gatesville;0-0;2-2;115;85
Last week’s games: Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0; Robinson 32, Fairfield 14; Little River Academy 55, Salado 28; China Spring 61, Waco Connally 41; Gatesville 44, Mexia 16
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gatesville at Godley, 7 p.m.; Boerne at Salado, 7 p.m.; Madisonville at Livingston; Hillsboro at Robinson; Waco Connally at Brownwood
District 12-4A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Cuero;0-0;4-0;139;62
Gonzales;0-0;2-1;90;80
Giddings;0-0;1-3;80;155
Smithville;0-0;1-3;75;123
La Grange;0-0;0-4;68;211
Caldwell;0-0;0-4;27;150
Last week’s games: Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0; Gonzales at Pleasanton, ppd; Cuero 22, Calallen 14; Taylor 49, Smithville 14; Lago Vista 35, La Grange 20; Burnet 35, Giddings 7
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lexington at Caldwell, 7 p.m.; Yoakum at Gonzales, 7 p.m.; Cuero at Beeville Jones; Smithville at Lago Vista; Splendora at La Grange
District 11-3A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Franklin;0-0;4-0;163;66
Academy;0-0;4-0;175;78
Troy;0-0;3-1;88;82
Lorena;0-0;2-2;132;103
McGregor;0-0;2-2;78;87
Cameron;0-0;1-3;125;177
Rockdale;0-0;1-3;66;118
Last week’s games: Franklin 29, Jasper 14; La Vega 49, Lorena 42; Bellville 56, Cameron Yoe 22; Troy 23, Cypress Christian 14; Academy 55, Salado 28; Jim Ned 38, Rockdale 12; McGregor 35, Clifton 7
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Franklin at McGregor; Lorena at Cameron Yoe; Troy at Academy; Rockdale is open
District 12-3A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Anderson-Shiro;0-0;4-0;200;6
Newton;0-0;2-0;102;93
Warren;0-0;3-1;70;39
Kountze;0-0;2-2;147;105
Hemphill;0-0;2-2;130;165
New Waverly;0-0;0-4;27;126
Trinity;0-0;0-4;24;181
Last week’s games: Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0; Kirbyville 52, Hemphill 14; Buna 49, Kountze 14; Palestine Westwood 36, New Waverly 7; West Sabine 44, Trinity 0; Warren 12, Huntington 6; Newton 58, West Orange-Stark 54
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Anderson-Shiro at Kountze; Hemphill at Trinity; Warren at Newton; New Waverly is open
District 13-3A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Elkhart;0-0;2-2;82;100
Clifton;0-0;2-2;87;75
Lexington;0-0;2-2;111;91
Rogers;0-0;2-2;115;120
Buffalo;0-0;0-4;20;187
Florence;0-0;0-4;31;157
Last week’s games: Lexington 32, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 30; McGregor 35, Clifton 7; Edgewood 42, Elkhart 0; Rogers 34, Palmer 27; Johnson City 53, Florence 14; Teague 54, Buffalo
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lexington at Caldwell; Clifton at Millsap; Elkhart at Edgewood; Rogers at Johnson City; Florence at Dublin; Buffalo at Teague; Normangee at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
District 12-2A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Centerville;0-0;3-1;98;68
Leon;0-0;2-2;70;85
Groveton;0-0;2-2;99;68
C-Cadmen;0-0;0-4;39;176
West Hardin;0-0;0-4;44;212
Normangee;0-0;0-4;12;208
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Cushing 49, West Hardin 6; Groveton 23, Grapeland 8; Mart 36, Centerville 21; Lovelady 60, Normangee 0; Coldspring 50, Corrigan-Camden 27; Leon 20, Thrall 14
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: West Hardin at Hull-Daisetta, 7 p.m.; Groveton at Alto; Normangee at Buffalo; Hempstead at Corrigan-Camden; Leon at Lovelady
Saturday’s 7 p.m. game: Centerville vs. Jefferson at Rusk
District 13-2A Division I
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Holland;0-0;4-0;129;70
Weimar;0-0;4-0;206;40
Thrall;0-0;3-1;161;76
Flatonia;0-0;3-1;105;111
Hearne;0-0;1-3;62;80
Schulenburg;0-0;1-3;87;155
Thorndale;0-0;0-4;50;147
Last week’s games: Weimar 51, Snook 20; Holland 31, Bremond 21; Flatonia 35, Falls City 28; Iola 38, Thorndale 31; Poth 48, Schulenburg 7; Leon 20, Thrall 14; Chilton 19, Hearne 13
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weimar at Holland; Schulenburg at Thorndale; Flatonia at Thrall; Hearne is open
District 13-2A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Chilton;0-0;4-0;135;27
Milano;0-0;3-0;111;19
Iola;0-0;3-1;104;116
Granger;0-0;3-1;151;45
Bremond;0-0;2-2;167;92
Bartlett;0-0;0-4;64;179
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Milano 21, Meridian 6; Granger 35, Goldthwaite 6; Itasca 28, Bartlett 12; Holland 31, Bremond 21; Chilton 19, Hearne 13; Iola 38, Thorndale 31
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Iola vs. Maud in Rusk; Bruni at Granger; Cypress Christian at Milano; Woodsboro at Bartlett; Bremond is open
Saturday’s 6 p.m. game: Deweyville at Chilton
District 14-2A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Louise;0-0;2-2;65;102
Falls City;0-0;1-3;97;125
Burton;0-0;1-3;82;111
Yorktown;0-0;1-2;56;80
Somerville;0-0;0-4;67;183
Snook;0-0;0-4;50;169
Runge;0-0;0-4;0;8
Last week’s games:
San Antonio Holy Cross 21, Burton 20; Stockdale at Yorktown, ppd; Weimar 51, Snook 20; Kenedy 26, Somerville 17; Sacred Heart 38, Louise 0; Bloomington 2, Runge 0, forfeit; Flatonia 35, Falls City 28
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Burton at Falls City; Somerville at Yorktown; Runge at Louise; Snook is open
District 11-A Division II
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Oglesby;0-0;4-0;222;32
Buckholts;0-0;0-4;20;164
Calvert;0-0;0-3;48;148
Last week: Oglesby 54, Heritage Christian 8; BVCHEA at Calvert, ppd; Holy Trinity 54, Buckholts 6
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Oglesby at Methodist Children’s Home; Buckholts at Prairie Lea, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS Div. IV District 3
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
Northland;0-0;3-1;146;21
Brazos Christian;0-0;2-2;130;107
Rosehill;0-0;1-3;110;138
Last week’s games: Northland Christian 47, New Braunfels Christian Academy 7; Central Texas Christian 46, Brazos Christian 28; Bay Area Christian 38, Rosehill Christian 35
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Northland Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.; Brazos Christian at Bay Area Christian; KIPP Sunnyside at Rosehill Christian
TAPPS Div. II District 5
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
First Baptist;0-0;4-0;226;14
Covenant Christian;0-0;4-0;256;77
Faith West;0-0;3-0;161;12
St. Francis;0-0;3-0;101;56
Legacy Christian;0-0;3-1;172;162
West. Christian;0-0;2-2;181;169
Allen Academy;0-0;2-2;175;114
Last week’s games: St. Francis Episcopal 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13; Huntsville Omega 61, Westbury Christian 0; First Baptist Church 65, High Island 0; Conroe Covenant Christian 56, Logos Prep Academy 8; Allen Academy 45, Savoy 0; Burkeville at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Cristo Rey Jesuit at Westbury Christian; Apple Springs at Allen Academy; Logos Prep Academy at First Baptist Christian; St. Francis Episcopal at Faith West Academy; Mount Carmel Academy at Conroe Covenant Christian; San Antonio Lutheran at Legacy Christian (5 p.m. Saturday)
TAPPS Div. III District 5
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA
St. Joseph;1-0;3-0;166;98
Brazosport Christian;1-0;1-1;92;75
Divine Savior;1-0;2-2;156;174
Founders Christian;0-1;1-1;44;57
Baytown Christian;0-1;1-2;120;121
Second Baptist;0-1;1-3;68;200
O’Connell;0-0;0-3;24;153
Last week’s games: Galveston O’Connell at Lutheran North; Brazosport Christian 44, Founders Christian 13; St. Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30; Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 60, Second Baptist University-Model 12
Friday’s games 7 p.m.: Giddings Lonestar Southeast at Divine Savior Academy, 6:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Brazosport Christian; Second Baptist University-Model at Galveston O’Connell; Founders Christian at Baytown Christian