District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Pflugerville Weiss;0-0;4-0;154;86

Harker Heights;0-0;2-2;127;99

Bryan;0-0;1-3;96;139

Temple;0-0;1-3;137;194

Hutto;0-0;1-3;192;203

Copperas Cove;0-0;1-3;84;135

Waco Midway;0-0;0-4;93;148

Last week’s scores: Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14; Randle 41, Bryan 24; Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19; Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25; Rockwall-Heath 31, Midway 24; Arlington Martin 55, Temple 41; Weiss 52, New Braunfels 50

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weiss at Harker Heights; Midway at Hutto; Bryan at Temple; Harker Heights is open

District 11-5A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Georgetown;1-0;2-2;158;93

Consol;0-0;2-1;78;44

Pflug. Hendrickson;0-0;2-1;84;73

Cedar Park;0-0;2-1;74;72

College Station;0-0;2-1;143;78

Leander;0-0;1-2;122;104

Leander Glenn;0-0;1-2;122;104

East View;0-1;1-3;110;189

Last week’s games: College Station 46, UNAL Tigres 6; Georgetown 62, Georgetown East View 13; all other teams were open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Georgetown at A&M Consolidated; Cedar Park at East View; Leander Glenn at Pflugerville Hendrickson; College Station at Leander

District 10-5A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Lake Creek;0-0;4-0;0;231;65

Richmond Randle;0-0;4-0;186;24

Brenham;0-0;2-1;67;58

Rudder;0-0;2-2;132;123

Lamar Consolidated;0-0;2-2;61;65

Huntsville;0-0;1-3;104;106

Montgomery;0-0;0-4;74;192

Last week’s games: Richmond Randle 41, Bryan 24; Rudder 31, Killeen Chaparral 16; Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7; Argyle 62, Montgomery 0; Clear Springs 28, Huntsville 10; Stafford 23, Lamar Consolidated 7; Brenham was open

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game: New Braunfels at Brenham

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lamar Consolidated at Rudder; Richmond Randle at Montgomery Lake Creek; Montgomery at Huntsville

District 12-4A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Iowa Colony;0-0;4-0;196;37

Needville;0-0;4-0;161;62

Bay City;0-0;3-1;132;76

Stafford;0-0;3-1;86;83

El Campo;0-0;2-2;97;122

Navasota;0-0;1-3;62;98

Brazosport;0-0;0-4;42;161

Last week’s games: El Campo 48, Wharton 18; Needville 49, Sweeny 14; Bay City 29, Sealy 7; Iowa Colony 51, Columbia 14; Navasota 35, Huffman-Hargrave 7; Silsbee 72, Brazosport 27; Stafford 23, Lamar Consolidated 7

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Navasota at El Campo; Stafford at Needville; Brazosport at Bay City; Iowa Colony is open

District 11-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Madisonville;0-0;4-0;153;44

W. Connally;0-0;3-1;212;152

Waco Robinson;0-0;3-1;109;81

Salado;0-0;2-2;121;179

Gatesville;0-0;2-2;115;85

Last week’s games: Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0; Robinson 32, Fairfield 14; Little River Academy 55, Salado 28; China Spring 61, Waco Connally 41; Gatesville 44, Mexia 16

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gatesville at Godley, 7 p.m.; Boerne at Salado, 7 p.m.; Madisonville at Livingston; Hillsboro at Robinson; Waco Connally at Brownwood

District 12-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Cuero;0-0;4-0;139;62

Gonzales;0-0;2-1;90;80

Giddings;0-0;1-3;80;155

Smithville;0-0;1-3;75;123

La Grange;0-0;0-4;68;211

Caldwell;0-0;0-4;27;150

Last week’s games: Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0; Gonzales at Pleasanton, ppd; Cuero 22, Calallen 14; Taylor 49, Smithville 14; Lago Vista 35, La Grange 20; Burnet 35, Giddings 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lexington at Caldwell, 7 p.m.; Yoakum at Gonzales, 7 p.m.; Cuero at Beeville Jones; Smithville at Lago Vista; Splendora at La Grange

District 11-3A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Franklin;0-0;4-0;163;66

Academy;0-0;4-0;175;78

Troy;0-0;3-1;88;82

Lorena;0-0;2-2;132;103

McGregor;0-0;2-2;78;87

Cameron;0-0;1-3;125;177

Rockdale;0-0;1-3;66;118

Last week’s games: Franklin 29, Jasper 14; La Vega 49, Lorena 42; Bellville 56, Cameron Yoe 22; Troy 23, Cypress Christian 14; Academy 55, Salado 28; Jim Ned 38, Rockdale 12; McGregor 35, Clifton 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Franklin at McGregor; Lorena at Cameron Yoe; Troy at Academy; Rockdale is open

District 12-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Anderson-Shiro;0-0;4-0;200;6

Newton;0-0;2-0;102;93

Warren;0-0;3-1;70;39

Kountze;0-0;2-2;147;105

Hemphill;0-0;2-2;130;165

New Waverly;0-0;0-4;27;126

Trinity;0-0;0-4;24;181

Last week’s games: Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0; Kirbyville 52, Hemphill 14; Buna 49, Kountze 14; Palestine Westwood 36, New Waverly 7; West Sabine 44, Trinity 0; Warren 12, Huntington 6; Newton 58, West Orange-Stark 54

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Anderson-Shiro at Kountze; Hemphill at Trinity; Warren at Newton; New Waverly is open

District 13-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Elkhart;0-0;2-2;82;100

Clifton;0-0;2-2;87;75

Lexington;0-0;2-2;111;91

Rogers;0-0;2-2;115;120

Buffalo;0-0;0-4;20;187

Florence;0-0;0-4;31;157

Last week’s games: Lexington 32, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 30; McGregor 35, Clifton 7; Edgewood 42, Elkhart 0; Rogers 34, Palmer 27; Johnson City 53, Florence 14; Teague 54, Buffalo

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lexington at Caldwell; Clifton at Millsap; Elkhart at Edgewood; Rogers at Johnson City; Florence at Dublin; Buffalo at Teague; Normangee at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Centerville;0-0;3-1;98;68

Leon;0-0;2-2;70;85

Groveton;0-0;2-2;99;68

C-Cadmen;0-0;0-4;39;176

West Hardin;0-0;0-4;44;212

Normangee;0-0;0-4;12;208

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Cushing 49, West Hardin 6; Groveton 23, Grapeland 8; Mart 36, Centerville 21; Lovelady 60, Normangee 0; Coldspring 50, Corrigan-Camden 27; Leon 20, Thrall 14

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: West Hardin at Hull-Daisetta, 7 p.m.; Groveton at Alto; Normangee at Buffalo; Hempstead at Corrigan-Camden; Leon at Lovelady

Saturday’s 7 p.m. game: Centerville vs. Jefferson at Rusk

District 13-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Holland;0-0;4-0;129;70

Weimar;0-0;4-0;206;40

Thrall;0-0;3-1;161;76

Flatonia;0-0;3-1;105;111

Hearne;0-0;1-3;62;80

Schulenburg;0-0;1-3;87;155

Thorndale;0-0;0-4;50;147

Last week’s games: Weimar 51, Snook 20; Holland 31, Bremond 21; Flatonia 35, Falls City 28; Iola 38, Thorndale 31; Poth 48, Schulenburg 7; Leon 20, Thrall 14; Chilton 19, Hearne 13

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weimar at Holland; Schulenburg at Thorndale; Flatonia at Thrall; Hearne is open

District 13-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Chilton;0-0;4-0;135;27

Milano;0-0;3-0;111;19

Iola;0-0;3-1;104;116

Granger;0-0;3-1;151;45

Bremond;0-0;2-2;167;92

Bartlett;0-0;0-4;64;179

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Milano 21, Meridian 6; Granger 35, Goldthwaite 6; Itasca 28, Bartlett 12; Holland 31, Bremond 21; Chilton 19, Hearne 13; Iola 38, Thorndale 31

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Iola vs. Maud in Rusk; Bruni at Granger; Cypress Christian at Milano; Woodsboro at Bartlett; Bremond is open

Saturday’s 6 p.m. game: Deweyville at Chilton

District 14-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Louise;0-0;2-2;65;102

Falls City;0-0;1-3;97;125

Burton;0-0;1-3;82;111

Yorktown;0-0;1-2;56;80

Somerville;0-0;0-4;67;183

Snook;0-0;0-4;50;169

Runge;0-0;0-4;0;8

Last week’s games:

San Antonio Holy Cross 21, Burton 20; Stockdale at Yorktown, ppd; Weimar 51, Snook 20; Kenedy 26, Somerville 17; Sacred Heart 38, Louise 0; Bloomington 2, Runge 0, forfeit; Flatonia 35, Falls City 28

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Burton at Falls City; Somerville at Yorktown; Runge at Louise; Snook is open

District 11-A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Oglesby;0-0;4-0;222;32

Buckholts;0-0;0-4;20;164

Calvert;0-0;0-3;48;148

Last week: Oglesby 54, Heritage Christian 8; BVCHEA at Calvert, ppd; Holy Trinity 54, Buckholts 6

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Oglesby at Methodist Children’s Home; Buckholts at Prairie Lea, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Div. IV District 3

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Northland;0-0;3-1;146;21

Brazos Christian;0-0;2-2;130;107

Rosehill;0-0;1-3;110;138

Last week’s games: Northland Christian 47, New Braunfels Christian Academy 7; Central Texas Christian 46, Brazos Christian 28; Bay Area Christian 38, Rosehill Christian 35

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Northland Christian at Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 6:30 p.m.; Brazos Christian at Bay Area Christian; KIPP Sunnyside at Rosehill Christian

TAPPS Div. II District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

First Baptist;0-0;4-0;226;14

Covenant Christian;0-0;4-0;256;77

Faith West;0-0;3-0;161;12

St. Francis;0-0;3-0;101;56

Legacy Christian;0-0;3-1;172;162

West. Christian;0-0;2-2;181;169

Allen Academy;0-0;2-2;175;114

Last week’s games: St. Francis Episcopal 34, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13; Huntsville Omega 61, Westbury Christian 0; First Baptist Church 65, High Island 0; Conroe Covenant Christian 56, Logos Prep Academy 8; Allen Academy 45, Savoy 0; Burkeville at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Cristo Rey Jesuit at Westbury Christian; Apple Springs at Allen Academy; Logos Prep Academy at First Baptist Christian; St. Francis Episcopal at Faith West Academy; Mount Carmel Academy at Conroe Covenant Christian; San Antonio Lutheran at Legacy Christian (5 p.m. Saturday)

TAPPS Div. III District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

St. Joseph;1-0;3-0;166;98

Brazosport Christian;1-0;1-1;92;75

Divine Savior;1-0;2-2;156;174

Founders Christian;0-1;1-1;44;57

Baytown Christian;0-1;1-2;120;121

Second Baptist;0-1;1-3;68;200

O’Connell;0-0;0-3;24;153

Last week’s games: Galveston O’Connell at Lutheran North; Brazosport Christian 44, Founders Christian 13; St. Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30; Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 60, Second Baptist University-Model 12

Friday’s games 7 p.m.: Giddings Lonestar Southeast at Divine Savior Academy, 6:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Brazosport Christian; Second Baptist University-Model at Galveston O’Connell; Founders Christian at Baytown Christian